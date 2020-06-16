Florida governor links increase in COVID-19 cases to testing

Despite a steady increase in COVID-19 cases statewide, Gov. Ron DeSantis has no plans to impose any new restrictions or require that people wear face masks. The state will not be shutting down, he said.
Speaking at a press conference Tuesday afternoon in the Cabinet Meeting Room at the Florida State Capitol in Tallahassee, DeSantis attributed the high numbers of new cases to an increase in what he called “surveillance testing.”
He reminded everyone that he had said when the state moved into phase one of its recovery that more cases would result because more testing would be done.
During the months of April and May, about 10,000 tests a day or less was being done statewide, he said. That number has now grown to 30,000 a day.
He said during most of the pandemic, the state had averaged 5%-10% in positive tests, dropping down to less than 3% before he started reopening things. Recently, the rate of positivity has been 4.9%.
DeSantis attributed that increase to not only more testing but also to the fact that testing was taking place in high-risk environments, such as in migrant workers who live in close confines and with construction workers who also are in close contact with one another.
More tests also are being done in jails and prisons, as well as long-term care facilities, both places where there is congregant living and a high risk of spread.
He said the state had just concluded two months of testing at long-term care facilities that included every staff member and all residents except those who had refused the test. Staff will continue to be tested every two weeks, he said.
He said the priority would continue to be keeping the novel coronavirus away from the “most fragile segment of the population.” Nationwide, 50% of the deaths related to COVID-19 have been those most vulnerable, he said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the vulnerable population includes people ages 65 and older; people who live in a long-term care facility or nursing home; people with chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma; people with serious heart conditions, are immunocompromised, are severely obese, have diabetes, have chronic kidney disease undergoing dialysis; and people with liver disease.
He said the median age of those testing positive continued to trend downward. In the beginning of the pandemic, the median age was 65.5, but as testing ramped up, it dropped to 50, and now it is down to 37, DeSantis said.
Half of the cases now are in those under the age of 37. DeSantis pointed out that two months ago that demographic couldn’t get tested due to a scarcity of test kits. Now many are being asked to get tested by their employers or they are getting tested on their own.
However, he said younger people, migrant workers and construction workers were unlikely to need hospital care and many had no symptoms or only mild symptoms.
He added that it was good that more were being tested so they know they are positive and can isolate so they don’t infect others. He admitted that there is community spread, but asserted that most cases have no “clinical consequences.”
DeSantis still has no plans to allow visitation at long-term care facilities. He said that population needs to be protected. He also has no plans to roll back any of the loosening of restrictions announced as the state moved into phase one and phase two of its recovery.
“We’re not shutting down,” he said, adding that the state would continue to protect the most vulnerable.
“The negative aspects of shutting down far outweigh (the benefits),” he said. “The society has to function. We have to have a cohesive society. A shut down won’t help the ones of our society affected.”
He also said he wouldn’t require the use of face masks “under the penalty of breaking the law;” however, he does recommend, and said that the CDC recommends, that people wear masks when they can’t social distance and when conducting “face-to-face business.”
He sees no reason to wear them when jogging or out on the beach.
DeSantis said he is interested in seeing if the case numbers will be affected by the recent protests, as he doesn’t believe COVID-19 poses a big risk in outdoor environments.
When pressed by the media about the need to require more preventative measures, he again repeated that he would not require the use of face masks. He also said employers could make their own decisions about their employees and customers or clients.
He said when he attended the NASCAR races recently, he went to a restaurant and the wait staff had worn masks and gloves. But he said that wasn’t reasonable everywhere.
“I’m trusting people to make good decisions,” he said.
