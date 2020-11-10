Pinellas School Board extends mask mandate during contentious meeting

LARGO — The Pinellas County School Board formally adopted a mandate Nov. 10 that will be reviewed every three months and require the continued use of face masks on all district campuses; but it came following a contentious public comment period where some parents labeled members and district officials as child abusers.
More than 20 parents, grandparents and students — many sporting "Unmask Our Children" T-shirts — took to the dais for more than an hour Tuesday as they spoke out against the mandate, citing what they called the harmful physical and mental effects masks have on children.
One parent even likened the practice to waterboarding — a form of torture illegal in most parts of the world.
At one point, the meeting became so contentious the board was forced to take a recess so law enforcement could remove a speaker who refused to wear his mask. He was not alone in flouting the mask mandate during the meeting, with a number of other speakers removing their masks in defiance following their remarks.
Other speakers were more circumspect during their time at the podium, but no less passionate.
Shana Nelson accused board members of being unwilling to consider the information condemning face masks for children that she and others had sent over the last few months.
"As parents, as grandparents, we all have choices that should be ours to make and not yours to make," she said. "I hope you hear my voice and hear my truth today and please choose choice.
"I know you all are sitting in here hearing us, but I don't think you are really listening to us," she continued. "And sadly, your minds are already made up."
Tracy Kepler, who pulled her children out of school before the start of the year due to the mask requirement, said she had hoped to return them to the classroom, but is unsure of that decision in light of what she called "child abuse" within the district.
"The fact that you would make this medical decision that goes against scientific data and puts our children's health at risk, has truly made me wonder if I should ever entrust my children to you again," Kepler said.
Audra Christian accused board members of being dishonest about the pandemic and the district's response to it.
"I want you guys to learn one thing and that is to be honest," she said. "If you can not tell me when a pandemic ends, you can not tell me what a pandemic is. If you can not measure when something needs to stop, you can not measure that it has started. That's something that is extremely weird."
If anti-mask speakers seemed fervent in their beliefs, so too were the responses to their charges by a number of board members.
Eileen Long, a four-year veteran of the board and longtime Pinellas County educator, became emotional more than once in defense to accusations she and her colleagues don't care about children.
"These parents who say we are unemotional and aren't listening," she said. "I wouldn't have dedicated 40 years of my life to this profession if I didn't care. And to those that were speaking today, I am a mother. I do have children in public school. We are not cold.
"I have spent more than one sleepless night, as I know the rest of you have," Long said of her colleagues. "We don't take this job lightly."
Long, who has two immune diseases, said masks are keeping her safe from COVID-19.
"When I go out in public and you are not wearing a mask, you are taking away my rights," she said. "There is no perfect solution to this situation. But I'm not going to allow someone to say I'm an uncaring individual because I give up a lot of my life to my community. It's a choice I make and one I'm proud of."
Board member Dr. Nicole Carr acknowledged the frustration parents feel, but said she worried that a lack of masks will cause an influx of coronavirus cases in the district, leading to increased quarantine among students and teachers.
"I hear the passion and the frustration you feel about this pandemic and how frustrated we all are and how desperately we want it to end," Carr said. "I'm also very pragmatic in our end goal being we want to be able to provide face-to-face education to our students."
Carr said the district could face the prospect of not having enough teachers for classrooms because they may be in quarantine or ill with the disease.
"We will be in a situation where we potentially can't provide instruction because we don't have enough individuals," she said. "To eliminate masking would be very problematic if we hope to have face-to-face (instruction) continue."
But not everyone was on board with the mandate.
Board member Lisa Cane said she felt the district was overreaching and the decision to wear a mask should be left to parents, much like the mask order issued by the Pinellas County Commission.
"I think it is important to note that the Pinellas County Commission decided to make in their ordinance it optional for children under the age of 18 and they are receiving similar if not the same medical advice that we are," she said.
Cane also claimed, as some of the speakers earlier in the meeting had, that the district had failed to accept some medical exemptions from mask-wearing that a number of families had submitted over the last few months.
Superintendent Michael Grego strongly pushed back on this claim later in the meeting, stating that no medical exemptions had been denied.
"To my knowledge, correct me, there has been no, none, zero medical exemptions denied in this district," he said. "Anyone with asthma, anyone with a health condition ... no one has been denied."
Board attorney David Koperski reminded board members that the district has a medical exemption form that parents must fill out and have signed by a doctor. Once that is done and returned, the exemption will be granted.
Board Chairwoman Carol Cook said that despite the claims of some of the speakers, she had read the emails mask opponents had submitted for review.
"I have read each and everyone one of the emails that have come through. This is a subject we have been discussing for a very long time," she said. "We have received hundreds, multiples of hundreds, of emails," including those from "the people that we are not hearing from today — the ones who also wrote to us — saying please keep the face masks in place. So we are hearing from both sides."
Cook said she was worried that if the face mask mandate was done away with, it would be a disservice to the thousands of families who decided to return their children to the classroom on the basis that masks would be worn.
"I believe that I have to in good conscience and based on what we are receiving from the medical experts ... I'm going to have to support the policy," she said.
The majority of the board agreed and the mandate passed in a four to one vote, with Cane as the lone dissenter.
The board can review this rule every three months, or as needed.