Pinellas County’s new COVID-19 case counts continue to fluctuate depending on the number of test results received each day. Florida Department of Health reported 85 more on Oct. 1, bringing the total to 22,266. Two more residents have died due to the novel coronavirus, upping the death toll to 755.
Since Sept. 28, 262 new cases have been reported and 11 deaths.
From Sept. 21-27, 506 new cases were reported and 23 deaths, which was a decrease in cases but an increase in deaths from the previous week. From Sept. 14-20, DOH reported 576 new COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths, which was an increase in the case count compared to the two prior weeks.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 709,144 with 14,619 deaths. Cases in the United States totaled 7,241,449 with 207,008 deaths. Globally, more than 34 million cases have been reported with over 1 million deaths.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas include 22,113 residents and 153 non-residents. More cases were in females, 11,948 (54%), to 10,163 in males. Gender was unknown in two. Ages range from 0-105. Median age was 43. Eighteen percent were Black, and 12% were Hispanic.
About 10% of all cases in the county have been hospitalized since March. DOH reported that 2,304 residents and 23 non-residents had been hospitalized in Pinellas.
Local hospitals had 28.5% capacity in staffed adult beds (939 of 3,287) on Thursday with 23% capacity (67 of 293) in ICU beds. Hospitals had at least one ICU bed available except AdventHealth North Pinellas and Northside. According to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, as of 10:30 a.m. Sept. 30, 97 beds were occupied by a COVID-19 patient with 20 in ICU and 14 on a ventilator.
Case counts had been trending downward
From Sept. 7-13, 497 cases and 29 deaths were reported. The case count was a decrease compared to the prior week, but an increase from Aug. 24-30. The death count was higher than the week of Aug. 31-Sept. 6.
From Aug. 31-Sept. 6, 537 cases and 22 deaths were reported. It was the first time the weekly case count increased since Aug. 24-30. The increase may be due in part to the Aug. 31 data dump by Quest Diagnostics of almost 75,000 test results dating back to April. The state severed all ties with Quest because it failed to follow the state’s law and report results of COVID-19 tests in a timely manner.
From Aug. 24-30, 457 cases and 59 deaths were reported. It was the sixth consecutive week DOH had reported fewer cases compared to the week before. Eight more deaths occurred; however, Aug. 30 was the first date that no deaths were reported in the county since Aug. 10.
From Aug. 17-23, 669 cases were reported and 51 deaths. It was the fifth consecutive week that fewer cases were reported than the week before; however, three more deaths occurred than last week.
From Aug. 10-16, 815 COVID-19 cases and 48 deaths were reported. It was the fourth consecutive week that the case count decreased and the first time since June 8-14 that less than 1,000 cases had been reported in one week. In addition, it was the second week that fewer deaths were reported compared to the week before.
From Aug. 3-9, 1,069 new cases were reported and 61 deaths. It was the third consecutive week that the case count decreased and the lowest weekly case count since June 15-21.
From July 27-Aug. 2, 1,627 new cases and 66 deaths were reported. It was the second consecutive week that the number of daily cases reported had gone down. From July 20-26, 1,675 new cases were reported and 59 deaths, which had been the lowest weekly case count since June 22-28.
Case counts surged as Florida initiated recovery plan
DOH reported 95 new cases and 19 deaths from May 4-10, which was the first week of phase one of the state’s recovery plan. Pinellas had 159 new cases and seven deaths from May 11-17, 151 new cases and eight deaths from May 18-24, and 124 new cases and seven deaths from May 25-31.
DOH reported 286 new cases and 13 deaths during the week, June 1-7, including 81 on June 5, the day the state moved into phase two of its recovery plans.
From June 8-14, 659 new cases and seven deaths were reported. DOH reported 162 new cases on June 13, which at the time had been the one-day high.
From June 15-21, 1,332 new cases and 13 deaths were reported in Pinellas. June 20 was the third consecutive day of record case counts that week with 285. June 19 was a record day with 266 cases, as was June 18 with 203 new cases.
For the week of June 22-28, 2,353 new cases and 40 deaths were reported. Three record-high days occurred with 614 new cases on June 27, 430 on June 26 and 354 on June 23.
Pinellas County enacted a mandatory face mask order for indoor places on June 24 and the state closed bars not licensed to sell food on June 26. The goal was to help control community spread of the virus.
