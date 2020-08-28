Dunedin offers nonprofits financial aid to cope with challenges

DUNEDIN — Many nonprofit organizations are rising to the occasion during these difficult times.
That, in essence, was the message from city officials as they prepare to dole out $148,000 to variety of organizations that serve the community in the multiple ways.
City commissioners touted the organizations’ work Aug. 11 as they agreed to a committee's recommendations on funding allocations for them.
"They certainly are supportive of our community; we are supportive of them," said City Manager Jennifer Bramley.
Two entities are considered civic partners, the Dunedin Fine Arts Center and the Dunedin History Museum, which, under the proposed budget for the next fiscal year, will each receive $42,000.
Bramley said there was debate last year about forming competitions among nonprofits, and "that's certainly not what we want to do moving forward."
"So if we set aside each of those organizations then we will respond to that issue and decrease that amount competition, if you will," she said.
London Bates, chairwoman of the Dunedin Fine Arts Center board of directors, said the art center is facing difficulties as are most nonprofit entities due to the pandemic, noting that it was closed for most of March and April.
"It was an incredibly difficult time, and we struggled to recover," she said.
She said she was proud of the safety measures the art center staff put in place so they could continue to offer art classes, workshops and exhibits that the community can enjoy.
Vinnie Luisi, director of the Dunedin History Museum, thanked the commission and staff for helping the museum.
"We know this year has been a challenge for everybody with the pandemic," he said. "Even though the museum had closed its doors on March 6 and remained closed for four months, the staff accomplished a great deal."
They reached out with internet programming and a curator maintained the museum. It also held broadcasting programs on Facebook, live educational shows, living history programs, contests and other activities.
"We would not be able to continue the museum without the city's support. We have always been strong partners with the city, and we remain and continue to pledge to be a part of that and the quality of life that Dunedin deserves through our cultural history," Luisi said.
Joe Mackin, president of Dunedin Cares, said the $25,000 earmarked for the nonprofit organization's food pantry will be used to buy a walk-in cooler to store the large amount of produce and fruit they have been receiving.
"It's amazing how much food is out there. It just comes in and sometimes we don't have room for it," he said.
With the community's support, the pantry has been able to stay open since the start of the pandemic, Mackin said.
"We really didn't miss a step," he said. "People need food, now more than ever."
Commissioners praised the committee that made the recommendations and the nonprofit organizations for their services.
"Of course it would be my fervent desire that we could give all of them more money," Commissioner Deborah Kynes said. "But we are living in a difficult time. I'm just so happy we can meet the needs that we can."
The funding allocations for the organizations listed in city memos ranged from $1,000 to $42,000.