Florida Department of Health reported another COVID-19 related death in Pinellas on Tuesday night, bringing the total to 18. It was the second death reported today. The county’s cumulative case count rose to 632 — 21 more than the number reported this morning and 25 more than the number DOH reported last night.
The county’s first two cases were reported on March 11.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 27,869 with 867 deaths. Cases in the United States totaled 820,104 with 44,228 deaths. Globally, just over 2.55 million cases have been reported with 176,323 deaths.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas include 591 Florida residents and 41 non-residents. Cases were split 48% for men and 52% for women. Ages range from 1-101. The median age was 55.
DOH reported that 79% of the cases were in white people, 13% were black, 6% were other and 3% were unknown. According to ethnicity report, 86% were non-Hispanic, 9% were Hispanic and 5% were unknown.
DOH reported that 139 have been hospitalized in Pinellas, which includes 125 residents and 14 nonresidents. About 21% people with confirmed cases have been hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 72% were white, 19% black, 5% other and 4% unknown. DOH says 4% were Hispanic.
Local hospitals reported 43% available bed capacity on Monday night with 33% capacity for adult ICU beds.
“Hospitalizations is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness,” DOH said. “These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. We do not have a figure for that information at this time.”
As of Tuesday night, 10,748 people had been tested for the coronavirus in Pinellas with 10,062 testing negative. Nine tests were inconclusive and results were pending for 66. DOH said 5.7% of test results were coming back as positive.
More than 170 cases in St. Petersburg
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for 591 of the cases in Pinellas on Tuesday night. St. Petersburg has the most with 173 cases, 105 are Clearwater residents, 80 from Largo, 74 from Seminole, 43 from Palm Harbor, 28 from Tarpon Springs, 19 from Pinellas Park, 18 from Dunedin, nine from Clearwater Beach, eight from Safety Harbor, seven from Oldsmar, five from Indian Rocks Beach, three each from Belleair, Gulfport, Kenneth City and Madeira Beach, two each from Bay Pines, Belleair Beach, and Belleair Bluffs, and one each from North Redington Beach, Crystal Beach, Treasure Island and South Pasadena.
DOH reported 128 cases in residents and staff in long-term care facilities as of Tuesday night, which was 11 more than the number reported this morning. The numbers are cumulative since March 2 and do not reflect current infections. At least one case has been reported at 21 facilities. Multiple cases have been reported from Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion and St. Marks Village in Palm Harbor.
COVID-19 deaths in Pinellas
The county’s death count increased to 18 as of Tuesday night. DOH reported that a 79-year-old man had died due to the coronavirus. The death of a 96-year-old woman was announced in the morning report. According to the Tampa Bay Times, she was a former patient at Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion.
Of the number of deaths confirmed as of April 21, 17 were white and one was Hispanic.
Three deaths were confirmed last week. Two deaths were reported on April 17. According to DOH, one was an 84-year-old woman, and the second was a 66-year-old man. Both had been patients at Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion.
Freedom Square sent out a press release April 17 confirming the deaths and also reported that a third patient, a 74-year-old man had died on April 11.
DOH reported on April 14 that an 80-year-old man who had traveled to New York had died due to the coronavirus.
Five deaths were reported from April 7-11. DOH reported the death of a 74-year-old man on April 11 (Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion patient). Two deaths were reported on April 10, a 78-year-old woman who had traveled to Washington, D.C. and in Florida, and a 75-year-old man who had traveled to New York.
DOH reported the death of a 56-year-old woman on April 8 and a 76-year-old woman on April 7. Neither was travel-related.
The county’s first death attributed to the coronavirus reported on March 23 was a 52-year-old male. He had traveled to Bulgaria, Germany and Utah. The county’s second travel-related death was an 82-year-old man who had traveled to Ohio and in Florida.
The six other deaths were not travel-related and include two women: a 40-year-old, the youngest victim so far, and an 83-year-old. The rest were men, ages 85, 67, 64 and 58.
Local state of emergency extended
Pinellas County extended its local state of emergency and “safer-at-home” order on April 21, making it effective through May 1. Beaches and pools will remain closed. All nonessential businesses will remain closed. For more information, visit pinellascounty.org/emergency/covid19/FAQ-Stay-at-Home-Order.pdf.
The county Emergency Operations Center is working at a Level 1 virtual activation. Visit www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/covid19/default.htm for the latest updates.
State cases number more than 27,500
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 27,869 on Tuesday night. Another 742 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 27,869 — 374 more than the number reported this morning and 811 more than what DOH reported Monday night.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 867, which is 28 more than the number reported this morning and 44 more than what DOH reported on Monday night. DOH reports that 4,226 have been hospitalized statewide.
As of Tuesday night, 284,206 had been tested statewide with 254,471 testing negative. DOH says 10% of tests results have been positive.
Of the 27,869 statewide cases, 1,633 were travel-related, 8,002 had contact with a confirmed case, 1,377 had travel and contact with a confirmed case and 16,115 were under investigation.
Florida is under a stay-at-home order that remains in effect until April 30.
National cases top 820,000
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, cases of the coronavirus in the United States were up to 820,104 with 44,228 deaths compared 788,920 with 42,458 deaths reported at 11:30 a.m. The number of global cases increased to 2,553,853 with 176,323 deaths compared to 2,501,156 with 171,810 deaths this morning.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html. If you think you might need to be tested, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are open 24/7.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.
Note: Information on this report is subject to change.