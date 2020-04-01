Coronavirus cases up by 63 in Pinellas: 233 reported Wednesday night

Pinellas County’s coronavirus virus cases have shot up to 233, according to information released at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, by the Florida Department of Health — that’s 63 more than the number reported this morning. The county’s death toll remains at five.
According to DOH, 212 of the cases in Pinellas are in Florida residents and 21 are non-residents. The majority of cases were men, 122, and 111 were women. Ages range from 10-91. Fifty-one people were hospitalized.
The first two cases of coronavirus in Pinellas were confirmed on March 11.
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for 144 of the cases in Pinellas on Wednesday morning. Thirty-eight are St. Petersburg residents, 34 are from Clearwater, 28 from Largo, eight from Seminole, seven from Tarpon Springs, six from Pinellas Park, five each from Dunedin and Palm Harbor, four from Clearwater Beach, three from Gulfport, two each from Belleair, Indian Rocks Beach, Bay Pines and Safety Harbor, and one each from Madeira Beach, Oldsmar and South Pasadena.
DOH reported that 3,068 people had been tested in Pinellas as of Wednesday night with 2,741 testing negative. Four were inconclusive and results were pending for 91.
The county’s first death attributed to COVID-19 was reported on March 24. A 67-year-old man in Pinellas died March 23. The case was not travel-related and DOH says the man did not have contact with a confirmed case.
DOH Pinellas reported on March 28 that three more county residents had died due to the coronavirus. Two of the dead are males, age 52 and 64, and the third was an 83-year-old female. DOH announced the death of a 58-year-old male March 29, bringing the county’s total deaths to five.
Pinellas County is under a local state of emergency and a “safer at home” order effective until at least April 3. Many businesses are closed and residents should only go out for essential needs. All places of “public assembly” are closed. Public beaches remain closed until at least April 6.
The County Commission is scheduled to extend the local state of emergency and safer at home order during a meeting scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Thursday, April 2.
The county Emergency Operations Center is working at a Level 1 virtual activation.
Visit www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/covid19/default.htm for more information.
State cases number closer to 8,000
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 7,494 Wednesday night compared to 6,694 reported this morning. Another 278 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 7,773, up from 6,955 reported this morning.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 101, which is 14 more than the number reported Wednesday morning. DOH reports that 990 are hospitalized statewide.
Of the 7,773 cases, 807 are travel-related, 1,164 had contact with a confirmed case, 504 had travel and contact with a confirmed case and 5,020 are under investigation. DOH reported that 69,265 had been tested statewide as of Wednesday night. Of that number, 60,356 had tested negative.
In a press briefing Tuesday evening, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he plans to follow federal recommendations that call for another 30 days of social distancing. DeSantis announced he was issuing a stay-at-home order during a press conference Wednesday afternoon. The order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. April 3 and remains in effect until April 30.
National and global numbers
The state’s DOH COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard shows 213,372 cases of coronavirus in the U.S. with 4,757 deaths compared to 190,089 cases with 4,102 deaths reported on Wednesday morning. The number of global cases was up to 932,605 cases with 46,809 deaths compared to 885,687 cases and 44,216 deaths this morning.
National and global information is provided by Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html. If you think you might need to be tested, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the county DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are open 24/7.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.