From June 29-July 5, DOH reported 2,513 new cases and 43 deaths, and 2,353 new cases. From July 6-12, 2,312 cases were reported and 33 deaths. From July 13-19, 2,638 cases were reported and 85 deaths — the most new cases and deaths in any seven-day period so far. Pinellas set a new second highest one-day case count on July 13, adding 598. July 9 with 431 new cases and July 10 with 467 had been the previous second highest one-day count records.
The county’s first two cases were reported on March 11, and the first death was confirmed on March 23.
Testing in Pinellas
According to DOH, 3.20% of 2,666 test results on Sept. 30 were positive, 3.30% of 1,757 results on Sept. 29, 3.70% of 2,187 results on Sept. 28, 3.58% of 1,346 results on Sept. 27, 2.10% of 2,000 on Sept. 26, 4.05% of 2,869 on Sept. 25 were positive, 2.81% of 2,942 results on Sept. 24, 2.93% of 2,452 on Sept. 23, 3.60% of 2,461 on Sept. 22 and 3.66% of 1,894 on Sept. 21.
DOH reported that 222,957 tests have been done in Pinellas in Pinellas since March, and as of Sept. 30, the average rate of positive results was 9.92%, the same as on Sept. 29, compared to 9.93% on Sept. 28, 9.94% on Sept. 27, 9.95% on Sept. 26, 9.97% on Sept. 25, 9.98% on Sept. 24, 9.99% on Sept. 23, 10% on Sept. 22 and 10.02% on Sept. 21. Results were pending for 15 and 139 tests were inconclusive.
The percent is the number of people who test positive the first time divided by all people tested that day, excluding people who have previously tested positive.
As of Sept. 27, 1,525, or 10.2%, of 15,077 tests of those younger than 18 in Pinellas were positive. Statewide, 57,877, or 13.3% of 433,571 tests were positive.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7. For online information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Cases in Pinellas County schools
Pinellas County Schools reported on Oct. 1 that three students and three employees had tested positive on Sept. 30.
One student attended Osceola Fundamental High School and five partial classrooms were affected. One student attended Pasadena Fundamental Elementary School and two partial classrooms were impacted. One student attended East Lake High School and there was no impact to classrooms or buses.
One employee worked at High Point Elementary School and there was no impact to classrooms or buses, and there was no affect to either when an employee Safety Harbor Elementary School tested positive. Two partial classrooms were affected by an employee who worked at Pinellas Park Middle School
Eight students tested positive for COVID-19 as of Sept. 29, according to a report released Sept. 30 from Pinellas County Schools.
No impact to schools or buses resulted from the individual students that tested positive at Meadowlawn Middle School in St. Petersburg, Mildred Helms Elementary School in Largo and Tarpon Springs Elementary School.
Five partial classrooms were affected when a student attending Madeira Beach Fundamental School tested positive and five partial classrooms and one partial bus were impacted by a positive test by a student who attended St. Petersburg High School.
Two students attended Pasadena Fundamental Elementary School and two partial classrooms were affected and one Student attended Hollins High School in St. Petersburg and three partial classrooms were impacted.
The district also reported on previous positive test results at charter schools that had not been reported to Pinellas County School. The district does know the impact of those cases.
Plato Academy Clearwater reported that individual students had tested positive Sept. 14 and 17. Plato Academy Seminole reported that three students had tested positive Sept. 3. MycroSchool Pinellas in St. Petersburg reported that one student tested positive Aug. 31.
The district reported that 10 students and two employees had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Sept. 28.
One student attended Cypress Woods Elementary School in Palm Harbor, and there was no impact to classrooms or buses. Two students attended Tarpon Springs Elementary School. Two partial classrooms were affected.
One student attended Tarpon Springs Middle School and one partial bus was impacted. Three students attended St. Petersburg High School and three partial classrooms were affected. One student attended Madeira Beach Fundamental School and caused no impact to classrooms or buses.
One student attended Osceola Fundamental High School and caused no impact. One student and one employee tested positive at Palm Harbor University High School. No classrooms or buses were affected. One employee worked at the administration building.
For more information, visit https://www.pcsb.org/COVID19Cases.
Case counts in local municipalities
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pinellas on Thursday. St. Petersburg has the most with 9,001 cases, 4,385 are Clearwater residents, 2,307 from Largo, 1,287 from Palm Harbor, 1,112 from Pinellas Park, 1,080 from Seminole, 691 from Tarpon Springs, 561 from Dunedin, 411 from Oldsmar, 293 from Safety Harbor, 151 from Clearwater Beach, 142 from Gulfport, 128 from Kenneth City, 112 from South Pasadena, 72 from Indian Rocks Beach, 43 from Belleair, 34 from Madeira Beach, 26 from Belleair Beach, 24 from Crystal Beach, 17 from Tierra Verde, 16 from St. Pete Beach, 14 from Bay Pines, 14 from North Redington Beach, 12 from Treasure Island, four from Belleair Bluffs and Redington Shores, three from Indian Shores, Ozona, Lealman and Redington Beach, one listed as homeless and 159 as missing.
