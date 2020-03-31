DOH reports 144 cases of coronavirus in Pinellas

Pinellas County’s coronavirus virus cases were up to 144, according to information released the morning of Tuesday, March 31, by the Florida Department of Health — that’s 15 more than the number reported Monday night. No new deaths were reported.
DOH announced the death of a 58-year-old male Sunday night, bringing the county’s death toll to five.
DOH Pinellas reported Saturday morning that three county residents had died due to the coronavirus. Two of the dead are males, age 52 and 64, and the third was an 83-year-old female. No additional information was readily available.
The county’s first death attributed to COVID-19 was reported on March 24. A 67-year-old man in Pinellas died March 23. The case was not travel-related and DOH says the man did not have contact with a confirmed case.
According to the latest report, 127 of the cases in Pinellas are in Florida residents and 17 are non-residents. Forty-five were hospitalized. Eighty-three cases were men and 61 were women. Ages range from 15-83.
The first two cases of coronavirus in Pinellas were confirmed on March 11.
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for 127 of the cases in Pinellas on Tuesday morning. Thirty-one are St. Petersburg residents, 26 are from Clearwater, 25 from Largo, seven from Seminole, six from Tarpon Springs, five each from Dunedin and Pinellas Park, four each from Palm Harbor and Clearwater Beach, three from Gulfport, two each from Belleair, Indian Rocks Beach, Bay Pines and Safety Harbor, and one each from Madeira Beach, Oldsmar and South Pasadena.
DOH reported that 2,730 people had been tested in Pinellas as of Tuesday morning with 2,518 testing negative. Four were inconclusive and results were pending for 65.
Pinellas County is under a local state of emergency and a “safer at home” order effective until at least April 3. Many businesses are closed and residents should only go out for essential needs. All places of “public assembly” are closed. Public beaches remain closed until at least April 6.
The County Commission is scheduled to meet on extending the emergency order and safer at home at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, April 2.
The county Emergency Operations Center is working at a Level 1 virtual activation.
Visit www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/covid19/default.htm for more information.
State cases number more than 6,000
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 6,096 Tuesday morning compared to 5,489 reported Monday night. Another 242 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 6,338, up from 5,704 reported Monday night.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 77, which is six more than the number reported Monday night. DOH reports that 772 are hospitalized statewide.
Of the 6,338 cases, 665 are travel-related, 892 had contact with a confirmed case, 436 had travel and contact with a confirmed case and 4,103 are under investigation. DOH reported that 56,702 had been tested statewide. Of that number, 49,319 had tested negative.
Gov. Ron DeSantis issued executive orders requiring those traveling to Florida from out-of-state locations where shelter-in-place orders are in effect or areas with community spread to self-quarantine for 14 days. He also has ordered the vacation rentals of houses, apartment and condominiums be suspended. The order does not apply to hotels, motels, inns or resorts.
National and global numbers
The state’s DOH COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard shows 165,874 cases of coronavirus in the U.S. with 3,178 deaths compared to 160,020 cases with 2,953 deaths reported on Monday night. The number of global cases was up to 809,608 cases with 39,445 deaths compared to 777,286 cases and 37,140 deaths reported Monday night.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html. If you think you might need to be tested, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the county DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are open 24/7.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.
Updated city of residence information.