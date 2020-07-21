Florida Department of Health reported 220 new COVID-19 cases in Pinellas County on Tuesday, bringing the total to 13,925. Eleven more residents have died due to the novel coronavirus, upping the death toll to 334.
So far this week, 453 new cases have been reported with 20 deaths.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 13,821 residents and 104 non-residents. More cases were in females, 7,408 (54%), to 6,328 in males. Gender was unknown for 85. Ages range from 0-104. Median age was 41. Seventeen percent were Black and 9% Hispanics.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 369,834 with 5,206 deaths on Tuesday. Cases in the United States totaled 3,832,714 with 140,914 deaths. Globally, more than 14.7 million cases have been reported with 610,654 deaths.
Cases in Pinellas
From July 13-19, 2,638 cases were reported and 85 deaths — the most new cases and deaths in any seven-day period so far. Pinellas set a new second highest one-day case count on July 13, adding 598. July 9 with 431 new cases and July 10 with 467 had been the previous second highest one-day count records.
From July 6-12, 2,312 cases were reported and 33 deaths. From June 29-July 5, DOH reported 2,513 new cases and 43 deaths, and 2,353 new cases and 40 deaths were reported from June 22-28. Three record-high days occurred with 614 new cases on June 27, 430 on June 26 and 354 on June 23.
In comparison, from June 15-21, 1,332 new cases and 13 deaths were reported in Pinellas. June 20 was the third consecutive day of record case counts that week with 285. June 19 was a record day with 266 cases, as was June 18 with 203 new cases.
From June 8-14, 659 new cases and seven deaths were reported. DOH reported 162 new cases on June 13, which at the time had been the one-day high. DOH reported 286 new cases and 13 deaths during the week, June 1-7, including 81 on June 5, the day the state moved into phase two of its recovery plans.
DOH reported 124 new cases and seven deaths from May 25-31, 151 new cases and eight deaths from May 18-24, 159 new cases and seven deaths from May 11-17, and 95 new cases and 19 deaths from May 4-10, which was the first week of phase one of the state’s recovery plan.
The county’s first two cases were reported on March 11, and the first death was confirmed on March 23.
Hospital capacity
DOH reported on July 21 that 1,179 have been hospitalized, including 1,160 residents (22 more than Monday) and 19 non-residents. About 8% of all cases have been hospitalized since March.
Local hospitals reported 17.33% capacity (504 of 2,908) in adult beds on Tuesday, compared to nearly 19% capacity in adult beds (540 of 2,897) on Monday, compared to nearly 18% capacity (510 of 2,844) on Sunday, 18% capacity (528 of 2,955) on Saturday, nearly 19% capacity (550 of 2,908) on Friday, 18% capacity (520 of 2,902) on Thursday and 19.59% capacity (510 of 2,899) on Wednesday. According to Pinellas County’s dash board, 512 beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients.
Capacity of adult ICU beds countywide was 16.61% (48 of 289) on Tuesday, compared to 15.5% (46 of 297) on Monday, compared to 13.42% (40 of 298) on Sunday, nearly 17% (49 of 291) on Saturday, 16% (48 or 299) on Friday, 15% (44 of 293) on Thursday and 17% (50 of 293) on Wednesday.
According to Pinellas County's dashboard, 100 ICU beds were occupied by a COVID patient and 58 were on a ventilator.
Two hospitals reporting zero capacity, St. Petersburg General and Northside. Morton Plant had 20 ICU beds, Bayfront Health had 14, Mease Countryside had four, Mease Dunedin had three, Palms of Pasadena and Kindred Hospital each had two, and AdventHealth North Pinellas, Largo Medical Center and St. Anthony’s each had one.
Two hospitals reported zero capacity on Monday, AdventHealth North Pinellas and St. Petersburg General. Morton Plant had 19 ICU beds, Bayfront Health had 14, Largo Medical Center had four, Palms of Pasadena, St. Anthony’s and Kindred Hospital each had two, and Mease Countryside, Mease Dunedin and Northside each had one.
Two hospitals reported zero capacity on Sunday, Palms of Pasadena and St. Petersburg General. Two hospitals reported zero capacity on Friday and Saturday, Palms of Pasadena and St. Petersburg General. Three hospitals reported zero capacity in ICU beds on Thursday, Palms of Pasadena, St. Petersburg General and Mease Countryside.
Testing in Pinellas
DOH reported that 142,226 tests had been done in Pinellas as of July 20 with an average rate of positive results at 9.8%, up from 9.7% on July 19 and July 18, 9.6% on July 17, 9.5% on July 16, 9.4% on July 15, 9.3% on July 14 and 13, 9.2% on July 12, 9% on July 11, 8.9% on July 9 and 10. Ninety-nine tests were inconclusive and results were pending for 29.
