Florida Department of Health reported 422 coronavirus cases in Pinellas Thursday night, which is nine more than the number reported this morning and 27 more than DOH reported Wednesday night.
The death toll remains at 10.
Statewide, the number of cases increased to 16,826 with 371 deaths. Cases in the United States totaled 456,828 with 16,294 deaths. Globally, nearly than 1.6 million cases have been reported with 95,850 deaths.
The cases in Pinellas include 385 Florida residents and 37 non-residents. Most of the cases in are men, 222, and 200 are women. Ages range from 1-95. The median age is 52. Seventy-nine people have been hospitalized, which includes residents and non-residents.
DOH has included a qualifier that says, “Hospitalizations is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. We do not have a figure for that information at this time.”
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for 375 of the cases in Pinellas on Thursday morning. St. Petersburg, Clearwater and Largo are still the county’s hotspots. St. Petersburg has the most cases with 110, another 90 are Clearwater residents, 53 from Largo, 22 each from Seminole and Palm Harbor, 20 from Tarpon Springs, 13 from Dunedin, eight from Pinellas Park, six each from Clearwater Beach and Safety Harbor, four from Oldsmar, three each from Belleair, Indian Rocks Beach and Gulfport, two each from Bay Pines, Belleair Bluffs and Madeira Beach, and one each from Belleair Beach, Kenneth City, North Redington Beach, Crystal Beach, Treasure Island and South Pasadena.
DOH reported on Thursday night that 7,808 people had been tested in Pinellas with 7,380 testing negative. Twelve tests were inconclusive and results were pending for 85. DOH said 5.4% of test results were coming back as positive.
The county’s death toll increased to 10 with the report of the death of a 56-year-old woman on April 8. It was not travel-related. DOH reported the death of a 76-year-old woman on April 7, which also was not travel-related.
The county’s first death attributed to coronavirus was a 52-year-old male. His case was travel-related. He had traveled to Bulgaria, Germany and Utah. The county’s second travel-related death was n 82-year-old man who had traveled to Ohio and in Florida.
The six other deaths were not travel-related and include two women: a 40-year-old, the youngest victim so far, and an 83-year-old. The rest were men, ages 85, 67, 64 and 58.
Pinellas County extended its local state of emergency and “safer at home” order for another seven days, effective April 3-10. The county also passed a resolution April 2 closing all nonessential businesses.
The county Emergency Operations Center is working at a Level 1 virtual activation.
Visit www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/covid19/default.htm for more information.
State cases number more than 16,500
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 15,883 compared to 16,323 on Thursday morning. Another 503 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 16,826 — 462 more than the number reported this morning and 1,128 more than what DOH reported on Wednesday night.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 371, which is 17 more than the number reported Thursday morning.
DOH reports that 2,298 have been hospitalized statewide.
Of the 16,364 cases reported Thursday morning, 1,277302 were travel-related, 3,134 had contact with a confirmed case, 914 had travel and contact with a confirmed case and 10,533 were under investigation.
DOH reported on Thursday night that 156,852 had been tested with 139,862 testing negative. DOH says 10.7 percent of tests results were positive.
Florida is under a stay-at-home order that remains in effect until April 30.
National and global numbers
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, cases of coronavirus in the United States were up to 456,828 with 16,294 deaths compared to 432,554 cases with 14,829 deaths reported at 11:30 a.m. The number of global cases was up to 1,582,904 with 94,859 deaths compared to 1,502,618 with 89,931 deaths this morning.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html. If you think you might need to be tested, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are open 24/7.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.