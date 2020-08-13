Florida Department of Health reported on Thursday that 14 more Pinellas County residents have died due to the novel coronavirus, upping the death toll to 536. In addition 112 new COVID-19 cases were added to the count, bringing the total to 18,329.
Since Aug. 10, 414 COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths have been reported.
Case counts have been trending downward. From Aug. 3-9, 1,069 new cases were reported and 61 deaths. It was the third consecutive week that the case count decreased and the lowest weekly case count since June 15-21. In addition, fewer deaths were reported compared to last week.
From July 27-Aug. 2, 1,627 new cases and 66 deaths were reported. It was the second consecutive week that the number of daily cases reported had gone down. From July 20-26, 1,675 new cases were reported and 59 deaths, which had been the lowest weekly case count since June 22-28.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 18,201 residents and 128 non-residents. More cases were in females, 9,771 (54%), to 8,428 in males. Ages range from 0-104. Median age was 42. Eighteen percent were Black, which is an increase, and 11% were Hispanics.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 557,137 with 8,913 deaths on Thursday. Cases in the United States totaled 5,202,520 with 166,128 deaths. Globally, more than 20.66 million cases have been reported with 750,429 deaths.
Case counts surged as businesses reopened
DOH reported 95 new cases and 19 deaths from May 4-10, which was the first week of phase one of the state’s recovery plan. Pinellas had 159 new cases and seven deaths from May 11-17, 151 new cases and eight deaths from May 18-24, and 124 new cases and seven deaths from May 25-31.
DOH reported 286 new cases and 13 deaths during the week, June 1-7, including 81 on June 5, the day the state moved into phase two of its recovery plans.
From June 8-14, 659 new cases and seven deaths were reported. DOH reported 162 new cases on June 13, which at the time had been the one-day high.
From June 15-21, 1,332 new cases and 13 deaths were reported in Pinellas. June 20 was the third consecutive day of record case counts that week with 285. June 19 was a record day with 266 cases, as was June 18 with 203 new cases.
For the week of June 22-28, 2,353 new cases and 40 deaths were reported. Three record-high days occurred with 614 new cases on June 27, 430 on June 26 and 354 on June 23.
Pinellas County enacted a mandatory face mask order for indoor places on June 24 and the state closed bars not licensed to sell food on June 26. The goal was to help control community spread of the virus.
From June 29-July 5, DOH reported 2,513 new cases and 43 deaths, and 2,353 new cases. From July 6-12, 2,312 cases were reported and 33 deaths. From July 13-19, 2,638 cases were reported and 85 deaths — the most new cases and deaths in any seven-day period so far. Pinellas set a new second highest one-day case count on July 13, adding 598. July 9 with 431 new cases and July 10 with 467 had been the previous second highest one-day count records.
The county’s first two cases were reported on March 11, and the first death was confirmed on March 23.
Hospital capacity
DOH reported on Aug. 13 that 1,785 resident and 22 non-residents had been hospitalized in Pinellas. About 10% of all cases in the county have been hospitalized since March.
Local hospitals reported 20% capacity in staffed adult beds (592 of 2,921) on Thursday, compared to 20% capacity (579 of 2,898) on Wednesday, 24% capacity (708 of 2,933) on Tuesday, 25% capacity (715 of 2,902) on Monday, 25% capacity (713 of 2,879) on Sunday, 23.5% capacity (674 of 2,866) on Saturday and 21% capacity (607 of 2,860) of Friday.
According to Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, as of 10:30 a.m. Aug. 12, 267 regular beds were occupied by a COVID-19 patient, 85 were in ICU with 43 on a ventilator.
Capacity of adult ICU beds countywide was 17% (50 of 297) on Thursday, compared to 18% (54 of 304) on Wednesday, 19.5% (59 of 302) on Tuesday, 23% (67 of 297) on Monday, 22% (64 of 287) on Saturday, 19% (55 of 291) on Saturday and 19% (54 of 287) on Friday.
All the county’s hospitals had at least two ICU beds except Northside. All the county’s hospitals had at least one ICU beds available on Wednesday.
