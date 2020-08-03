COVID-19 daily case counts are continuing to decline in Pinellas County. Florida Department of Health reported only 112 more cases in Pinellas on Aug. 3, bringing the count to 16,886. However, three more residents have died due to the novel coronavirus, upping the death toll to 442.
From July 27-Aug. 2, 1,627 new cases and 66 deaths were reported — this marks the second consecutive week that the number of daily cases reported has gone down. From July 20-26, 1,675 new cases were reported and 59 deaths, which had been the lowest weekly case count since June 22-28.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 16,770 residents and 116 non-residents. More cases were in females, 8,992 (54%), to 7,771 in males. Gender was unknown for seven. Ages range from 0-104. Median age was 42. Seventeen percent were Black and 10% Hispanics.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 491,884 with 7,157 deaths on Monday. Cases in the United States totaled 4,675,628 with 154,944 deaths. Globally, more than 18 million cases have been reported with 690,181 deaths.
Case counts surged as businesses reopened
DOH reported 95 new cases and 19 deaths from May 4-10, which was the first week of phase one of the state’s recovery plan. Pinellas had 159 new cases and seven deaths from May 11-17, 151 new cases and eight deaths from May 18-24, and 124 new cases and seven deaths from May 25-31.
DOH reported 286 new cases and 13 deaths during the week, June 1-7, including 81 on June 5, the day the state moved into phase two of its recovery plans.
From June 8-14, 659 new cases and seven deaths were reported. DOH reported 162 new cases on June 13, which at the time had been the one-day high.
From June 15-21, 1,332 new cases and 13 deaths were reported in Pinellas. June 20 was the third consecutive day of record case counts that week with 285. June 19 was a record day with 266 cases, as was June 18 with 203 new cases.
For the week of June 22-28, 2,353 new cases and 40 deaths were reported. Three record-high days occurred with 614 new cases on June 27, 430 on June 26 and 354 on June 23.
Pinellas County enacted a mandatory face mask order for indoor places on June 23 and the state closed many of its bars on June 26. The goal was to help control community spread of the virus.
From June 29-July 5, DOH reported 2,513 new cases and 43 deaths, and 2,353 new cases. From July 6-12, 2,312 cases were reported and 33 deaths. From July 13-19, 2,638 cases were reported and 85 deaths — the most new cases and deaths in any seven-day period so far. Pinellas set a new second highest one-day case count on July 13, adding 598. July 9 with 431 new cases and July 10 with 467 had been the previous second highest one-day count records.
The county’s first two cases were reported on March 11, and the first death was confirmed on March 23.
Hospital capacity
DOH reported on Aug. 3 that 1,569 have been hospitalized in Pinellas, including 1,548 residents (18 more than Sunday) and 21 non-residents. About 9% of all cases in the county have been hospitalized since March.
Local hospitals reported 21% in staffed adult beds (599 of 2,887) on Monday, compared to 22% (642 of 2,901) on Sunday, 23% capacity (665 of 2,906) on Saturday, 19% capacity (545 of 2,881) on Friday, 18% in (514 of 2,863) on Thursday, 18.4% capacity (529 of 2,868) on Wednesday and 19.6% capacity (573 of 2,930) on Tuesday.
According to Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, as of 5:30 p.m. Aug. 2, 351 regular beds were occupied by a COVID-19 patient, 77 were in ICU with 37 on a ventilator.
Capacity of adult ICU beds countywide was 14% (42 of 294) on Monday, compared to 17% (50 of 298) on Sunday, 20% (58 of 293) on Saturday, 14% (42 of 295) on Friday, 12% (33 of 297) on Thursday, 12.7% (38 of 300) on Wednesday and 17% (43 of 305) on Tuesday.
Two hospitals reported zero capacity, St. Anthony’s and St. Petersburg General.
Morton Plant had 11, Bayfront Health had nine, Mease Dunedin had five, Largo Medical Center and Northside each had four, Kindred Hospital and AdventHealth North Pinellas each had three, Mease Countryside had two, and Palms of Pasadena had one.
