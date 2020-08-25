Pinellas County residents can receive free testing for antibodies to the COVID-19 coronavirus at the county’s drive-up testing site outside of the Duke Energy for the Arts Mahaffey Theater, 400 1st St. S., St. Petersburg.
Antibody testing will be available from 2-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday, for as long as supplies last.
The test is done by blood draw and checks to see whether a person has developed the antibodies to fight COVID-19. A positive test is not conclusive for a prior COVID-19 infection, as it can pick up antibodies from another coronavirus.
It is important to note that even if a person has had COVID-19, there is no conclusive evidence at this time that he or she cannot become infected again.
No referral or pre-registration is required to receive the antibody test. But individuals planning to get the test are asked to complete, print, and bring a form with them to the testing site. The form is available at https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
About 200 antibody tests are available per day, as supplied by the state. Antigen testing to determine whether a person has an active COVID-19 infection will continue Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Mahaffey Theater testing site is state-supported in collaboration with Pinellas County, the Florida Department of Health, Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County and community partners.