According to the county specific report, 8.4% of 2,460 tests on July 20 were positive, compared to 8.1% of 2,771 tests on July 19, 8.1% of 5,376 on July 18, 9.2% of 3,057 on July 17, 9.5% of 3,414 on July 16, 9.9% of 2,663 on July 15, 8.9% of 3,709 on July 14, 10.2% of 2,846 on July 13, 7.7% of 7,296 July 12, 5.6% of 4,293 on July 11, 7.3% of 4,027 on July 10 and 9.6% of 4,530 on July 9.
The numbers do not include people that have previously tested positive.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7. For online information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Case counts in local municipalities
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pinellas on Monday. St. Petersburg has the most with 5,896 cases, 2,592 are Clearwater residents, 1,411 from Largo, 745 from Palm Harbor, 673 from Pinellas Park, 668 from Seminole, 384 from Tarpon Springs, 345 from Dunedin, 218 from Oldsmar, 176 from Safety Harbor, 108 from Clearwater Beach, 74 from Gulfport, 56 from Kenneth City, 47 from South Pasadena, 42 from Indian Rocks Beach, 21 from Madeira Beach, 17 from Belleair, 16 from Belleair Beach, 14 from Crystal Beach, eight from Tierra Verde and North Redington Beach, seven from Treasure Island, five from St. Pete Beach, four from Bay Pines, three from Belleair Bluffs, two from Lealman, one from Indian Shores and Redington Beach, one listed as homeless and 60 as missing.
Case numbers at long-term care facilities
Since March, 1,735 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, or 13% of cases in the county.
At least one case has been reported at 131 of the county’s long-term care facilities as of July 19 with 1,031 cases in residents and 613 in staff at the facilities. The numbers do not reflect current infections.
According to DOH, 146 were reported by Jacaranda Manor in St. Petersburg, 92 by Countryside Rehab and Healthcare Center in Palm Harbor, 86 by Carrington Place of St. Pete, 84 by Peninsula Care and Rehabilitation Center at Tarpon Springs, 80 by Apollo Health and Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, 77 by Gulf Shore Care Center, 65 by Lexington Health and Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, 58 by Bon Secours Maria Manor Nursing Care Center in St. Petersburg, 58 cases by Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, 54 by Boca Ciega Center in Gulfport, 44 by Sunset Point Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Clearwater, 44 by Inn at the Fountains in St. Petersburg, 29 by Kensington Gardens Rehab and Nursing Center in Clearwater, 29 by Gateway Care Center in Pinellas Park, 28 by Walton Place in Tarpon Springs, 27 by South Heritage Health & Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, 26 by Highland Pines Rehabilitation Center in Clearwater, 25 by North Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, 23 by Stirling House 2, 23 by Regal Palms in Largo, 23 by West Bay of Tampa in Oldsmar, 22 by Bardmoor Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Largo, 20 by Royal Oaks Manor in Largo, 19 by Consulate Health Care of St. Petersburg, 17 by Grand Villa of St. Petersburg, 17 by The Oaks of Clearwater, 17 by Palm Garden of Largo, 15 by Cross Terrace Rehabilitation Center in Dunedin, 14 by Marion and Bernard L. Samson Nursing Center in St. Petersburg and 14 by Angel Care Assisted Living Facility in St. Petersburg. The rest had fewer than 14.
COVID-19 deaths
DOH reported 11 more COVID-19 deaths on July 21 including two women, ages 83 and 74; and nine men, ages 92, 90, 89, 88, 87, 79, 78, 69 and 56. The death toll rose to 334.
At least 227 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities.
According to a weekly report from DOH released July 19, 26 deaths were reported by Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, including one staff member; 22 by Gulf Shore Care Center, including one staff member; 19 by Bon Secours Maria Manor Nursing Care Center; 12 by Apollo Health and Rehabilitation Center; 11 deaths by St. Mark Village; 11 by Jacaranda Manor; eight by Freedom Square Rehabilitation & Nursing Services; eight by Boca Ciega Center; seven by Peninsula Care and Rehabilitation Center and Regal Palms, seven by Walton Place; six by St. Petersburg Nursing and Rehabilitation; six by Bardmoor Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center; five by Patrick Manor; five by Carrington Place of St. Pete; and five by Health and Rehabilitation Centre at Dolphins View.
In addition, four were reported by Highland Pines Rehabilitation Center and Countryside Rehab and Healthcare; three by Grand Villa of Largo, Carrington Place, Arbor Oaks of Tyrone, North Rehabilitation Center and Seasons Belleair Memory Care in Clearwater; and two by Bay Tree Center in Palm Harbor, Egret Cove, The Inn at Freedom Square, Marion and Bernard L. Samson Center, Regal Palms and Westminster Suncoast.