Two hospitals reported zero capacity on Sunday, St. Petersburg General and Northside. Bayfront Health had 11, Mease Dunedin had eight, Largo Medical Center had seven, Morton Plant and St. Anthony’s each had six, Mease Countryside had five, Kindred Hospital and AdventHealth North Pinellas each had three and Palms of Pasadena had one.
Three hospitals reported zero capacity in ICU beds on Saturday, Mease Countryside, St. Petersburg General and Northside. Two hospitals reported zero capacity on Friday, St. Petersburg General and Northside. Three hospitals reported zero capacity on Thursday, AdventHealth North Pinellas, Northside and St. Petersburg General. Four hospitals reported zero capacity in ICU beds on Wednesday. St. Petersburg General Hospital reported zero capacity in ICU beds on Tuesday.
Testing in Pinellas
DOH reported that 164,584 tests had been done in Pinellas as of Aug. 2 with an average rate of positive results at 10.3%, the same as on Aug. 1, but up from 10.2% on July 31 and 30, and 10% on July 29, 28, 27, 26, 25 and 24, 9.9% on July 23, 22 and 21, and 9.8% on July 20. Results were pending for 23 and 136 tests were inconclusive.
According to the county specific report, 4.4% of 2,747 tests on Aug. 2 were positive, 5.5% of 3,204 tests on Aug. 1, 7.9% of 2,981 on July 31, 7.7% of 2,926 on July 30, 8.3% of 3,541 on July 29, 8.2% of 2,922 on July 28, 7.3% of 2,758 on July 27, 5.9% of 3,182 on July 26, 4.9% of 3,175 on July 25, 5.7% of 4,478 on July 24, 7.7% of 4,381 on July 23, 8.4% of 2,021 on July 22, 6.2% of 4,064 on July 21 were positive and 8.4% of 2,460 tests on July 20.
The percent is the number of people who test positive the first time divided by all people tested that day, excluding people who have previously tested positive.
DOH also reported that as of Aug. 2, 1,146 of 9,117 tests on those younger than age 18 had been positive, or 12.6%.
State-supported testing sites, including the one at the Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg closed at 7 p.m. July 30 due to the threat from Hurricane Isaias. The site reopened on Saturday, Aug. 1.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7. For online information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Case counts in local municipalities
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pinellas on Monday. St. Petersburg has the most with 7,014 cases, 3,294 are Clearwater residents, 1,710 from Largo, 947 from Palm Harbor, 879 from Pinellas Park, 807 from Seminole, 505 from Tarpon Springs, 423 from Dunedin, 292 from Oldsmar, 215 from Safety Harbor, 125 from Clearwater Beach, 116 from Gulfport, 77 from Kenneth City, 54 from Indian Rocks Beach, 53 from South Pasadena, 29 from Madeira Beach, 27 from Belleair, 21 from Belleair Beach, 17 from Crystal Beach, 11 from Bay Pines, 11 from Tierra Verde, Nine from North Redington Beach and Treasure Island, eight from St. Pete Beach, three from Belleair Bluffs, Indian Shores and Ozona, two from Lealman, Redington Shores and Redington Beach, one listed as homeless and 99 as missing.
Case numbers at long-term care facilities
Since March, 2,378 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, or 14% of cases in the county.
At least one case has been reported at 109 of the county’s long-term care facilities as of Aug. 1 with 1,098 cases in residents and 463 in staff at the facilities. The numbers do not reflect current infections.
According to DOH, 134 were reported by Countryside Rehab and Healthcare Center in Palm Harbor, 89 were reported by Jacaranda Manor in St. Petersburg, 86 by Kensington Gardens Rehab and Nursing Center in Clearwater, 84 by Carrington Place of St. Pete, 83 by Boca Ciega Center in Gulfport, 81 by Peninsula Care and Rehabilitation Center at Tarpon Springs, 81 by Lexington Health and Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, 58 cases by Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, 53 by Gulf Shore Care Center, 47 by Inn at the Fountains in St. Petersburg, 38 by West Bay of Tampa in Oldsmar, 38 by Lakeside Oaks Care Center in Dunedin, 37 by Gateway Care Center in Pinellas Park, 34 by Sunset Point Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Clearwater, 33 by Consulate Health Care of St. Petersburg, 30 by The Care Center at Pinellas Park, 30 by Oak Manor Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, 25 by Bon Secours Maria Manor Nursing Care Center in St. Petersburg, 25 by Apollo Health and Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, 23 by Bay Pointe Nursing Pavilion in St. Petersburg and 20 by Pinellas Point Nursing & Rehab Center in St. Petersburg. The rest had fewer than 20.
