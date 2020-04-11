Pinellas extends local state of emergency until April 17

CLEARWATER — Pinellas County Commission Chair Pat Gerard has extended the local state of emergency until April 17. Public beaches and beach parking lots will remain closed for at least another week.
Nonessential businesses also will remain closed as county officials strive to comply with the governor’s safer at home order in effect through the end of the month.
Gerard updated the public on the county’s response to the coronavirus during a live briefing on April 10. It was the second briefing she’s presented since the county began efforts to increase its communication.
Gerard talked about the importance of residents only leaving their homes for essential purposes and continuing social distancing measures.
“People’s lives are on the line,” she said, adding that all the measures enacted by the commission had been done to “protect you.”
She said the county is aware that people are struggling.
“There’s not a single person that has not been affected,” she said.
She talked about resources available for those coping with mental stress. Directions for Living has set up an emotional support line for English and Spanish speakers at 727-524-4464, ext. 1001. The phone line is open from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. seven days a week.
Additional support for mental health and other concerns is available by calling Tampa Bay Cares at 2-1-1.
Business owners can find links to loan and grant programs at www.pced.org. Those involved in the tourism and hospitality industries can find information about Visit St. Pete/Clearwater’s Brighter Day Ahead campaign at www.vspc.info.
Gerard also provided an update of what is happening to prepare for a potential surge in COVID-19 in the coming days. She said the county’s hospital working group, as well as the fire and emergency services group talk daily. Others included in those plans are nursing homes and assisted living facilities and others providing critical health care services.
Work continues to take care of the homeless population. Directions for Living, which is a nonprofit organization, sent out an email April 9 about a partnership between itself, the county, Homeless Leadership Alliance and Florida Department of Health that provides services at a recuperation hotel in Clearwater where up to 50 homeless individuals can quarantine if they test positive for COVID-19 or are waiting on test results.
Directions for Living is providing transportation and emotional support and linking those staying at the hotel to other resources.
Gerard talked about support for the county’s senior citizens and said the Meals on Wheels program had been expanded. Wellness checks are being done for seniors who live alone.
More volunteers are stepping up to work with food banks that are in dire need of donations of nonperishable food, she said.
“Now more than ever, we need to work together,” Gerard said. “Know every unnecessary trip you avoid will help.”
She thanked all those who are still working to keep services going.
“Thank you for taking care of yourself and your neighbor,” she said.
Gerard’s next briefing is on Friday, April 17, at 2 p.m. She will be speaking from the Emergency Operations Center. Residents can watch live at https://www.facebook.com/PinellasCountyNews/, https://www.youtube.com/user/pcctv1, or on Spectrum 637, Frontier 44 or WOW! 18.
Additional information is available at pinellascounty.org/emergency/covid19.
The Emergency Operations Center remains under a full activation for monitoring and response. People with questions or concerns can call the Citizen Information Center at 727-464-4333, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday-Friday, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday-Sunday. Those with hearing impairment can communicate online at www.bit.ly/PinellasChat.