Cases and deaths at long-term care facilities
Since March, 3,892 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, or 18% of cases in the county. Carrington Place (64 beds) and Countryside Rehab and Health Care Center (120 beds) are designated COVID-19 isolation Centers.
The state’s emergency rules requiring biweekly testing at staff at nursing homes and assisted living facilities expired Sept. 13. Nursing homes must continue staff testing under federal rules.
At least 529 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. Pinellas is No. 3 in the state with reporting 9% of deaths at these facilities. Dade County is No. 1 with 801 deaths, or 14%, and Palm Beach County is No. 2 with 604 deaths, or 10%.
According to a weekly report from DOH released Sept 28, 28 deaths were reported by Countryside Rehab and Healthcare Center and 28 deaths were reported by Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, including one staff member; 25 by Bon Secours Maria Manor Nursing Care Center; 25 by Jacaranda Manor, including two under investigation; 23 by Gulf Shore Care Center; 21 by Oak Manor Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center; 19 by Peninsula Care and Rehabilitation Center, including two under investigation; 17 by Apollo Health and Rehabilitation Center; 13 by Boca Ciega Center; 11 deaths by St. Mark Village and Abbey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
Ten were reported by Walton Place, Bay Pointe Nursing Pavilion in St. Petersburg, Inn at the Fountains in St. Petersburg and Lexington Health and Rehabilitation Center, including one under investigation.
Nine deaths were reported by The Oaks of Clearwater and Freedom Square Rehabilitation & Nursing. Eight were reported by Bardmoor Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Gulfport Rehabilitation Center, West Bay of Tampa, Tierra Pines Nursing Home in Largo and The Care Center at Pinellas Park, including one staff member.
Seven were reported by Carrington Place of St. Pete, Grand Villa of Largo, Kensington Gardens Rehab and Nursing Center, Health and Rehabilitation Centre at Dolphins View, and Arbor Oaks of Tyrone.
Six were reported by Consulate Health Care of St. Petersburg, Regal Palms, Consulate Health Care of Safety Harbor, Patrick Manor, Stratford Court of Palm Harbor and St. Petersburg Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Five were reported by Palm Garden of Largo, Alpine Health and Rehabilitation and Highland Pines Rehabilitation Center. Four deaths were reported by Marion and Bernard L. Samson Center, Evergreen Manor Retirement Home in Safety Harbor, Baytree Lakeside in Kenneth City, Angel Care Assisted Living Facility in St. Petersburg, Eagle Lake Nursing and Rehab Center, Gateway Care Center of Pinellas, North Rehabilitation Center, Seasons Belleair Memory Care in Clearwater, Seasons Largo, Egret Cove Center in St. Petersburg, and Grand Villa of St. Petersburg, including one staff member.
Three were reported by Palm Garden of Pinellas, South Heritage Health & Rehabilitation Center, Grand Villa of Pinellas Park, Masonic Home of Florida in St. Petersburg, Country Inn, Belleair Health Center and Lakeside Oaks Care Center, including one under investigation.
Two deaths were reported by Cross Terrace Rehabilitation Center, Alhambra Health and Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, Brentwood Senior Living at St. Pete, Bay Tree Center in Palm Harbor, Palm Garden of Clearwater, East Bay Rehabilitation Center in Clearwater, The Inn at Freedom Square, The Inn at Lake Seminole Square, Royal Oaks Manor, Shore Acres Care Center in St. Petersburg, Sunset Point, Sabal Palms Health Care Center in Largo, PARC of St. Petersburg, Heron House of Largo and Westminster Suncoast.
One death was reported by Westminster Palms in St. Petersburg, Wrights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Seminole, The Vineyard Inn in Largo, Union House in Clearwater, Sylvan Health Center in Clearwater, Sylvan Terrace in Pinellas Park, Seabreeze Siesta Manor in Clearwater, Pinellas Point Nursing and Rehab Center in St. Petersburg, Harborchase of Palm Harbor, Grand Villa of Clearwater, Grand Villa of Dunedin, Golfview Healthcare Center in St. Petersburg, Heather Haven in Dunedin, Heather Haven II in Dunedin, Magnolia Gardens Assisted Living in Pinellas Park, The Barrington, Addington Place of East Lake, Addington Place of College Harbor in St. Petersburg, Clearwater Center, Bristol Court Assisted Living Community in St. Petersburg, Glen Oaks Health and Rehabilitation Center in Clearwater, Laurellwood Care Center in St. Petersburg and Bayside Care Center in St. Petersburg.
