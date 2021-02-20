So far this week, Feb. 15-19, Florida Department of Health has reported 1,460 new cases of COVID-19 in Pinellas County, bringing the total to 64,785. Forty-two have died due to the novel coronavirus, upping the death toll to 1,414.
For the week of Feb. 8-14, Florida Department of Health reported 1,596 new cases and 28 deaths.
The numbers have been improving in recent weeks. From Feb. 1-7, DOH reported 2,014 new cases and 41 deaths, which was a decrease over the week of Jan. 25-31, when 2,519 new cases and 52 deaths were reported.
From Jan. 18-24, 2,668 new cases and 68 deaths from Jan. 18-24, and from Jan. 11-17, 3,135 new cases and 95 deaths were reported.
The county’s first two cases were confirmed on March 11, and the first death on March 23.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 1,863,707 with 30,329 deaths as of Feb. 19. According to Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems for Science and Engineering, as of 5:30 p.m. Feb. 19 in the United States, cases totaled 28 million with 497,345 deaths compared to 27.67 million with 485,728 deaths as of 5 p.m. Feb. 15. Globally, nearly 111 million cases were reported with almost 2.46 million deaths compared to 109 million cases and 2.4 million deaths on Feb. 15.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 63,199 residents and 1,586 non-residents. More cases were in females, 33,723 (53%), to 29,434 in males. Gender was unknown in 42. Ages range from 0-105. Median age was 43, which is down from 44. Thirteen percent were Black, and 11% were Hispanic.
About 7% of all cases in the county have been hospitalized since March. DOH reported that 4,178 residents and 51 nonresidents had been hospitalized in Pinellas.
Local hospitals had 26% capacity in staffed adult beds (833 of 3,145) on Saturday with 30% capacity (105 of 350) in ICU beds. All hospitals had at least one ICU bed available. According to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, as of 10:35 a.m. Feb. 20, 231 beds were occupied by a COVID-19 patient with 47 in ICU and 29 on a ventilator.
Testing in Pinellas
DOH reported that 6.04% of 4,916 test results on Feb. 19 were positive, 6.28% of 5,510 on Feb. 18, 6.45% of 3,349 on Feb. 17, 5.88% of 4,734 on Feb. 16, 8.38% of 2,603 on Feb. 15, 7.14% of 2,056 on Feb. 14, 5.40% of 2,646 on Feb. 13, 4.73% of 4,674 on Feb. 12, 4.99% of 5,383 on Feb. 11, 4.95% of 6,969 on Feb. 10, 4.65% of 3,836 on Feb. 9, 6.35% of 3,32 on Feb. 8, 5.56% of 3,194 on Feb. 7, 5.03% of 3,569 on Feb. 6, 6.69% of 4,773 on Feb. 5, 3.69% of 9,849 on Feb. 4, 9.22% of 2,925 on Feb. 3, 6.53% of 2,832 on Feb. 2 and 6.69% of 5,609 on Feb. 1.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7. For online information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Case counts in local municipalities, etc.
Since March, 6,591 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, or 10% of cases in the county, which is down 1% from previous reports.
For current case counts in Pinellas County schools, visit https://www.pcsb.org/COVID19Cases.
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pinellas on Saturday, Feb. 20. St. Petersburg has the most with 23,324 cases, 12,427 are Clearwater residents, 6,916 from Largo, 4,387 from Palm Harbor, 3,426 from Seminole, 3,189 from Pinellas Park, 2,301 from Tarpon Springs, 2,043 from Dunedin, 1,246 from Oldsmar, 1,003 from Safety Harbor, 531 from Clearwater Beach, 505 from Gulfport, 292 from Indian Rocks Beach, 271 from Kenneth City, 265 from South Pasadena, 245 from Belleair, 179 from Madeira Beach, 101 from Belleair Beach, 96 from Tierra Verde, 79 from Crystal Beach, 70 from St. Pete Beach, 55 from North Redington Beach, 50 from Treasure Island, 32 from Bay Pines, 29 from Lealman, 17 from Redington Shores, 13 from Belleair Bluffs, 10 from Ozona, nine from Redington Beach, six from Indian Shores, one listed as homeless and 53 as missing.
COVID-19 deaths in Pinellas
From Feb. 15-19, DOH reported 42 new COVID-19 related deaths, upping the death toll to 1,414.
