The number of coronavirus cases in Pinellas County has increased to 40, according to the 11 a.m. March 23 report from the Florida Department of Health. That’s two more than the number reported Sunday night.
Thirty-seven are Florida residents and three are non-residents. Eleven are hospitalized. No deaths have been reported in Pinellas.
Twenty-five of the county’s cases are in men and 15 are in women. Thirty are travel-related, nine are not travel-related and one is unknown. Ages range from 21-75. The average age is 52.
DOH provided the city of residence for 37 of the cases in Pinellas Monday morning. Nine are St. Petersburg residents, eight are from Clearwater, six from Largo, three from Seminole, three from Tarpon Springs, two from Gulfport and one each from Belleair, Clearwater Beach, Palm Harbor and Pinellas Park.
The first two cases in Pinellas were diagnosed on March 11.
The DOH reports that 600 had been tested in Pinellas as of Monday morning. Forty were positive and 533 were negative. Results were pending for 27. DOH reports that 600 are under surveillance.
Statewide, the number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 1,096 Monday morning compared to 937 reported at 6 p .m. Sunday. Another 75 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 1,171, up from 1,007 reported on Sunday.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 14.
DOH reported that 13,094 had been tested statewide and results are pending for 860. As of Monday morning, 1,185 were being monitored.
The state’s DOH COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard shows 35,345 cases in the U.S. as of Monday morning with 473 deaths compared to 32,644 cases with 402 deaths on Sunday night. The dashboard shows the number of global cases at 353,692 with 15,430 deaths as of Monday morning compared to 329,862 with 14,379 deaths on Sunday night.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention hasn’t reported new numbers since Friday, March 20. At that time the CDC reported 15,219 cases with 201 deaths. Cases have been reported from all 50 states along with the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The World Health Organization’s numbers from March 20 show 234,247 cases globally with 9,840 deaths.
For more information, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html. If you think you might need to be tested, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the county DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are open 24/7.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.
Revised to add city information.