COVID-19 deaths at long-term care facilities
At least 302 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. Pinellas is No. 3 in the state with reporting 10% of the deaths at these facilities. Dade County is No. 1 with 612 deaths, or 20%, and Palm Beach County is No. 3 with 347 deaths, or 11%.
According to a weekly report from DOH released July 25, 27 deaths were reported by Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, including one staff member; 22 by Gulf Shore Care Center, including one staff member; 20 by Bon Secours Maria Manor Nursing Care Center; 15 by Jacaranda Manor, 15 by Apollo Health and Rehabilitation Center, including three staff members; 11 deaths by St. Mark Village and Peninsula Care and Rehabilitation Center; 10 by Boca Ciega Center, including two staff members and one under investigation; eight by Freedom Square Rehabilitation & Nursing Services and Walton Place; seven by Countryside Rehab and Healthcare, including one under investigation; six by St. Petersburg Nursing and Rehabilitation; six by Bardmoor Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, including one staff member; six by Health and Rehabilitation Centre at Dolphins View; five by Patrick Manor.
In addition, four deaths by North Rehabilitation Center, including one staff member; four deaths by Highland Pines Rehabilitation Center, including one staff member; and four deaths by Grand Villa of Largo.
Three were reported by Carrington Place of St. Pete, including one staff member, and three were reported by Seasons Belleair Memory Care in Clearwater, Regal Palms, Palm Garden of Largo, Arbor Oaks of Tyrone, and Consulate Health Care of St. Petersburg.
Two deaths were reported Royal Oaks Manor, including one staff member, and two by Egret Cove Center in St. Petersburg, Baytree Lakeside in Kenneth City, Bay Tree Center in Palm Harbor, Palm Garden of Clearwater, Sabal Palms Health Care Center in Largo, Marion and Bernard L. Samson Center, The Inn at Freedom Square, The Inn at Lake Seminole Square, Inn at the Fountains in St. Petersburg, Westminster Suncoast, West Bay of Tampa and Sunset Point.
One death was reported by Seabreeze Siesta Manor in Clearwater, Sylvan Terrace in Pinellas Park, Union House in Clearwater, Grand Villa of St. Petersburg, Heather Haven in Dunedin, Heather Haven II in Dunedin, Heron House of Largo, Lexington Health and Rehabilitation Center, Kensington Gardens Rehab and Nursing Center, Palm Garden of Pinellas, Oak Manor Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Bay Pointe Nursing Pavilion in St. Petersburg, Brentwood Senior Living at St. Pete, Addington Place of East Lake, Abbey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Grand Villa of Dunedin, The Care Center at Pinellas Park, Consulate Health Care of Safety Harbor, County Inn in Pinellas Park and Cross Terrace Rehabilitation Center.
As of 1 p.m. Aug. 2, DOH had not released a new weekly report on deaths at long-term care facilities.
COVID-19 deaths
DOH reported three more COVID-19 related deaths on Aug. 3: a woman age 72 and two men, age 82 and 51. The death toll rose to 442.
DOH reported the deaths of two mean on Aug. 2, age 86 and 70. DOH reported five deaths on Aug. 1, and confirmed six, including two women, age 93 and 89; and four men, age 88, 85, 63 and 57. The death toll rose to 437.
DOH reported on July 31 that 14 had died due to COVID-19, including eight women, age 91, 87, 86, 85, 84, 81, 65 and 59; and six men, age 88, 84, 77, 67, 54 and 48. The death toll rose to 432.
