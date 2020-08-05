Florida Department of Health reported 155 new COVID-19 cases in Pinellas on Aug. 5, bringing the count to 17,202. Seven more residents have died due to the novel coronavirus, upping the death toll to 467.
Since Aug. 3, 428 new cases have been reported and 28 deaths.
From July 27-Aug. 2, 1,627 new cases and 66 deaths were reported. It was the second consecutive week that the number of daily cases reported had gone down. From July 20-26, 1,675 new cases were reported and 59 deaths, which had been the lowest weekly case count since June 22-28.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 17,083 residents and 119 non-residents. More cases were in females, 9,156 (54%), to 7,817 in males. Gender was unknown for 10. Ages range from 0-104. Median age was 42. Seventeen percent were Black and 10% Hispanics.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 497,330 with 7,402 deaths on Wednesday. Cases in the United States totaled 4,773,755 with 156,874 deaths. Globally, more than 18.5 million cases have been reported with 701,544 deaths.
Case counts surged as businesses reopened
DOH reported 95 new cases and 19 deaths from May 4-10, which was the first week of phase one of the state’s recovery plan. Pinellas had 159 new cases and seven deaths from May 11-17, 151 new cases and eight deaths from May 18-24, and 124 new cases and seven deaths from May 25-31.
DOH reported 286 new cases and 13 deaths during the week, June 1-7, including 81 on June 5, the day the state moved into phase two of its recovery plans.
From June 8-14, 659 new cases and seven deaths were reported. DOH reported 162 new cases on June 13, which at the time had been the one-day high.
From June 15-21, 1,332 new cases and 13 deaths were reported in Pinellas. June 20 was the third consecutive day of record case counts that week with 285. June 19 was a record day with 266 cases, as was June 18 with 203 new cases.
For the week of June 22-28, 2,353 new cases and 40 deaths were reported. Three record-high days occurred with 614 new cases on June 27, 430 on June 26 and 354 on June 23.
Pinellas County enacted a mandatory face mask order for indoor places on June 23 and the state closed bars not licensed to sell food on June 26. The goal was to help control community spread of the virus.
From June 29-July 5, DOH reported 2,513 new cases and 43 deaths, and 2,353 new cases. From July 6-12, 2,312 cases were reported and 33 deaths. From July 13-19, 2,638 cases were reported and 85 deaths — the most new cases and deaths in any seven-day period so far. Pinellas set a new second highest one-day case count on July 13, adding 598. July 9 with 431 new cases and July 10 with 467 had been the previous second highest one-day count records.
The county’s first two cases were reported on March 11, and the first death was confirmed on March 23.
Hospital capacity
DOH reported on Aug. 5 that 1,634 have been hospitalized in Pinellas, including 1,613 residents (39 more than Tuesday) and 21 non-residents. About 9% of all cases in the county have been hospitalized since March.
Local hospitals reported 18% in staffed adult bed capacity (520 of 2,878) on Wednesday, compared to 19% capacity (546 of 2,906) on Tuesday, 21% (599 of 2,887) on Monday, 22% (642 of 2,901) on Sunday, 23% capacity (665 of 2,906) on Saturday, 19% capacity (545 of 2,881) on Friday and 18% in (514 of 2,863) on Thursday.
According to Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, as of 10:30 a.m. Aug. 4, 349 regular beds were occupied by a COVID-19 patient, 74 were in ICU with 37 on a ventilator.
Capacity of adult ICU beds countywide was 12% (35 of 292 beds) on Wednesday, compared to 10% (30 of 287) on Tuesday, 14% (42 of 294) on Monday, 17% (50 of 298) on Sunday, 20% (58 of 293) on Saturday, 14% (42 of 295) on Friday and 12% (33 of 297) on Thursday.
Three hospitals reported zero capacity, Palms of Pasadena, Northside and St. Petersburg General.
Morton Plant had 11, Bayfront Health had six, St. Anthony’s had five, Mease Dunedin and Mease Countryside each had four, Kindred Hospital and AdventHealth North Pinellas each had two, and Largo Medical Center each had one.
Three hospitals reported zero capacity on Tuesday, Palms of Pasadena, Northside and St. Petersburg General. Morton Plant had 11, Bayfront Health had six, Mease Dunedin had four, Kindred Hospital had three, St. Anthony’s and AdventHealth North Pinellas each had two, and Mease Countryside and Largo Medical Center each had one.
Two hospitals reported zero capacity on Monday, St. Anthony’s and St. Petersburg General. Morton Plant had 11, Bayfront Health had nine, Mease Dunedin had five, Largo Medical Center and Northside each had four, Kindred Hospital and AdventHealth North Pinellas each had three, Mease Countryside had two, and Palms of Pasadena had one.