Deaths had been declining in recent weeks. DOH reported 28 new COVID-19 related deaths from Feb. 8-14. Forty-one deaths were reported from Feb. 1-9. Fifty-two deaths were reported from Jan. 25-31 and 68 deaths were reported from Jan. 18-24. Ninety-five new deaths were reported from Jan. 11-17.
As of Feb. 20, one death has been reported in the 15-24 age group, five deaths in the 25-34 age group, 15 in the 35-44 group (1%), 39 in 45-54 (3%), 112 in 55-64 (8%), 287 in 65-74 (20%), 423 in 75-84 (30%) and 532 (38%) in ages 85 and up.
At least 845 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. Pinellas is No. 3 in the state with reporting 8% of deaths at these facilities. Palm Beach County is No. 1 in the state with 995 deaths or 10% and Dade County is No. 2 with 975 deaths, or 9%.
Local state of emergency, face mask order
Pinellas County Administrator Barry Burton has extended the local state of emergency through Feb. 26. County commissioners are expected to extend it another seven days through March 5 at their Feb. 23 meeting.
The countywide ordinance requiring that facial coverings be worn in indoor places remains in effect. Employees that serve or prepare food or drink must wear masks indoors and outdoors. Customers at bars and restaurants must be seated to be served.
For more information on the county’s response to the coronavirus, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Statewide cases pass 1.86 million with 30,329 deaths
DOH reported another 1,829,773 positive cases in Florida residents as of Feb. 20 with 33,834 in non-residents to bring the total to 1,863,707 — 7,280 more than the day before.
The number of deaths in Florida residents increased to 29,813. DOH also reported that 526 non-residents have died, bringing the state’s death toll to 30,329, 125 more than yesterday.
So far this week, Feb. 15-20, DOH has reported 32,719 new cases and 905 deaths.
For the week of Feb. 8-14, 47,269 new cases and 1,147 deaths were reported, a decrease from recent weeks. From Feb. 1-7, 56,595 new cases and 1,158 deaths were reported. From Jan. 25-31, 68,938 new cases and 1,280 deaths were reported, and from Jan. 18-24, 78,888 new cases and 1,192 deaths.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
DOH reports that 77,654 residents have been hospitalized statewide as of Feb. 20. No information was available about non-residents.
Testing statewide
DOH reported that 5.74% of 117,316 test results were positive as of Feb. 19, 5.85% of 106,831 on Feb. 18, 6.39% of 73,950 on Feb. 17, 6.43% of 105,132 on Feb. 16, 6.63% of 94,079 on Feb. 15, 6.83% of 51,627 on Feb. 14, 6.97% of 77,528 results on Feb. 13, 6.44% of 107,465 on Feb. 12, 6.20% of 113,222 on Feb. 11, 6.16% of 125,852 on Feb. 10, 6.60% of 105,035 on Feb. 9, 6.96% of 93,842 on Feb. 8, 7.37% of 70,874 on Feb. 7, 6.82% of 91,451 on Feb. 6, 6.25% of 111,041 on Feb. 5, 5.81% of 177,322 on Feb. 4, 8.74% of 78,811 on Feb. 3, 7.81% of 79,954 on Feb. 2 and 8.36% of 113,126 on Feb. 1.
Vaccination summary
As of Feb. 20, statewide, 1,314,176 people had received a first-dose of the COVID-19 vaccination and 1,353,925 had completed the two-shot series.
The state began administering the vaccine on Dec. 14.
In Pinellas, 126,095 doses have been administered including 60,568 receiving the first dose and 65,527 completing the two-shot series. Of those who have received at least one shot, more were females, 74,865 and 50,892 males with 106 unknown; and 89,704 were white, 4,365 were Black and 3,320 were Hispanic.
The most vaccine has been administered in Dade County, 263,540 doses, followed by Palm Beach with 245,549 and Broward with 226,090 doses. DOH also reported that 72,947 from out-of-state have received the vaccine.
Statewide, the age group receiving the most vaccinations was 65-74 with 525,721 completing the series, followed by ages 75-84 with 302,401 receiving both doses and ages 85 and older with 120,599. Next were ages 55-64, 45-54, 35-44, 25-34 and 16-24.
In Pinellas, 25,075 ages 65-74 have received two doses, 12,628 ages 75-84 and 6,721 ages 85 and older have completed the series.
For more information on vaccinations in Pinellas County, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/vaccines.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.
Note: All numbers are provisional and subject to change.