All the county’s hospitals had at least three ICU beds on Tuesday except, Northside and St. Petersburg General. Two hospitals reported zero capacity on Monday, Northside and St. Petersburg General. Only Northside Hospital reported zero capacity in ICU beds on Sunday. Two hospitals reported zero capacity on Saturday, Northside and St. Petersburg General. Two hospitals reported zero capacity on Friday, Northside and St. Petersburg General.
Testing in Pinellas
DOH reported that 176,896 tests had been done in Pinellas as of Aug. 12 with an average rate of positive results at 10.4%, the same as on Aug. 11-10, but up from 10.3% on Aug. 9, which was down from 10.45% on Aug. 8, the same as the 10.4% on Aug. 7-6, and up from 10.3% reported from Aug. 1-5, and 10.2% on July 31-30. Results were pending for 16 and 143 tests were inconclusive.
According to the county specific report, 5.2% of 2,210 tests on Aug. 12 were positive, 5.2% of 2,315 tests on Aug. 11, 6.8% of 2,558 tests on Aug. 10, 3.5% of 1,912 tests on Aug. 9, 4.8% of 3,166 tests on Aug. 8, 5.7% of 3,169 on Aug. 7, 4.5% of 3,891 on Aug. 6, 3.7% of 4,235 on Aug. 5, 7.4% of 2,070 on Aug. 4, 7.8% of 2,052 on Aug. 3, 4.4% of 2,747 on Aug. 2, 5.5% of 3,204 on Aug. 1, 7.9% of 2,981 on July 31 and 7.7% of 2,926 on July 30.
The percent is the number of people who test positive the first time divided by all people tested that day, excluding people who have previously tested positive.
DOH also reported that as of Aug. 12, 1,230 of 10,145 tests on those younger than age 18 had been positive, or 12.1%. Statewide, 43,828 of 289,145 tests, or 15.2%, have been positive.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7. For online information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Case counts in local municipalities
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pinellas on Thursday. St. Petersburg has the most with 7,517 cases, 3,801 are Clearwater residents, 1,905 from Largo, 1,014 from Palm Harbor, 955 from Pinellas Park, 856 from Seminole, 558 from Tarpon Springs, 450 from Dunedin, 320 from Oldsmar, 236 from Safety Harbor, 131 from Clearwater Beach, 124 from Gulfport, 108 from Kenneth City, 65 from South Pasadena, 57 from Indian Rocks Beach, 32 from Belleair, 29 from Madeira Beach, 24 from Belleair Beach, 19 from Crystal Beach, 15 from Tierra Verde, 12 from St. Pete Beach, 11 from Bay Pines, 11 from North Redington Beach, nine from Treasure Island, three from Belleair Bluffs, Indian Shores and Ozona, two from Lealman, Redington Shores and Redington Beach, one listed as homeless and 122 as missing.
Case numbers at long-term care facilities
Since March, 2,848 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, or 16% of cases in the county.
At least one case has been reported at 113 of the county’s long-term care facilities as of Aug. 12 with 1,067 cases in residents and 427 in staff at the facilities. The numbers do not reflect current infections.
According to DOH, 117 were reported by Countryside Rehab and Healthcare Center in Palm Harbor, 88 by Boca Ciega Center in Gulfport, 87 by Lexington Health and Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, 81 by Carrington Place of St. Pete, 72 were reported by Jacaranda Manor in St. Petersburg, 58 cases by Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, 57 by Gulf Shore Care Center, 56 by Peninsula Care and Rehabilitation Center at Tarpon Springs, 51 by Consulate Health Care of St. Petersburg, 49 by Oak Manor Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, 48 by Inn at the Fountains in St. Petersburg, 40 by Gateway Care Center in Pinellas Park, 36 by The Care Center at Pinellas Park, 35 by Bay Pointe Nursing Pavilion in St. Petersburg, 34 by Lakeside Oaks Care Center in Dunedin, 30 by Kensington Gardens Rehab and Nursing Center in Clearwater, 27 by Eagle Lake Nursing and Rehab Care Center in St. Petersburg, 25 by Apollo Health and Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, 22 by Consulate Health Care of Safety Harbor, 22 by Angel Care Assisted Living Facility in St. Petersburg and 21 by West Bay of Tampa in Oldsmar. The rest had fewer than 20.
COVID-19 deaths at long-term care facilities
At least 371 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. Pinellas is No. 3 in the state with reporting 10% of deaths at these facilities. Dade County is No. 1 with 642 deaths, or 17%, and Palm Beach County is No. 2 with 396 deaths, or 10%.
