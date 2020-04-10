Florida Department of Health reported Friday night that two more Pinellas County residents have died due to the coronavirus, bringing the county’s death toll to 12.
However, only three more cases of COVID-19 were reported since this morning. Pinellas has 431 COVID-19 cases, which is nine more than the number reported last night.
Statewide, the number of cases increased to 17,968 with 419 deaths. Cases in the United States totaled 491,358 with 18,316 deaths. Globally, more than 1.68 million cases have been reported with 102,136 deaths.
Coronavirus cases in Pinellas include 394 Florida residents and 37 non-residents. Most of the cases are men, 227, and 204 are women. Ages range from 1-95. The median age is 53. Eighty-three people have been hospitalized, which includes residents and non-residents.
“Hospitalizations is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness,” DOH said. “These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. We do not have a figure for that information at this time.”
DOH reported on Friday night that 8,048 people had been tested in Pinellas with 7,610 testing negative. Thirteen tests were inconclusive and results were pending for 85. DOH said 5.4% of test results were coming back as positive.
Most cases in St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Largo
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for 392 of the cases in Pinellas on Friday night. St. Petersburg, Clearwater and Largo are still the county’s hot spots. St. Petersburg has the most cases with 116, another 92 are Clearwater residents, 53 from Largo, 24 from Palm Harbor, 23 from Seminole, 21 from Tarpon Springs, 15 from Dunedin, nine from Pinellas Park, seven from Clearwater Beach, six from Safety Harbor, five from Oldsmar, three each from Belleair, Indian Rocks Beach and Gulfport, two each from Bay Pines, Belleair Bluffs and Madeira Beach, and one each from Belleair Beach, Kenneth City, North Redington Beach, Crystal Beach, Treasure Island and South Pasadena.
Eleven cases were reported in long-term care facilities.
Number of deaths up by two
The county’s death toll is up to 12. DOH reported two additional deaths on Friday night, including a 78-year-old woman who had traveled to Washington DC and in Florida, and a 75-year-old man who had traveled to New York.
Two other deaths were reported this week. DOH reported the death of a 56-year-old woman on April 8 and a 76-year-old woman on April 7. Neither was travel-related.
The county’s first death attributed to coronavirus was a 52-year-old male. He had traveled to Bulgaria, Germany and Utah. The county’s second travel-related death was an 82-year-old man who had traveled to Ohio and in Florida.
The six other deaths were not travel-related and include two women: a 40-year-old, the youngest victim so far, and an 83-year-old. The rest were men, ages 85, 67, 64 and 58.
Pinellas County extended its local state of emergency and “safer at home” order for another seven days, effective April 10-17. The county also passed a resolution April 2 closing all nonessential businesses.
The county Emergency Operations Center is working at a Level 1 virtual activation.
Visit www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/covid19/default.htm for more information.
State cases draw close to 18,000
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 17,448 on Friday night. Another 520 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 17,968 — 520 more than the number reported this morning and 1,142 more than what DOH reported Thursday night.
DOH reported on Friday night that 165,686 had been tested with 147,461 testing negative. DOH says 10.8 percent of tests results have been positive.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 419, which is 29 more than the number reported on Friday morning. DOH reports that 2,496 have been hospitalized statewide.
Of the 17,968 cases, 1,365 were travel-related, 3,783 had contact with a confirmed case, 994 had travel and contact with a confirmed case and 11,306 were under investigation.
Florida is under a safer-at-home order that remains in effect until April 30.
National and global numbers
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted at 6:30 p.m. Friday, cases of coronavirus in the United States were up to 491,358 with 18,316 deaths compared to 467,184 with 16,703 deaths reported at 11:30 a.m. The number of global cases was up to 1,681,964 with 102,136 deaths compared to 1,622,167 with 97,200 deaths this morning.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html. If you think you might need to be tested, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are open 24/7.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.