Increase in COVID-19 cases taxing Pinellas County hospitals

LARGO — Ambulance wait times are up. Hospitals are restricting visitation, and some are temporarily halting elective procedures. COVID-19 is having a negative effect on local hospitals.
Pinellas County Administrator Barry Burton said the daily count of COVID-19 cases was up to 660, as of Aug. 3 — the highest count ever since the first case was reported in the county in March 2020.
Burton updated County Commissioners on the COVID-19 situation during an Aug. 3 budget information session. The information had been provided to him that morning in a meeting with the Executive Policy Committee, which includes Dr. Ulyee Choe, director of Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County and Dr. Angus Jameson, the county’s Emergency Services medical director.
Burton said the fast spreading Delta variant was impacting the county’s healthcare, in particular the time it takes to get emergency care. It usually takes about 15 minutes from the time an ambulance arrives at the hospital for a patient to get care, but the new average was about an hour with one case taking about three hours.
Assistant County Administrator Lourdes Benedict said ambulance wait times have never been this high. And the patients are younger, ages 20-35 and 40-50. She said there was an uptick in nursing homes but it was not a crisis, thinking back to the early days of the pandemic when some long-term care facilities had to be evacuated.
But back then, there wasn’t a vaccine, Burton said.
“Now we have a vaccine. We have a solution,” he said.
Burton said prioritizing the vaccine is the only solution, pointing out that there were 35-year-olds in the hospital wishing they had gotten the shot. At least 95% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated.
Benedict said 63.9% of county residents ages 12 and up had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 85.5% of those ages 65 and up.
People who have been vaccinated and get COVID-19 have milder symptoms than those who do not and most don’t wind up in the hospital.
The county is working with the Department of Health to try to get more people vaccinated. DOH-Pinellas sends its outreach team to community locations several times a week. Anyone age 12 and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine.
Outreach events are held at different locations but are open to the public without an appointment. As always, vaccines are provided at no cost. Upcoming events include:
• Wednesday, Aug. 11: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., First Baptist Church Mission, 1900 Gandy Blvd. N. St. Petersburg.
• Thursday, Aug. 12: 9 a.m.to 2 p.m., Stetson Law School, 1401 61st St. S., Gulfport.
• Friday, Aug. 13: 5 to 9 p.m., Not My Son--Enough is Enough, Mt Zion Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, 955 20th St., S., St. Petersburg.
• Saturday, Aug. 14: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Back to School event at Friendship Missionary Baptist, 3300 31st St. S., St. Petersburg.
Those vaccinated during these clinics will receive a $20 food voucher as a thank-you gift.
If your business would like DOH-Pinellas to set up a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at your location, complete a request at Survey Monkey, https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PinellasVaccineEvent and DOH will contact you.
For more information about where to get a vaccine, visit www.vaccines.gov or call 800-232-0233.
In addition, Benedict said Foundation for Healthy St. Petersburg is going door-to-door with nurses giving shots.
Another no-appointment testing site has opened to meet the additional demand. COVID-19 antigen testing will be available at no cost from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week (until further notice), at the Center for Health Equity, 2333 34th St. S., St. Petersburg.
Testing will be at no cost to the client, who may be asked for health insurance information. Those without health insurance will not be turned away.
The test site is operated and managed by CDR Maguire, not DOH-Pinellas. For information about this CDR Maguire test site, call 850-583-2419.
Testing is also available at CVS, Walgreens and urgent care clinics. For information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Commissioner Janet Long is upset over what she calls a shift in the public’s trust and confidence in government to do the right thing especially when it comes to health and safety. She talked about all the vaccines children are required to have to go to school and all the illness that have been eradicated because of those vaccines.
She said she was concerned about protecting people, adding that as dedicated public servants the commission should be able to require that masks be worn in the building’s owned by the county. She doesn’t like that the fact that state government has taken away local governments ability to take action.
None of the other six commissioners spoke up in support of Long’s suggestion.
The commission did agree to change its plans to move its regular meetings back to the Clearwater Courthouse and will continue to meet in the Magnolia Room at Extension Service in Largo until further notice.
Hospitals tighten visitation rules
As hospital admissions continue to go up, local hospitals have changed their rules regarding visitation and elective procedures.
BayCare has new visitation rules that allow only one adult visitor, age 18 and older, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. with a few exceptions. No visitors are allowed for behavioral health patients. All visitors must wear masks. One visitor will be allowed per patient in the emergency room as long as space allows.
Patients going to the hospital for surgeries and procedures in facilities where elective surgeries are still allowed will be allowed to have one visitor per-operation and during recovery. BayCare is no longer offering elective procedures in six of its Hillsborough County facilities and three hospitals in Polk County do not allow elective procedures that require an overnight stay. No changes were made for hospitals in Pinellas or Pasco counties.
No visitors are allowed at HCA Florida for inpatient visits. Exceptions may be made in end-of-life situations, during labor and delivery and the neonatal intensive care unit unless approved by the hospital administrator.
One visitor is allowed per patient in the emergency room; however, once the patient is admitted, the visitor must leave. One visitor is allowed per out-patient surgery patient or other procedure requiring sedation. All visitors must wear a mask.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.