According to a weekly report from DOH as of Aug. 8, 28 deaths were reported by Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, including one staff member; 24 by Gulf Shore Care Center, including one staff member; 22 by Bon Secours Maria Manor Nursing Care Center; 21 by Jacaranda Manor, 17 by Apollo Health and Rehabilitation Center, including three staff members; 15 by Countryside Rehab and Healthcare; 14 by Peninsula Care and Rehabilitation Center, including one under investigation; 13 by Boca Ciega Center, including two staff members; 11 deaths by St. Mark Village; nine by Freedom Square Rehabilitation & Nursing Services; and nine by Walton Place.
Six by Bardmoor Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, including one staff member; six by St. Petersburg Nursing and Rehabilitation; six by Health and Rehabilitation Centre at Dolphins View and six by Arbor Oaks of Tyrone. Five were reported by Patrick Manor, Grand Villa of Largo, Regal Palms and Highland Pines Rehabilitation Center, including one staff member.
In addition, four deaths were reported by North Rehabilitation Center, including one staff member; and four by Carrington Place of St. Pete, including one staff member. Four were reported by Consulate Health Care of St. Petersburg, Seasons Belleair Memory Care in Clearwater, Inn at the Fountains in St. Petersburg, Palm Garden of Largo, West Bay of Tampa, Kensington Gardens Rehab and Nursing Center.
Three were reported by and three by Lexington Health and Rehabilitation Center, Country Inn, The Oaks of Clearwater and Oak Manor Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Two deaths were reported by Grand Villa of St. Petersburg, including one staff member; and two by Royal Oaks Manor, including one staff member. Two were reported by Egret Cove Center in St. Petersburg, The Care Center at Pinellas Park, Baytree Lakeside in Kenneth City, Bay Tree Center in Palm Harbor, Sabal Palms Health Care Center in Largo, Palm Garden of Clearwater, Marion and Bernard L. Samson Center, The Inn at Freedom Square, Stratford Court of Palm Harbor, Sunset Point and Westminster Suncoast.
One death was reported by Union House in Clearwater, Tierra Pines Nursing Home in Largo, The Vineyard Inn in Largo, Sylvan Terrace in Pinellas Park, South Heritage Health & Rehabilitation Center, Lakeside Oaks Care Center, The Inn at Lake Seminole Square, Heather Haven in Dunedin, Heather Haven II in Dunedin, Heron House of Largo, Oak Manor Senior Living Community, Palm Garden of Pinellas, Seabreeze Siesta Manor in Clearwater, The Barrington, Bay Pointe Nursing Pavilion in St. Petersburg, Abbey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Addington Place of East Lake, Brentwood Senior Living at St. Pete, , Belleair Health Center, Clearwater Center, Consulate Health Care of Safety Harbor, Cross Terrace Rehabilitation Center, Eagle Lake Nursing and Rehab Center, Gulfport Rehabilitation Center, Harborchase of Palm Harbor, Gateway Care Center of Pinellas, Grand Villa of Dunedin and Grand Villa of Pinellas Park.
Note: Vineyard Inn tells Tampa Bay Newspapers that no deaths have occurred in its facility, although one shows up on the report provided by DOH.
COVID-19 deaths countywide
DOH reported 14 more COVID-19 related deaths in Pinellas on Aug. 13, including seven women, ages 94, 86, 84, 83, 81, 68 and 66, and six men, ages 92, 86, 79, 78, 75 and 56. No information was available for one. The death toll rose to 536. Pinellas has the second highest death rate in the state. Charlotte County has the highest rate with 4.2%.
DOH reported nine deaths in Pinellas on Aug. 12, including three women, ages 93, 75 and 65, and six men, ages 93, 90, 88, 86, 76 and 73. DOH confirmed 13 new deaths on Aug. 11, including six women, ages 96, 87, 81, 80, 73 and 71, and seven men, ages 85, 84, 81, 75, 69, 68 and 66. No new deaths were reported on Aug. 10.
DOH reported three COVID-19 related deaths on Aug. 9, including a 50-year-old woman and two men, ages 96 and 94. DOH confirmed 16 deaths on Aug. 8, including eight women, ages 102, 93, 88, 87, 84, 78, 76 and 71, and eight men, ages 90, 85, 83, 83, 82, 82, 69 and 53.
