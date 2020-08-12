CLEARWATER — A new drive-thru COVID-19 testing site is open in the Ruth Eckerd Hall parking lot in Clearwater.
The site location was chosen to provide closer access to residents living and working in northern and central Pinellas County.
Testing will be available Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7-10 a.m.
The test site is drive-thru only, and will operate similarly to the now closed Tropicana Field site, in that public agencies are partnering with private entities to bring testing access to the community.
Pinellas County, the city of Clearwater, Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County and Ruth Eckerd Hall are providing logistical, public safety and clinical teams for the site while BayCare Health System will provide management, testing and results notification of patients.
“We are pleased to provide increased access to testing for all of our residents throughout the county,” said County Commissioner Chair Pat Gerard. “I’m grateful that we came together with our partners to strategically assist our community.”
Patients are encouraged to bring a referral from a medical provider and those who do not will be screened based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Testing will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.
For more testing locations, residents can visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/
For more information about the county’s response to COVID-19, including comprehensive resources for finding other types of local assistance, visit www.PinellasCounty.org/Covid19.