Florida Department of Health continues to report an increase of COVID-19 cases in Pinellas County with 13 more reported the morning of Saturday, April 11, to total 444, compared to 431 cases reported last night and 428 reported Friday morning.
DOH reported Friday night that two more Pinellas County residents had died due to the coronavirus, bringing the county’s death toll to 12.
Statewide, the number of cases increased to 18,494 with 438 deaths as of the Saturday morning report. Cases in the United States totaled 501,701 with 18,781 deaths. Globally, more than 1.72 million cases have been reported with 104,800 deaths.
Coronavirus cases in Pinellas include 407 Florida residents and 37 non-residents. Most of the cases are men, 231, and 212 are women. Ages range from 1-95. The median age is 52.
Eighty-four people have been hospitalized, which includes residents and non-residents. Local hospitals reported 45% available bed capacity on Saturday morning with nearly 35% capacity for adult ICU beds.
“Hospitalizations is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness,” DOH said. “These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. We do not have a figure for that information at this time.”
As of Saturday morning, DOH reported that 8,330 people had been tested in Pinellas with 7,879 testing negative. Thirteen tests were inconclusive and results were pending for 70. DOH said 5.3% of test results were coming back as positive.
Most cases in St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Largo
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for 405 of the cases in Pinellas on Saturday morning. St. Petersburg, Clearwater and Largo are still the county’s hot spots. St. Petersburg has the most cases with 122, another 93 are Clearwater residents, 54 from Largo, 26 from Palm Harbor, 24 from Seminole, 23 from Tarpon Springs, 15 from Dunedin, nine from Pinellas Park, eight from Clearwater Beach, six from Safety Harbor, five from Oldsmar, three each from Belleair, Indian Rocks Beach and Gulfport, two each from Bay Pines, Belleair Bluffs and Madeira Beach, and one each from Belleair Beach, Kenneth City, North Redington Beach, Crystal Beach, Treasure Island and South Pasadena.
Seventeen cases were reported in long-term care facilities.
Number of deaths increase to 12
The county’s death toll is up to 12. DOH reported two additional deaths in Pinellas on Friday night, including a 78-year-old woman who had traveled to Washington, D.C. and in Florida, and a 75-year-old man who had traveled to New York.
Two other deaths were reported this week. DOH reported the death of a 56-year-old woman on April 8 and a 76-year-old woman on April 7. Neither was travel-related.
The county’s first death attributed to coronavirus was a 52-year-old male. He had traveled to Bulgaria, Germany and Utah. The county’s second travel-related death was an 82-year-old man who had traveled to Ohio and in Florida.
The six other deaths were not travel-related and include two women: a 40-year-old, the youngest victim so far, and an 83-year-old. The rest were men, ages 85, 67, 64 and 58.
Pinellas County extended its local state of emergency and “safer at home” order for another seven days, effective April 10-17. The county also passed a resolution April 2 closing all nonessential businesses.
The county Emergency Operations Center is working at a Level 1 virtual activation.
Visit www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/covid19/default.htm for more information.
State cases near 18,500
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 17,961 on Saturday morning. Another 533 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 18,494 — 526 more than the number reported last night and 963 more than what DOH reported on Friday morning.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 438, which is 19 more than the number reported on Friday night. DOH reports that 2,528 have been hospitalized statewide.
DOH reported on Saturday morning that 173,187 had been tested statewide with 154,439 testing negative. DOH says 10.7 percent of tests results have been positive.
Of the 18,494 statewide cases, 1,374 were travel-related, 3,883 had contact with a confirmed case, 1009 had travel and contact with a confirmed case and 11,695 were under investigation.
Florida is under a stay-at-home order that remains in effect until April 30.
National cases top 500,000
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, cases of coronavirus in the United States were up to 501,701 with 18,781 deaths compared to 491,358 with 18,316 deaths reported at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The number of global cases increased to 1,721,353 with 104,800 deaths compared to 1,681,964 with 102,136 last night.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html. If you think you might need to be tested, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are open 24/7.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.