One death each was reported by County Inn in Pinellas Park, Consulate Health of Safety Harbor, Consulate Health Care of St. Petersburg, Grand Villa of Dunedin, Grand Villa of St. Petersburg, Cross Terrace Rehabilitation Center, The Care Center at Pinellas Park, Baytree Lakeside, Brentwood Senior Living at St. Pete, Addington Place of East Lake, Abbey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Bay Pointe Nursing Pavilion in St. Petersburg, Palm Garden of Pinellas, Palm Garden of Clearwater, Sabal Palms Health Care Center in Largo, Heather Haven in Dunedin, Heron House of Largo, The Inn of Lake Seminole Square, The Inn at Lake Seminole Square, Kensington Gardens Rehab and Nursing Center, Seabreeze Siesta Manor of Clearwater, South Heritage Health & Rehabilitation Center, Sunset Point, Sylvan Terrace of Clearwater and West Bay of Tampa.
DOH reported nine more COVID-19 related deaths on July 20, including five women, ages 97, 93, 79, 77 and 68; and four men, ages 75, 73, 68 and 32. DOH reported four deaths due to COVID-19 on July 19, including two women, ages 81 and 80, and two men, both age 89. DOH reported 10 deaths on July 18, including seven women, ages 102, 93, 89, 81, 79, 73 and 61; and three men. Two were ages 69 and one was 80.
DOH confirmed five deaths on July 17, including two women, ages 93 and 58; and three men, ages 79, 77 and 48. The District Six Medical Examiner’s Office released 35 death investigation reports the same day including 24 from long-term care facilities.
The deaths included four from Jacaranda Manor, a 72-year-old woman who died July 14, an 86-year-old man who died July 14, a 69-year-old man who died July 9 and a 69-year-old man who died June 21.
Three were from Peninsula Care & Rehabilitation Center, an 81-year-old man and an 84-year-old woman who both died July 12 a 76-year-old man who died July 15. Two were from Apollo Health and Rehabilitation Center, a 63-year-old man who died July 8 and an 87-year-old woman who died July 11.
Two were from Arbor Oaks, a 73-year-old man who died July 6 and an 88-year-old man who died July 4, and two were from Boca Ciega Center, a 93-year-old man who died July 12 and a 92-year-old woman who died July 13.
Additional deaths from long-term care facilities included a 76-year-old man who died July 10 from North Rehabilitation Center, a 76-year-old man who died July 11 from Baytree Lakeside Nursing Home, a 78-year-old man who died July 12 from Oak Manor Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, a 94-year-old woman who died June 30 from Egret Cove, an 89-year-old man who died July 14 from Gulf Shore Care Center, a 76-year-old man who died July 13 from Shore Acres Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 98-year-old man who died July 13 from The Fountains at Boca Ciega Bay, a 77-year-old man who died July 13 from Bon Secours Maria Manor, an 86-year-old woman who died July 13 from Highland Pines Rehabilitation Center, a 92-year-old woman who was found dead in her bed July 13 at Bardmoor Oaks in Largo and a 70-year-old woman who died July 14 from Bardmoor Oaks.
Seven went to a local hospital for their home, including a 69-year-old woman who died July 12, a 68-year-old man died July 12, a 70-year-old man who died July 13, a 71-year-old man who died July 13, a 66-year-old woman who died July 8, an 88-year-old woman who died July 14 and a 64-year-old woman who died July 14.
Two died under hospice care: an 86-year-old man and 97-year-old woman who both died July 13. An 84-year-old woman died July 14 after going to the hospital from her home, but she had spent time prior at a rehabilitation facility in Pasco County.
The last report was on a 51-year-old woman who died July 14. She and her family had recently moved to Pinellas County from North Carolina and had been living in a motel.
DOH confirmed the youngest death in the county on June 26: a 22-year-old man. Only 13 deaths have been reported statewide in the 15-24 year-old age group, as of July 21, which is one more than reported on July 15.
In Pinellas, two deaths also has been reported in the 25-34 age group, three in the 35-44 group, 10 in 45-54, 23 in 55-64, 58 in 65-74, 104 in 75-84 and 133 in ages 85 and up.
Mandatory face masks order countywide
The Pinellas County Commission voted July 16 to extend the local state of emergency through July 24. The countywide ordinance requiring that face masks be worn in indoor public places where social distancing, (keeping 6 feet apart), is not possible remains in effect. Bars with a food license and restaurants can only serve people who are seated and social distancing of 6 feet must be maintained. Staff also must wear face masks when preparing or serving food or beverages indoors and outdoors.
