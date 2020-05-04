As the state took a step toward reopening on May 4, Florida Department of Health reported 18 more cases of COVID-19 in Pinellas County, bringing the total to 784. One new death was confirmed. The death toll stands at 42.
The county’s first two COVID-19 cases were reported on March 11. The first death was confirmed on March 23.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 36,897 with 1,399 deaths. Cases in the United States totaled 1,161,246 with 67,781 deaths. Globally, more than 3.5 million cases have been reported with 248,097 deaths.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas include 743 Florida residents and 41 non-residents. More cases were in females, 55%, to 45% in males. Ages range from 1-101. Median age was 56.
DOH reported that 235 have been hospitalized in Pinellas, which includes 219 residents and 14 nonresidents. About 30% people with confirmed cases have been hospitalized since March.
Local hospitals reported 37.5% available bed capacity on Monday with nearly 27% capacity for adult ICU beds.
“Hospitalizations is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness,” DOH said. “These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. We do not have a figure for that information at this time.”
Testing in Pinellas
As of Monday morning, 16,237 people had been tested for the novel coronavirus in Pinellas, 418 more than the day before. DOH say an average of 4.8% of test results were positive. Ten tests were inconclusive and results were pending for 297.
A summary report for Pinellas County for the past week released May 3 shows that 1.7$% of test results from May 2 were positive, 2.3% on May 1, 3% on April 30, 2.4% on April 29, 2.8% on April 28, 3.8% on April 27, 2.5% on April 26, 1.8% on April 25 and 3.8% on April 24. The numbers do not include people who have previously tested positive.
Community Health Centers of Pinellas is offering free COVID-19 tests without restrictions at three testing sites. Residents do not need to have symptoms or be a CHC patient.
Testing sites will provide same day walk-ups and drive ups, but appointments are recommended to decrease wait times. Make an appointment by calling 727-824-8181 and selecting option 0.
The following testing sites will be open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
• 707 East Druid Road, Clearwater.
• 7550 43rd St. N., Pinellas Park.
• 1344 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg (Johnnie Ruth Clarke Center).
A condensed electronic registration will be required at testing sites. Residents are asked to bring a valid ID.
St. Petersburg is county’s hot spot
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for 724 of the cases in Pinellas on Sunday morning. St. Petersburg has the most with 243 cases (33%), 116 are Clearwater residents, 89 from Seminole, 87 from Largo, 59 from Palm Harbor, 30 from Tarpon Springs, 24 from Pinellas Park, 18 from Dunedin, 12 from Safety Harbor, nine from Clearwater Beach, eight from Oldsmar, six from Indian Rocks Beach, three each from Belleair, Gulfport, Kenneth City and Madeira Beach, two each from Bay Pines, Belleair Beach and Belleair Bluffs, and one each from North Redington Beach, Crystal Beach, Treasure Island, Tierra Verde and South Pasadena.
Case numbers at long-term care facilities
The number of cases in residents and staff in long-term care facilities was 206 as of May 1 report. The numbers do not reflect current infections. At least one case has been reported at 24 facilities. Ten or more cases have been reported at Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, Freedom Square Rehabilitation & Nursing Services, Carrington House of St. Pete, Linet Tender Loving Care ALF, Patrick Manor and St. Marks Village in Palm Harbor.
COVID-19 death count continues to climb
DOH reported one new death in Pinellas on Monday morning, bringing the death toll to 42. No further information was available.
At least 26 of the 42 deaths were residents or staff from one of the county’s long-term care facilities, according to a report on May 2.
DOH confirmed on May 2 the deaths of three women, ages 95, 97 and a 98.
District Six Medical Examiner’s office released an investigation report on May 3 for a 95-year-old woman who died April 30. She had been a patient at Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion. The medical examiner also released a report on a 97-year-old woman who died May 1. She had been a resident at St. Mark Village in Palm Harbor.
The medical examiner’s office released a report May 1 on a 75-year-old woman who died on April 29. She was a resident at St. Mark Village in Palm Harbor
DOH reported three deaths on April 30 and three on April 29. The medical examiner’s office released six new death investigation reports on April 30, including one for a 77-year-old man who died on April 27. He had traveled to Columbia.
Four more deaths were reported from Freedom Square. A 93-year-old man died April 28. He was from Freedom Square Memory Center. Three were from Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, including an 89-year-old man, an 80-year-old woman and a 91-year-old man. All died on April 28.
The sixth death was a 99-year-old woman who died April 28. She had been a resident at St. Mark Village in Palm Harbor.
