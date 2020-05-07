Largo rolls out plan for reopening facilities, resuming services

LARGO — On April 29, Gov. Ron DeSantis unveiled his recovery plan that loosened restrictions that had been in place for the previous month. Many decisions on events and facilities, such as parks, pools and recreation centers, have been left up to local governments.
So, Largo leaders rolled out their own version of Phase One on May 5 that spells out their plans for events, facilities and services.
Here’s a breakdown of what they decided.
Upcoming Events
• The Memorial Day observance at Largo Central Park had been growing in popularity in recent years, but this year’s will have to be a virtual event.
• July Fourth at Largo Central Park is still up in the air, City Manager Henry Schubert said.
“It’s fair to say that it may be questionable as to whether we can hold a large public event as early as the beginning of July, but that’s still to be seen,” he said.
He said fellow city managers met last week and most wanted cities to coordinate the decision.
“If one city cancels and the other one does not, then that would just push people to whatever city does have a large event,” he said.
Community services and facilities
• The golf course reopened May 4, with CDC guidelines in place.
• Southwest Pool will reopen May 11, with some limitations, Assistant City Manager Margaret Paluch said.
Masters and the swim team will have normal practice times before and after public swim. Public swimmers are going to be allowed 45 minutes, but they can reserve lap lanes by calling in advance. Locker rooms will be accessible, and staff will sanitize them each hour. The chlorine in the pool will be increased and no pool furniture will be on the deck.
• Highland Recreation Complex will remain closed indefinitely, she said.
“Unfortunately, with the Highland pool, we cannot open at this time because the facility is considered an amusement park, so we’ll have to wait till the governor’s order allows for reopening that facility,” she said.
• The Largo Public Library’s drive-thru window will open May 18. Customers can call in and staff will pull books for them. The library will open June 1 with 25% occupancy and may have regular hours. No programming or children play areas will be available.
• City Hall will reopen June 1. All city employees will begin to return to their locations May 11, and new safety measures will be in place.
“Every customer service counter will have a plexiglas barrier installed before the public returns to the buildings,” Paluch said.
Summer camp and child care
Summer camp will kick off June 1 in phases.
“Right now, the state ratio for child care is one adult to nine children,” Paluch said, but that will be increased as state restrictions are lifted.
Children will be accepted into the program based upon the date they registered. Parents who cancel registration by May 15 will receive a full refund. The city has canceled all of its field trips through June, and theater camp has been canceled because social distancing guidelines could not be met.
Basketball courts, skate parks, dog parks, tennis and volleyball courts
Staff had initially recommended opening them all up at once June 1, but Commissioner Michael Smith suggested an earlier date for dog parks and tennis courts -- two places that are easier to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
His fellow commissioners agreed, so the two types of facilities will reopen Monday, May 11.
“There’s so much of this stuff that they’ve implemented that just rubs me the wrong way because it’s not government’s job to do this. It’s something called personal responsibility,” said Commissioner Curtis Holmes, who advocated for reopening facilities as soon as possible.
Paluch said the amenities at the highly visible Bayhead Park, which include basketball and volleyball courts and a skate park proved to be the most problematic and led to the most complaints. The city ended up putting up barriers around the skate park and taking the rims off the hoops.
Therefore, commissioners agreed to wait until June 1 to reopen those facilities. They also didn’t want to put a burden on police officers to enforce social distancing.
“If something opens up and people can’t abide by the rules, then they’ve ruined it for everyone and we have to shut it back down,” Mayor Woody Brown said.
Restaurants and signage
The commission also agreed to develop guidelines for restaurants that could temporarily allow them to expand their outdoor dining options onto sidewalks or into parking lots.
“Many restaurants are interested in expanding their outdoor dining capacity,” Schubert said. “Several cities in the area are actually closing streets so that the restaurants can expand with seating out into the roadways.”
The city won’t require a permit or payment of any fees to expand their options.
Brown also suggested allowing some flexibility on extra signage, such as yard signs stating that they are back open for business.
“I think that might be a good gesture for these businesses,” he said.