Dr. Ulyee Choe, director of the Department of Health in Pinellas, said some signs point to good results from the local mask order and the state order that closed bars in terms of recent number of cases and positivity rates from testing. However, the county’s death rate is up compared to past weeks.
Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said most people were complying with the mask order, and less than 10 complaints a day were coming in about those not wearing one. He reminded the public that some may have medical reasons that prevent them from wearing a mask.
The county also is looking into reports of restaurants operating as a bar and bars without a food license that have been open. Gualtieri said he knew of two bars that had been open when they shouldn’t have been. He said they have since shut down.
The commission will consider extending the state of emergency and mask order another seven days on July 21.
For information on where to get a free face mask, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/free-face-masks/.
For more information on the county’s response to the coronavirus, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Florida’s case count passes 369,000
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 365,843 on Tuesday. Another 4,590 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 369,834 — 19,440 more than the number reported on Monday.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 5,206, which is 134 more than the number reported the day before. In addition, DOH also reported that 111 non-Florida residents have died.
DOH reports that 21,780 residents have been hospitalized statewide, which is 517 more than the number reported on Monday. No information was available about non-residents.
Testing statewide
DOH reported that 3,103,674 tests had been done statewide as of July 20 with 11.9% coming back as positive, up from 11.8% on July 19, 11.6% on July 18, 11.5% on July 17, up from 11.3% on July 16, 11.2% on July 15, and the same (11.3%) as July 14, but up from 10.8% on July 13, up from 10.7% on July 12, 10.4% on July 11 up from 10.2% on July 10, 10% on July 9, 9.8% on July 8 and 9.6% on July 7 and 9.4%.
As of July 15, 3,816 results were inconclusive and results were pending for 2,391.
Looking at daily results, 13,62% of 59,431 tests on July 20 were positive, 14.74% of 60,787 tests on July 19, 11.83% of 93,122 on July 18, 12.17% of 74,247 on July 17, 11.85% of 84,286 on July 16, 12.97% of 93,017 tests on July 15, 13.59% of 64,132 on July 14, 15.03% of 52,395 on July 13, 12.9% of 97,783 on July 12, 13.62% of 123,501 on July 11, 15.3% of 73,733 on July 10, 15.3% of 80,757 on July 9, 20.72% of 40,990 on July 8 were positive and 17.3% of 62,744 on July 7.
In a press conference on July 15, Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state would be making an effort to use labs that could produce quicker results. The goal is to get results in 48-72 hours instead of five-seven days.
Statewide recovery plans
Florida moved into phase two of its recovery plan the first week of June. Bars and pubs were allowed to reopen on June 5 with 50% indoor capacity and no restrictions on outdoor seating except to maintain social distancing. All customers had to be seated to be served.
That order has since been modified with sales of alcohol suspended at bars and pubs, unless they are also licensed to sell food and gross revenue from sales of alcoholic beverages is less than 50%. Restaurants were allowed to seat customers at their bars as of June 5 and could operate at 50% capacity with social distancing required.
Retail establishments and gyms were allowed to open as long as they maintained social distancing guidelines keeping 6 feet apart. Sanitation protocols also were required.
Entertainment venues, such as movie theaters, bowling alleys and concert halls, were allowed to reopen at 50% capacity with social distancing and sanitation.
In addition, other personal services were allowed to reopen, such as tattoo parlors, tanning, massage and acupuncture, but they must use Florida Department of Health guidance.
The rules were changed to allow gatherings of up to 50 people, instead of 10. The public was advised to avoid large crowds, especially in indoor places.
Commissioner of the Department of Education Richard Corcoran issued an emergency order on July 6 requiring Florida school districts to open their facilities five days a week. Pinellas County School District released preliminary plans; however, many are concerned about returning to in-person classes.
The public asked the county commission to do something about schools opening during a July 16 meeting; however, that decision is up to the local school board and the Department of Education.
The state continues to urge persons age 65 and older and those with underlying medical conditions to avoid crowds and exposure to COVID-19. The governor also urged others to be careful when interacting with those more vulnerable to the novel coronavirus virus.
An emergency order requires that all persons who work in long-term care facilities be tested for COVID-19 on a routine basis. Visitation by family and friends is still prohibited.
National cases top 3.8 million with 140,914 deaths
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, cases of the coronavirus reported in the United States were up to 3,832,714 with 140,914 deaths compared to 3,774,769 with 140,563 deaths at 11:30 a.m. Monday. The number of global cases increased to 14,739,450 with 610,654 deaths compared to 14,538,115 with 606,922 deaths on Monday.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
