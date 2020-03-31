Largo business leading charge to help seniors get free toilet paper

LARGO — Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, toilet paper has become a precious commodity.
The aisles of local stores are typically empty and any new shipments put on the shelves are snatched up in a hurry, leaving seniors with few answers on how to get some.
BathMasters is looking to solve that problem by leading a coalition of local businesses in order to distribute toilet paper to seniors in need throughout Tampa Bay.
The bathroom renovation company is using its showroom and warehouse at 8110 Ulmerton Road in Largo as a collection location for donated toilet paper and is implementing a distribution program to get it out to senior citizens in need.
“Seeing everything happening in the news, we decided we need to do something to help,” said Greg Norman, founder of BathMasters, in a press release. “It struck me that a lot of the shortage is being caused by people who have purchased more than they really need, and that if they are willing to give a bit of it back, we can make sure those who really need it can get it,” he said. “It is a small thing, but it makes a huge difference for someone who is stuck at home … and it is an easy way that people who might have some extra supplies can really make a difference.”
Residents or businesses who want to help can go to DonateaRoll.com. The company is available to receive toilet paper from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Seniors in need can visit NeedaRoll.com and fill out a request form. BathMasters will send out an email as soon as it is ready to be picked up and even arrange for home delivery for those unable to travel.
If you have questions or want to donate toilet paper, visit either of the above websites, contact BathMasters at 727-333-7997, or drop off a donation at 8110 Ulmerton Road, Largo.