Two hospitals reported zero capacity on Sunday, St. Petersburg General and Northside. Three hospitals reported zero capacity in ICU beds on Saturday, Mease Countryside, St. Petersburg General and Northside. Two hospitals reported zero capacity on Friday, St. Petersburg General and Northside. Three hospitals reported zero capacity on Thursday, AdventHealth North Pinellas, Northside and St. Petersburg General.
Testing in Pinellas
DOH reported that 166,945 tests had been done in Pinellas as of Aug. 4 with an average rate of positive results at 10.3%, the same as on Aug. 3, 2 and 1, but up from 10.2% on July 31 and 30, and 10% on July 29, 28, 27, 26, 25 and 24, and 9.9% on July 23, 22 and 21. Results were pending for 21 and 134 tests were inconclusive.
According to the county specific report, 7.4% of 2,070 tests done on Aug. 4 were positive, 7.8% of 2,052 on Aug. 3, 4.4% of 2,747 on Aug. 2, 5.5% of 3,204 on Aug. 1, 7.9% of 2,981 on July 31, 7.7% of 2,926 on July 30, 8.3% of 3,541 on July 29, 8.2% of 2,922 on July 28, 7.3% of 2,758 on July 27, 5.9% of 3,182 on July 26, 4.9% of 3,175 on July 25, 5.7% of 4,478 on July 24, 7.7% of 4,381 on July 23 and 8.4% of 2,021 on July 22.
The percent is the number of people who test positive the first time divided by all people tested that day, excluding people who have previously tested positive.
DOH also reported that as of Aug. 4, 1,162 of 9,326 tests on those younger than age 18 had been positive, or 12.5%.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7. For online information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Case counts in local municipalities
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pinellas on Wednesday. St. Petersburg has the most with 7,131 cases, 3,363 are Clearwater residents, 1,761 from Largo, 963 from Palm Harbor, 893 from Pinellas Park, 817 from Seminole, 508 from Tarpon Springs, 425 from Dunedin, 299 from Oldsmar, 218 from Safety Harbor, 126 from Clearwater Beach, 117 from Gulfport, 87 from Kenneth City, 54 from Indian Rocks Beach, 54 from South Pasadena, 29 from Madeira Beach, 27 from Belleair, 22 from Belleair Beach, 17 from Crystal Beach, 11 from Bay Pines, 11 from Tierra Verde, 11 from North Redington Beach, nine from Treasure Island, eight from St. Pete Beach, three from Belleair Bluffs, Indian Shores and Ozona, two from Lealman, Redington Shores and Redington Beach, one listed as homeless and 104 as missing.
Case numbers at long-term care facilities
Since March, 2,512 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, or 15% of cases in the county.
At least one case has been reported at 109 of the county’s long-term care facilities as of Aug. 2 with 1,131 cases in residents and 474 in staff at the facilities. The numbers do not reflect current infections.
According to DOH, 134 were reported by Countryside Rehab and Healthcare Center in Palm Harbor, 97 by Boca Ciega Center in Gulfport, 89 were reported by Jacaranda Manor in St. Petersburg, 87 by Kensington Gardens Rehab and Nursing Center in Clearwater, 84 by Carrington Place of St. Pete, 81 by Peninsula Care and Rehabilitation Center at Tarpon Springs, 81 by Lexington Health and Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, 58 cases by Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, 56 by Gulf Shore Care Center, 47 by Inn at the Fountains in St. Petersburg, 5 by Consulate Health Care of St. Petersburg, 42 by Lakeside Oaks Care Center in Dunedin, 41 by Gateway Care Center in Pinellas Park, 38 by West Bay of Tampa in Oldsmar, 34 by Sunset Point Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Clearwater, 31 by Oak Manor Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, 30 by The Care Center at Pinellas Park, 25 by Bon Secours Maria Manor Nursing Care Center in St. Petersburg, 25 by Apollo Health and Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, 23 by Bay Pointe Nursing Pavilion in St. Petersburg and 20 by Pinellas Point Nursing & Rehab Center in St. Petersburg. The rest had fewer than 20.
COVID-19 deaths at long-term care facilities
At least 320 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. Pinellas is No. 3 in the state with reporting 10% of the deaths at these facilities. Dade County is No. 1 with 619 deaths, or 19%, and Palm Beach County is No. 3 with 361 deaths, or 11%.
