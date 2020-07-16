ST. PETERSBURG — Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority recently received notification that an eighth bus operator had tested positive for COVID-19.
The operator last reported to work on June 30. During the 14 days prior, the operator drove Route 14 on June 25-26 and 30.
PSTA does not believe any passengers came in contact with the driver, who remained socially distant from all passengers. However, anyone who feels like they have symptoms should seek medical advice.
The operator is currently under treatment.
In the middle of March, PSTA announced it was enforcing rear-door boarding only, except for those with mobility devices. Rear-door boarding and temporarily going fare-free reduces crowding at the fare box and limits exposure between passengers and bus operators.
In addition, bus operators have the discretion to limit the number of riders on their bus to no more than 12 people at a given time. PSTA is supplying bus operators with gloves, masks, hand sanitizer and disinfectant.
Including non-public facing employees, PSTA has 17 employees who have tested positive for the COVID-19.
For more information, visit https://psta.net/riding-psta/psta-coronavirus-response.