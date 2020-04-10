In these times of social distancing and self-quarantining, many nonprofits are relying on their social media platforms to stay connected with their followers by offering virtual educational programming, fundraisers and other ways to help the community.
For more than 100 years, the Humane Society of Tampa Bay has provided an essential service to the animals and people in the Tampa Bay area. Their adoption programs, affordable veterinary services, community outreach and volunteer opportunities are essential to the health and well-being of animals.
During the current COVID-19 crisis, the Humane Society of Tampa Bay’s animal hospital remains open to the public for all veterinary needs. In addition, the shelter is one of the only ones in the area that remains open for those wanting to adopt a homeless animal during this pandemic. The interest in fostering and adopting a pet is stronger than before, with lines forming outside the shelter on some days. Just this past week, over 150 animals found their forever homes across the Tampa Bay area.
Normally hosting free public programs, the Humane Society of Tampa Bay has turned to social media – namely through its Facebook page – as part of its community outreach efforts. These efforts include:
• Monday morning dog trainer sessions – Monday mornings, a dog trainer does a Facebook Live with several dogs, giving people tips on how to train a dog.
• Critter Camp – The camp – which teaches kids how to take care of animals – has gone virtual, with videos being posted on Facebook Wednesdays at 3 p.m. The first lesson is how to foster bottle-baby kittens.
• Photo contest – Beginning April 15, a new photo contest will also be promoted on the Facebook page, where local citizens will be able to submit photos of their pets.
In the absence of the ability to host in-person fundraising events, monetary donations are much-needed as the organization builds a new shelter. Donations are being accepted on the Facebook page. To check out the virtual programs, for information or to donate, visit www.facebook.com/humanesocietytampa.