According to a weekly report from DOH released Aug. 2, 28 deaths were reported by Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, including one staff member; 23 by Gulf Shore Care Center, including one staff member; 21 by Bon Secours Maria Manor Nursing Care Center; 18 by Jacaranda Manor, 16 by Apollo Health and Rehabilitation Center, including three staff members; 13 by Countryside Rehab and Healthcare; 12 by Boca Ciega Center, including two staff members; 12 by Peninsula Care and Rehabilitation Center; 11 deaths by St. Mark Village; nine by Freedom Square Rehabilitation & Nursing Services; and eight by Walton Place.
Six by Bardmoor Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, including one staff member; six by St. Petersburg Nursing and Rehabilitation; six by Health and Rehabilitation Centre at Dolphins View and six by Arbor Oaks of Tyrone. Five were reported by Patrick Manor, Grand Villa of Largo and Highland Pines Rehabilitation Center, including one staff member.
In addition, four deaths by North Rehabilitation Center, including one staff member; and four by Regal Palms. Three were reported by West Bay of Tampa, Seasons Belleair Memory Care in Clearwater, Palm Garden of Largo, Inn at the Fountains in St. Petersburg, Consulate Health Care of St. Petersburg and three by Carrington Place of St. Pete, including one staff member.
Two deaths were reported Royal Oaks Manor, including one staff member, and two by Egret Cove Center in St. Petersburg, Baytree Lakeside in Kenneth City, Bay Tree Center in Palm Harbor, Palm Garden of Clearwater, Sabal Palms Health Care Center in Largo, Marion and Bernard L. Samson Center, The Inn at Freedom Square, The Inn at Lake Seminole Square, Westminster Suncoast, Sunset Point, Stratford Court of Palm Harbor, Oak Manor Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Kensington Gardens Rehab and Nursing Center, Lexington Health and Rehabilitation Center and Country Inn.
One death was reported by South Heritage Health & Rehabilitation Center, Seabreeze Siesta Manor in Clearwater, Sylvan Terrace in Pinellas Park, Union House in Clearwater, Pacifica Senior Living of Belleair, Oak Manor Senior Living Community, Gulfport Rehabilitation Center, Grand Villa of St. Petersburg, Heather Haven in Dunedin, Heather Haven II in Dunedin, Heron House of Largo, Palm Garden of Pinellas, Bay Pointe Nursing Pavilion in St. Petersburg, Brentwood Senior Living at St. Pete, Baypointe Nursing Pavilion, Addington Place of East Lake, Abbey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Belleair Health Center, Grand Villa of Dunedin, The Care Center at Pinellas Park, Consulate Health Care of Safety Harbor, County Inn in Pinellas Park, Lakeside Oaks Care Center, The Barrington, Clearwater Center, Eagle Lake Nursing and Rehab Center and Cross Terrace Rehabilitation Center.
COVID-19 deaths
DOH reported seven more COVID-19 related deaths on Aug. 5, including four women, age 95, 88 and two age 76; and three men, age 76, 75 and 73. The death toll rose to 467.
DOH reported 18 more COVID-19 related deaths on Aug. 4, including 10 women, age 100, 98, 96, 92, 86, 86, 83, 74, 69 and 65; eight men, age 88, 86, 78, 72, 66, 64, 61 and 60.
The District Six Medical Examiner’s Office released 31 death investigation reports on Aug. 4, including 18 from long-term care facilities.
Two were from Apollo Health and Rehab Center: An 85-year-old woman who died July 26 and an 84-year-old man who died July 27. Two were women from Countryside Rehab and Healthcare Center: A 91-year-old who died July 26 and an 87-year-old who died July 28.
Two were men from Peninsula Care and Rehab Center: An 84-year old who died July 25 and an 83-year-old who died July 28. One was an 81-year-old woman who died July 26 from Freedom Square Assisted Living Facility, and another was a 73-year-old man who died July 27 from Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion.
Three died on July 27: An 86-year-old man from Jacaranda Manor, an 82-year-old woman from Oaks of Clearwater Rehab Center, and an 83-year-old woman from Lakeside Oaks Care Center. An 85-year-old man died July 28 from The Fountains at Boca Ciega Bay.
One report was on a 91-year-old man who died July 23 from Harbor Wood Care Center. He was transported to Gulf Shores Rehabilitation on July 5 and tested positive for COVID-19 the same day. He tested negative on July 13 and was asymptomatic. However, he was found down in his bathroom on July 23. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was initiated. But, he died.
A 102-year-old woman died July 29 from Care Center of Pinellas Park, an 83-year-old man died July 30 from Tierra Pines Nursing Home in Largo and a 60-year-old man died July 31 from Bay Pointe Nursing Pavilion in St. Petersburg.
