PALM HARBOR — Downtown Palm Harbor is in a state of flux right now as several new businesses have opened the past few years, others are under development and stalwarts like Peggy O’Neill’s have closed.
Add the statewide restrictions enacted in the wake of the coronavirus crisis that closed non-essential businesses, such as bars and salons, into the mix, and it’s easy to understand why the tightknit downtown district has been hit especially hard by the lockdown.
But hope returned after Gov. Ron DeSantis on May 4 allowed restaurants and retail shops to reopen at 25% indoor capacity and utilizing social distancing guidelines outside. A sweep of the area a few days later revealed a small group of restaurant owners taking full advantage of the relaxed policies on mass gatherings.
“Everyone was so excited and happy when we first opened on Monday,” said Tammy Zafra, co-owner of Smugglers Island Pub at 1101 Nebraska Ave, on May 6. “We were pretty busy, but it was easy because of the new spacing guidelines and everyone was just so happy we were open!”
Zafra explained how the establishment, which she opened with longtime local restaurateur Nigel Castanheiro in November 2017, adapted to the first phase of the governor’s plan to slowly reopen the state.
“We’ve measured it, so all the tables are 6 feet apart, we removed all the stools from the bar, and we made it mandatory you have to order food,” she explained as tables started to fill up on the pub’s expansive outdoor patio, noting they don’t consider the restrictions an inconvenience because “we love being open again and we missed our regulars so much!”
Around the corner, Thirsty Marlin owner Brian St. Arnold was also adapting to the new guidelines.
“Typically, we have couches and fire pits, but we took them out and we added eight tables outside,” he explained as he fielded phone calls and explained how they’ve routinely disinfected the restaurant long before the pandemic began.
While St. Arnold noted the extensive outdoor seating at his Florida Avenue establishment would help in the spring, he admitted he would need to move more diners indoors when the temperatures rise this summer. “The restrictions won’t affect us right now because most of our seating is outside, plus we have a section of folks who are still leery of dining inside,” he said.
He was still hoping DeSantis would soon relax restrictions further before the heat becomes a hindrance to outdoor dining.
St. Arnold, who has operated his popular seafood restaurant for two decades and is in the process of opening a new place next door, said he’s happy to still be in business but admitted he’s worried about what the future holds.
“Every day I feel fortunate, because this is the worst crisis I’ve seen in 20 years,” he said. “And it’s really going to be hard in August and September, when we’re already slow and the hospitality industry workers who usually make all their money during season don’t have any money to spend. So, we’ve got to wait and see how it all plays out.”
Despite a sluggish post lockdown start — two days after restrictions were eased several downtown eateries and retail shops remained closed, and the only real noise came from a construction site on Florida Avenue — Castanheiro said he was confident Palm Harbor’s downtown district would soon be thriving again.
“We’ve got a good mix of businesses here, a lot of variety with some great places to eat, drink and have a good time,” the hospitality industry veteran said, pointing to Bar Fly and Coolside Gelato Bar across the street and Thirsty Marlin and Iron Oak BBQ a couple of blocks away. “We all support each other, and the locals support the businesses, so I’m confident when the crisis is over this area will be booming again.”