Florida Department of Health reported a second new death in Pinellas attributed to COVID-19 on Friday night. The death toll now stands at 16. Cases increased to 565 — eight more than the number reported this morning and 35 more than what DOH reported last night.
Statewide, the number of cases increased to 24,753 with 726 deaths. Cases in the United States totaled 692,169 with 33,325 deaths. Globally, more than 2.2 million cases have been reported with 147,632 deaths.
According to DOH, the death reported this morning was an 84-year-old woman. The second was a 66-year-old man. Both had been patients at Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion.
Freedom Square sent out a press release April 17 confirming the deaths and also reported that a third patient, a 74-year-old man had died on April 11.
About the cases in Pinellas
Coronavirus cases in Pinellas include 524 Florida residents and 41 non-residents. Cases were equally split 50% for men 50% for women. Ages range from 1-101. The median age was 55.
According to report on Friday night cases in 79% were white, 13% were black, 5% were other and 3% were unknown. According to the report on ethnicity, 86% were non-Hispanic, 9% were Hispanic and 5% were unknown.
DOH reports that 120 have been hospitalized in Pinellas, which includes residents and non-residents. Local hospitals reported nearly 45% available bed capacity on Friday night with almost 41% capacity for adult ICU beds.
“Hospitalizations is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness,” DOH said. “These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. We do not have a figure for that information at this time.”
As of Friday night, DOH reported that 10,089 people had been tested in Pinellas with 9,433 testing negative. Nine tests were inconclusive and results were pending for 82. DOH said 5.6% of test results were coming back as positive.
More than 100 cases in St. Petersburg and Clearwater
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for 523 of the cases in Pinellas on Friday night. St. Petersburg and Clearwater each have more than 100 cases. St. Petersburg is on top with 152 cases, 104 are Clearwater residents, 69 from Largo, 64 from Seminole, 32 from Palm Harbor, 27 from Tarpon Springs, 18 from Dunedin, 12 from Pinellas Park, eight from Clearwater Beach, seven each from Safety Harbor and Oldsmar, four from Indian Rocks Beach, three each from Belleair and Gulfport, two each from Bay Pines, Belleair Bluffs, Kenneth City and Madeira Beach, and one each from Belleair Beach, North Redington Beach, Crystal Beach, Treasure Island and South Pasadena.
Ninety-three cases were reported in long-term care facilities with three deaths, which is 19 more cases and two more deaths than what DOH reported on April 16. All three deaths were patients at Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion.
COVID-19 deaths in Pinellas
The county’s death toll increased by two on Friday, bringing the count to 16 — three more so far this week. DOH reported on April 14 that an 80-year-old man who had traveled to New York had died due to coronavirus.
Five deaths were reported from April 7-11. DOH reported the death of a 74-year-old man on April 11, which was not travel-related. Two deaths were reported on April 10, a 78-year-old woman who had traveled to Washington, D.C. and in Florida, and a 75-year-old man who had traveled to New York.
DOH reported the death of a 56-year-old woman on April 8 and a 76-year-old woman on April 7. Neither was travel-related.
The county’s first death attributed to coronavirus reported on March 23 was a 52-year-old male. He had traveled to Bulgaria, Germany and Utah. The county’s second travel-related death was an 82-year-old man who had traveled to Ohio and in Florida.
The six other deaths were not travel-related and include two women: a 40-year-old, the youngest victim so far, and an 83-year-old. The rest were men, ages 85, 67, 64 and 58.
Local state of emergency extended
Pinellas County extended its local state of emergency and “safer-at-home” order for another seven days, effective April 17-24. Beaches and pools will remain closed. All nonessential businesses will remain closed. For more information, visit pinellascounty.org/emergency/covid19/FAQ-Stay-at-Home-Order.pdf.
The county Emergency Operations Center is working at a Level 1 virtual activation. Visit www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/covid19/default.htm for the latest updates.
State cases number more than 24,500
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 24,066 on Friday night. Another 687 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 24,753 — 634 more than the number reported this morning and 1,413 more than what DOH reported Thursday night.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 726, which is 40 more than the number reported this morning. DOH reports that 3,649 have been hospitalized statewide.
DOH reported that 241,913 had been tested statewide with 215,229 testing negative. DOH says 10.3 percent of tests results have been positive.
Of the 24,753 statewide cases reported Friday night, 1,576 were travel-related, 6,460 had contact with a confirmed case, 1,280 had travel and contact with a confirmed case and 14,750 were under investigation.
Florida is under a stay-at-home order that remains in effect until April 30.
National cases top 690,000
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted at 6:30 p.m. Friday, cases of coronavirus in the United States were up to 692,169 with 33,325 deaths compared 672,246 with 33,318 deaths reported at 11:47 a.m. The number of global cases increased to 2,224,426 with 147,632 deaths compared to 2,182,734 with 147,384 deaths this morning.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html. If you think you might need to be tested, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are open 24/7.
Note: Information on this report is subject to change.