Two women died after they were transported from West Bay of Tampa in Oldsmar to Orchard Ridge Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in New Port Richey, which is set up as a COVID-19 unit, including a 97-year-old and a 98-year-old.
A 90-year-old woman died July 23 at her home under the care of Suncoast Hospice.
Several others had gone to the hospital from their home, including an 80-year-old man who died July 24, a 48-year-old man who died July 26 and a 75-year-old man who died July 26.
Five died on July 27 after going to the hospital from their home, including a 68-year-old woman, a 59-year-old man, a 68-year-old man, an 80-year-old man, and a 66-year-old man who went into cardiac arrest while in the emergency room.
Two died on July 31 after going to the hospital from their home: A 63-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman. The medical examiner also released a report on a 68-year-old man who died July 19 at his home. His daughter asked St. Petersburg police to do a welfare check and officers found him unresponsive on his couch. Paramedics were called and pronounced him dead at the scene. According to the report, the man had a fever for two weeks and had gone to the pharmacy for a COVID-19 test, which came back as positive on July 29.
Other deaths this month include three reported by DOH on Aug. 3: a woman age 72 and two men, age 82 and 51. The medical examiner’s office released 26 death investigation reports on Aug. 3, including 14 from long-term care facilities.
DOH reported the deaths of two men on Aug. 2, age 86 and 70, and five deaths on Aug. 1, and confirmed six, including two women, age 93 and 89; and four men, age 88, 85, 63 and 57.
DOH confirmed the youngest death in the county on June 26: a 22-year-old man. Only 20 deaths have been reported statewide in the 15-24 year-old age group, as of Aug. 5, which is one more than reported on Aug. 3.
In Pinellas, two deaths also has been reported in the 25-34 age group, three in the 35-44 group (1%), 15 in 45-54 (3%), 34 in 55-64 (7%), 88 in 65-74 (19%), 148 in 75-84 (32%) and 176 (38%) in ages 85 and up.
Local state of emergency extended, face mask order stands
The Pinellas County Commission voted July 30 to extend the local state of emergency through Aug. 7.
The countywide ordinance requiring that face masks be worn in indoor public places when social distancing is not possible remains in effect. Bars with a food license and restaurants can only serve people who are seated and social distancing of 6 feet must be maintained. Staff also must wear face masks when preparing or serving food or beverages indoors and outdoors.
Dr. Ulyee Choe, director of the Department of Health in Pinellas County, said the seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases was down to 256 a day, and the seven-day rolling average for percentage of positive tests was down to 7%. He attributes the decreases to more people wearing masks, practicing social distancing and the closure of bars.
Commissioners will consider extending the local state of emergency and face mask order again on Aug. 6.
For information on where to get a free face mask, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/free-face-masks/.
For more information on the county’s response to the coronavirus, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Florida’s case count tops 500,000
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 497,181 on Wednesday. Another 5,558 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 502,739 — 5,409 more than the number reported on Tuesday.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 7,627, which is 225 more than the number reported the day before. DOH also reported that 124 non-Florida residents have died.
DOH reports that 28,573 residents have been hospitalized statewide, which is 621 more than the number reported on Tuesday. No information was available about non-residents.
Testing statewide
DOH reported that 3,820,683 had been done statewide as of Aug. 4 with 13.16% coming back as positive, up slightly from 13.1% on Aug. 3, 13% on Aug. 2, 1 and July 31, and 12.9% on July 30 and 29, 12.8% on July 28, 12.7% on July 27, 12.6% on July 26, 12.5% on July 25, 12.4% on July 24, 12.3% on July 23 and 12.1% on July 22. Results were inconclusive for 5,799 and pending for 3,277.
Looking at daily results, 10.89% of 44,968 tests on Aug. 4 were positive, 10.88% of 44,381 tests on Aug. 3, 9.09% of 48,694 on Aug. 2, 9.28% of 69,977 on Aug. 1, 11.08% of 77,546 on July 31, 10.57% of 75,996 on July 30, 12% of 72,912 on July 29, 12.26% of 67,598 on July 28, 11.69% of 69,804 on July 27, 11.39% of 69,277 tests on July 26, 11.06% of 75,110 on July 25, 11.43% of 94,356 on July 24 were positive, 13.31% of 81,151 on July 23 and 12.31% of 72,923 on July 22.
National cases top 4.77 million with 156,874 deaths
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, cases of the coronavirus reported in the United States were up to 4,773,755 with 156,874 deaths compared to 4,721,365 with 155,515 deaths at noon Tuesday. The number of global cases increased to 18,579,615 with 701,544 deaths compared to 18,327,019 with 694,956 deaths on Tuesday.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
Note: All numbers are provisional and subject to change.