The District Six Medical Examiner’s office released 26 death investigation reports on July 31 including 15 from residents of long-term care facilities.
DOH reported 18 deaths on July 30, including six women, age 93, 86, 83, 82, 81 and 69; and 12 men, age 85, 84, 83, 80, 84, 79, 76, 68, 67, 66, 66 and 64. DOH reported on July 29 that five had died due to COVID-19, including three women, age 92, 77 and 73; and two men, age 75 and 51.
DOH confirmed 17 deaths on July 28, including eight women, age 87, 85, 84, 79, 75, 73, 72 and 68; and nine men, age, 87, 83, 80, 80, 79, 77, 73, 68 and 59. The District Six Medical Examiner’s Office released 17 death investigation reports on July 28, including 11 from long-term care facilities.
DOH confirmed the youngest death in the county on June 26: a 22-year-old man. Only 19 deaths have been reported statewide in the 15-24 year-old age group, as of Aug. 3, which is two more than reported on July 29.
In Pinellas, two deaths also has been reported in the 25-34 age group, three in the 35-44 group (1%), 15 in 45-54 (3%), 31 in 55-64 (7%), 82 in 65-74 (18%), 142 in 75-84 (32%) and 166 (38%) in ages 85 and up.
Local state of emergency extended, face mask order stands
The Pinellas County Commission voted July 30 to extend the local state of emergency through Aug. 7.
The countywide ordinance requiring that face masks be worn in indoor public places when social distancing is not possible remains in effect. Bars with a food license and restaurants can only serve people who are seated and social distancing of 6 feet must be maintained. Staff also must wear face masks when preparing or serving food or beverages indoors and outdoors.
Dr. Ulyee Choe, director of the Department of Health in Pinellas County, said the seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases was down to 256 a day, and the seven-day rolling average for percentage of positive tests was down to 7%. He attributes the decreases to more people wearing masks, practicing social distancing and the closure of bars.
Commissioners will consider extending the local state of emergency and face mask order on Aug. 6.
For information on where to get a free face mask, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/free-face-masks/.
For more information on the county’s response to the coronavirus, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Florida’s case count tops 490,000
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 486,384 on Monday. Another 5,500 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 491,884 — 4,752 more than the number reported on Sunday.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 7,157, which is 73 more than the number reported the day before. DOH also reported that 122 non-Florida residents have died.
DOH reports that 27,366 residents have been hospitalized statewide, which is 216 more than the number reported on Saturday. No information was available about non-residents.
Testing statewide
DOH reported that 3,758,496 had been done statewide as of Aug. 2 with 13% coming back as positive, the same as on Aug. 1 and July 31, but up from 12.9% on July 30 and 29, 12.8% on July 28, 12.7% on July 27, 12.6% on July 26, 12.5% on July 25, 12.4% on July 24, 12.3% on July 23, 12.1% on July 22, up from 12% on July 21 and 11.9% on July 20. Results were inconclusive for 5,698 and pending for 3,228.
Looking at daily results, 9.09% of 48,694 tests on Aug. 2 were positive, 9.28% of 69,977 tests on Aug. 1, 11.08% of 77,546 on July 31, 10.57% of 75,996 on July 30, 12% of 72,912 on July 29, 12.26% of 67,598 on July 28, 11.69% of 69,804 on July 27, 11.39% of 69,277 tests on July 26, 11.06% of 75,110 on July 25, 11.43% of 94,356 on July 24 were positive, 13.31% of 81,151 on July 23, 12.31% of 72,923 on July 22, 10.55% of 82,644 on July 21 and 13,62% of 59,431 on July 20.
National cases top 4.67 million with 154,944 deaths
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted at 11:30 a.m. Monday, cases of the coronavirus reported in the United States were up to 4,675,628 with 154,944 deaths compared to 4,635,658 with 154,578 deaths at noon Sunday. The number of global cases increased to 18,117,821 with 690,181 deaths compared to 17,833,658 with 679,407 deaths on Sunday.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
Note: All numbers are provisional and subject to change.