DOH reported 12 deaths on Aug. 7, including seven women, ages 97, 87, 87, 86, 85, 76 and 60, and five men ages 82, 81, 65, 63 and 53. DOH reported two deaths on Aug. 6, including a 97-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man. DOH confirmed seven deaths on Aug. 5, including four women, ages 95, 88 and two age 76; and three men, ages 76, 75 and 73.
DOH reported 18 deaths on Aug. 4, including 10 women, ages 100, 98, 96, 92, 86, 86, 83, 74, 69 and 65; eight men, ages 88, 86, 78, 72, 66, 64, 61 and 60. The District Six Medical Examiner’s Office released 31 death investigation reports on Aug. 4, including 18 from long-term care facilities.
Other deaths this month include three reported by DOH on Aug. 3: a woman age 72 and two men, ages 82 and 51. The medical examiner’s office released 26 death investigation reports on Aug. 3, including 14 from long-term care facilities.
DOH reported the deaths of two men on Aug. 2, ages 86 and 70, five deaths on Aug. 1, and confirmed six more on Aug. 1.
DOH confirmed the youngest death in the county on June 26: a 22-year-old man. Only 21 deaths have been reported statewide in the 15-24 year-old age group, as of Aug. 9, which is one more than reported on Aug. 5.
In Pinellas, two deaths also has been reported in the 25-34 age group, three in the 35-44 group (1%), 18 in 45-54 (3%), 38 in 55-64 (7%), 100 in 65-74 (19%), 172 in 75-84 (32%) and 202 (38%) in ages 85 and up.
Local state of emergency, face mask order
The Pinellas County Commission voted unanimously Aug. 11 to extend the local state of emergency through Friday, Aug. 21.
The countywide ordinance requiring that face masks be worn in indoor public places when social distancing is not possible remains in effect. Bars with a food license and restaurants can only serve people who are seated and social distancing of 6 feet must be maintained. Staff also must wear face masks when preparing or serving food or beverages indoors and outdoors.
For information on where to get a free face mask, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/free-face-masks/.
For more information on the county’s response to the coronavirus, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Florida’s case count tops 555,000
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 551,232 on Thursday. Another 5,905 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 557,137 — 6,236 more than the number reported on Wednesday.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 8,913, which is 138 more than the number reported the day before. DOH also reported that 134 non-Florida residents have died, which is one more than the number reported on Wednesday.
DOH reports that 32,537 residents have been hospitalized statewide, which is 590 more than the number reported on Wednesday. No information was available about non-residents.
Testing statewide
DOH reported that 4,128,584 total tests had been done statewide as of Aug. 12 with 13.49% coming back as positive, compared to 13.45% on Aug. 11, 13.38% on Aug. 10, 13.36% on Aug. 9, 13.3% on Aug. 8-6, 13.2% on Aug. 5, 13.16% on Aug. 4, 13.1% on Aug. 3, 13% on Aug. 2, 1 and July 31, and 12.9% on July 30. Results were inconclusive for 6,466 and pending for 3,618.
Looking at daily results, 9.52% of 60,158 tests on Aug. 12 were positive, 11.89% of 60,615 tests on Aug. 11, 13.36% of 51,234 tests on Aug. 10, 8.6% of 45,164 tests on Aug. 9, 8.46% of 67,564 tests on Aug. 8, 9.9% of 77,634 on Aug. 7, 10.12% of 68,570 on Aug. 6, 8.34% of 84,448 on Aug. 5, 10.89% of 44,968 on Aug. 4, 10.88% of 44,381 on Aug. 3, 9.09% of 48,694 on Aug. 2, 9.28% of 69,977 on Aug. 1, 11.08% of 77,546 on July 31 and 10.57% of 75,996 on July 30.
National cases top 5.2 million with 166,128 deaths
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, cases of the coronavirus reported in the United States were up to 5,202,520 with 166,128 deaths compared to 5,151,369 with 164,690 deaths at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. The number of global cases increased to 20,668,102 with 750,429 deaths compared to 20,391,697 with 743,724 deaths on Wednesday.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.
Note: All numbers are provisional and subject to change.