DOH announced the death an 87-year-old man on April 27, who had been a resident at St. Mark Village in Palm Harbor, according to the medical examiner’s office.
The medical examiner’s office also provided six more reports of deaths on April 27. Two of those deaths were residents of St. Mark Village, a 97-year-old man who died April 25 and a 93-year-old woman who died April 24.
Four others had been patients at Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, including a 78-year-old man who died April 24, a 102-year-old woman (the oldest victim thus far) who died on April 25, a 94-year-old woman who died April 25 and a 98-year-old woman who died on April 27.
DOH confirmed eight COVID-19 related deaths in the county from April 21-24. The death of a 92-year-old woman was announced April 24. According to the medical examiner’s office she had been a patient from Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion.
DOH reported two deaths due to the coronavirus the night of April 23. Both were men. Ages were 95 and 84. According to the medical examiner’s office, the 95-year-old had been a resident of St. Mark Village in Palm Harbor and the 84-year-old man had been a patient at Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion.
Two deaths were confirmed on the night of April 22. They also were men. Ages were 90 and 75. The 75-year-old had been a patient at Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, according to the medical examiner’s report.
DOH reported on the morning of April 22 that a 90-year-old woman had died. According to the medical examiner’s office, she had been a patient at Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion.
Two deaths were reported on April 21: a 79-year-old man and a 96-year-old woman, another patient from Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion.
Two deaths were reported on April 17. One was an 84-year-old woman, and the second was a 66-year-old man. Both had been patients at Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion.
Freedom Square sent out a press release April 17 confirming the deaths and also reported that another patient, a 74-year-old man, had died on April 11.
DOH reported on April 14 that an 80-year-old man who had traveled to New York had died due to the coronavirus.
Five deaths were reported from April 7-11. DOH reported the death of a 74-year-old man on April 11 (Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion patient). Two deaths were reported on April 10, a 78-year-old woman who had traveled to Washington, D.C. and in Florida, and a 75-year-old man who had traveled to New York.
DOH reported the death of a 56-year-old woman on April 8 and a 76-year-old woman on April 7. Neither was travel-related.
The county’s first death attributed to the coronavirus reported on March 23 was a 52-year-old male. He had traveled to Bulgaria, Germany and Utah. The county’s second travel-related death was an 82-year-old man who had traveled to Ohio and in Florida.
The six other deaths were not travel-related and include two women: a 40-year-old, the youngest victim so far, and an 83-year-old. The rest were men, ages 85, 67, 64 and 58.
Local state of emergency extended
Pinellas County extended its local state of emergency through May 8. The local safer-at-home order was rescinded and the county will follow the statewide orders that began May 4. Commissioners voted on April 28 to reopen public swimming pools with restrictions and playgrounds are open at daycare centers. Beaches opened on May 4. Social distancing is required.
The commission will meet Tuesday, May 5, 9:30 a.m., and is expected to extend the local state of emergency through May 15.
For more information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
State cases number more than 36,000
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 35,969 on Monday morning. Another 928 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 36,897 — 819 more than the number reported on Sunday.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 1,399, which is 20 more than the number reported the day before.
DOH reports that 6,119 have been hospitalized statewide.
As of Sunday morning, 445,995 had been tested statewide, which is 16,025 more than the day before. DOH says 8.3% of results have been positive. As of Sunday, 555 tests were inconclusive and results were pending for 1,226.
Of the 36,897 statewide cases, 1,801 were travel-related, 13,305 had contact with a confirmed case, 1,621 had travel and contact with a confirmed case and 16,868 were under investigation.
Statewide safer-at-home order
Gov. Ron DeSantis has modified his safer-at-home order, effective Monday, May 4. Many of the previous restrictions apply. Social distancing is still required.
Persons ages 65 and older and those with chronic medical conditions are advised to stay home as much as possible as that population is most vulnerable and at risk from COVID-19.
Some of the changes in the new order include allowing retail establishments to open at 25% capacity. Restaurants can open their indoor dining rooms at 25% capacity and serve food and drink in outdoor areas with tables spaced 6 feet apart. Bars, gyms and fitness centers remain closed as do businesses that provide personal services.
National cases top 1.15 million, more than 67,000 deaths
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, cases of the coronavirus reported in the United States were up to 1,161,246 with 67,781 deaths compared 1,134,058 with 66,415 deaths reported at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. The number of global cases increased to 3,531,618 with 248,097 deaths compared to 3,451,259 with 244,295 deaths on Sunday.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html. If you think you might need to be tested, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are open 24/7.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.
Note: All information is subject to change.