Plato Academy Palm Harbor shut down after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Pinellas County Schools’ daily coronavirus update for Sept. 23 indicated that Plato Academy Palm Harbor, a charter school, is in a self-imposed shutdown after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The report stated that no students at the school had tested positive.
As a charter school, Plato Academy, one of eight Plato campuses in Pinellas, is largely autonomous. Representatives of the school could not be reached for comment and phones at the school went unanswered.
A notice sent to parents stated the shutdown would last through Oct. 2.
The Pinellas daily report, released Sept. 24, also indicated that two students had tested positive for the coronavirus at East Lake High School, affecting students in 13 partial classes and two partial buses; one student had tested positive at Osceola Fundamental High School, affecting six partial classrooms; two had tested positive at Belleair Elementary School, with no impact to classrooms or buses; and one was positive at Kings Highway Elementary School, with no impact to classrooms or buses.