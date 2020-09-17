Pinellas commissioners continue state of emergency and face mask order

CLEARWATER — After listening to about three hours of public comment for and against the local state of emergency and an ordinance requiring facial coverings in indoor places, Pinellas County commissioners unanimously approved extending orders they say protect the public’s health until Sept. 25.
About 80 speakers participated in the virtual meeting on Sept. 17 and voiced their opinions. Approximately 41 urged the commission to end the local state of emergency and rescind the mandatory face mask order. Another 34 or so encouraged them to continue both measures. Five or so delivered mixed messages. One asked what the criteria would be to rescind the orders and a couple of others voiced distrust of the medical community in general. One wanted to know why the commission didn’t mandate health measures to protect against other health conditions, such as heart disease.
The speakers hailed from all areas of the county from Tierra Verde to Tarpon Springs. Passions ran high on both sides. Besides a consensus that it wasn’t yet time to end measures designed to protect the public’s health during the pandemic, commissioners also agreed it was important to find a way for everyone to be more respectful and kinder.
Dr. Ulyee Choe, director of the state Department of Health in Pinellas County, said it was true that case numbers and positivity rates were trending downward. The seven-day rolling average for cases was down to 90 a day and the seven-day rolling average for positivity rates was down to 3%. The death count totaled 715 with 70% of those deaths coming from long-term care facilities. Capacity is good with the county’s health care system.
He said school had been back in session for three weeks with no large outbreaks reported. He said so far, 33 staff members had tested positive for COVID-19 and 27 students. He said there had been a small uptick in the number of individuals younger than age 19 testing positive. He said since the beginning of September the positivity rate for that age group had been 13% compared to about 10% from June-August.
He said while the trends were encouraging, the results were due to face masks and social distancing.
He agreed that face masks aren’t comfortable to wear, and he said it was against human nature to stay 6 feet apart.
“But the recommendation is to continue to do just that,” he said.
He reminded everyone that this wasn’t just a Pinellas County issue. He said it was his role to communicate the best information from the professionals. He referenced the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website, which includes positive effects of mask use and studies that show the benefits.
Choe talked about conditions in the county two months ago when cases were spiking and the number of deaths was increasing. Hospitals were strained.
“We don’t want to go back there,” he said.
He also said most health officials believe another spike will be coming this fall.
“I hope they’re wrong,” he said. “I hope I’m wrong.”
At the commission’s Sept. 10 meeting, there had been a discussion about possibly advertising a public hearing for Oct. 1 or 6 to consider the ordinance that mandates facial coverings. County Attorney Jewel White said a decision was needed Sept. 17 to be able to have time to advertise for a hearing on Oct. 1.
Top executives from local hospitals are scheduled to appear at the commission’s Sept. 22 meeting and staff is still working on providing some of the information that commissioners have requested. Commissioner Ken Welch recommended waiting to set a date until after that discussion.
“I concur. I want to hear from the medical community first,” said Commissioner Karen Seel.
Commission Chair Pat Gerard said she believes any changes in requirements to wear masks should be regional. She said she had heard from the mayors of St. Petersburg and Tampa asking Pinellas County to keep its mandate.
“Pinellas County has the lowest rate of infection,” she said. “We want to keep it that way.”
Commissioners then addressed the concerns given by those that want an end to the mask order in part due to the bullying they receive out in the community when they do not wear a mask. Some people cannot wear a mask due to physical or mental health concerns, Gerard said.
The county’s ordinance allows for those exemptions. However, the public and some businesses are not aware or tolerant of those exemptions.
Gerard said she had heard from a women involved in an abusive relationship in which her abuser had put a plastic bag over her head to cut off her ability to breathe. Wearing a mask is understandably traumatic for her, she said, adding that the woman should have no obligation to have to explain that to anybody.
Welch encouraged people to be more tolerant. He said attitudes in this county needed to change. He said you shouldn’t attack someone in the grocery store that is not wearing a mask. Instead, avoid them. Go down another aisle, he said.
Commissioner Charlie Justice agreed, saying people should give those who are not wearing a mask “the benefit of the doubt.” He said if someone is assaulted for not wearing a mask, the police should be called.
Commissioner Kathleen Peters reminded those that were complaining about businesses requiring them to wear a risk to be served that those businesses and property owners were within their rights to do so. Many of those complaining are insisting it should be their right to decide whether or not they should wear a mask.
Peters said those who say they want their rights, should remember all rights. She said everyone should be respectful to business owners as well as those that can’t wear a mask.
Commissioner Janet Long asked the chief medical officer at the HCA Healthcare system to find an opposing physician that was board certified in infectious diseases to weigh in on the face mask argument. She said he was unable to find one that said facial coverings weren’t the best and first defense against COVID-19.
Welch said there was an obvious divide in beliefs and opinion about the science associated with the novel coronavirus. However, he pointed to statements by CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield while giving Senate testimony on Sept. 16 about the effectiveness of face masks.
In a statement on Twitter, Dr. Redfield said, “The best defense we currently have against this virus are the important mitigation efforts of wearing a mask, washing your hands, social distancing and being careful about crowds.”
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.