COVID-19 deaths countywide
DOH reported two more COVID-19 related deaths on Oct. 1 and released details on three deaths, including one woman age 90 and two men ages 86 and 84. The death toll rose to 755.
Pinellas is has the seventh highest death rate in the state at 3.4%. Charlotte County has the highest at 4.4%. Hernando County is No. 2 with 4.2%. Highlands is No. 3 with a rate of 4.1%. Citrus County is No. 4 with a rate of 3.8%. Indian River County is No. 5 spot with a rate of 3.7%. St. Lucie County has sixth highest rate in the state at 3.6%.
In Pinellas, one death has been reported in the 15-24 age group, three deaths in the 25-34 age group, six in the 35-44 group (1%), 19 in 45-54 (3%), 63 in 55-64 (8%), 145 in 65-74 (19%), 235 in 75-84 (31%) and 283 (37%) in ages 85 and up.
DOH reported one death on Sept. 30, including an 87-year-old woman and an 80-year-old man. One is likely from the day before as DOH only released details of seven of eight deaths reported on Sept. 29.
DOH reported eight COVID-19 related deaths in Pinellas on Sept. 29, including four women ages 93, 92, 77 and 69, and three men ages 96, 73 and 62. No details were available on the eighth death.
No new deaths were reported in the county on Sept. 28-27.
Local state of emergency, face mask order
Pinellas County Administrator Barry Burton announced during an Oct. 1 work session that he had extended the local state of emergency through Oct. 9.
Commissioners voted Sept. 22 to delegate authority to the county administrator to approve future extensions of the local state of emergency, which must be done every seven days per state law.
The countywide ordinance requiring that face masks be worn in indoor public places when social distancing is not possible also remains in effect.
The ordinance requires that retail employees wear face coverings unless in an area that is not open to the public with social distancing measures in place.
Restaurants and staff at bars can only serve people who are seated. Social distancing of 6 feet must be maintained. Staff also must wear face masks when preparing or serving food or beverages indoors and outdoors. Customers do not have to wear masks while eating or drinking. No congregating at the bars or any area is allowed.
The ordinance includes a number of exemptions for those that might not be able to wear a face masks; however, private businesses do not have to allow for those exemptions.
For more information on the county’s response to the coronavirus, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Statewide cases top 700,000 with 14,619 deaths
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 700,602 on Thursday. Another 8,542 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the total 709,144 — 2,628 more than the day before.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
The number of deaths in Florida residents increased to 14,444, which is 127 more than the number reported on Wednesday. DOH also reported that 175 non-residents have died, an increase of four from yesterday, bringing the state’s death toll to 14,619.
DOH reports that 44,320 residents have been hospitalized statewide, which is 212 more than the number reported on Wednesday. No information was available about non-residents.
Testing statewide
Looking at daily results, 4.65% of 57,681 test results on Sept. 30 were positive, 5.03% of 39,117 results on Sept. 29, 5.01% of 61,803 results on Sept. 28, 4.23% of 18,410 on Sept. 27, 4.08% of 43,958 results on Sept. 26, 4.15% of 64,465 on Sept. 25, 4.29% of 63,653 on Sept. 24, 4.45% of 56,243 results, 5.30% of 46,889 on Sept. 22 and 5.88% of 38,696 on Sept. 21.
DOH reported results of 5,333,017 cumulative tests done statewide on residents and nonresidents with 13.30% coming back as positive as of Sept. 30, compared to 13.31% on Sept. 29, 13.30% on Sept. 28, 13.31% on Sept. 27, 13.32% on Sept. 26, 13.33% on Sept. 25, 13.35% on Sept. 24, 13.36% on Sept. 23, 13.41% on Sept. 22 and 13.38% on Sept. 21. Results were inconclusive for 7,182. DOH is no longer reporting the number of pending test results.
National cases up to 7.24 million with 207,008 deaths
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, cases of the coronavirus reported in the United States were up to 7,241,449 with 207,008 deaths compared 7,206,654 with 206,351 deaths at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. The number of global cases increased to 34,048,240 with 1,015,107 deaths compared 33,768,721 with 1,009,593 deaths on Wednesday.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
Note: All numbers are provisional and subject to change.