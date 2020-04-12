Pinellas residents ask what it will take to get back to normal

County Administrator Barry Burton and Sheriff Bob Gualtieri have been hosting events on Facebook to update residents on the latest with the response to COVID-19 and answer questions about the safer-at-home order.
Two briefings have been streamed live on the sheriff’s Facebook page thus far and are still available to watch. Click on the video link on the left side of the page. A third briefing is scheduled on Tuesday, April 14, at noon.
“This is one of the toughest and hardest times that we have ever lived in,” Gualtieri said on April 9. “We know that this is challenging for everyone. I think what everybody needs to know is that we feel for you and we’re very sympathetic to the business community and to individuals and employees and employers.”
He went over the basic framework for the safer-at-home order, stating that it was a ban on travel that restricts movement. He said to comply with the order only essential services and activities can continue.
“You can’t leave your house except for essentials,” he said, which is why Pinellas County decided to close nonessential businesses.
He referred residents to a guide on the county’s website with an updated list of what is considered nonessential and essential. Visit pinellascounty.org/emergency/covid19/FAQ-Stay-at-Home-Order.pdf.
Burton said the county made its decision after a spike in coronavirus cases statewide. The intent was to reduce community spread through the safer-at-home order.
One of the questions asked by the public was when would things get back to normal.
“Your guess is as good as mine,” Gualtieri said.
He explained that when the time was right, there would be a stepdown process.
“There won’t be a flip of a switch and we’ll go back to the way it was immediately,” he said. “That’s not feasible and that can’t happen.”
However, how things would be phased back in and how the stepdown process might work is not yet known, he said.
The sheriff pointed out that the peak of COVID-19 cases had not yet occurred and is not predicted to occur for another couple of weeks.
“So the peak doesn’t mean the end,” he said, adding that it is just the maximum point before the number of cases begins to decline.
“So this is long-term, and we’re going to be at this for a while,” he said. “That’s why it is important that we get the fullest cooperation we can (with the safer-at-home order).”
Burton said county staff had already been planning for the end; however, enforcement of safer-at-home was the focus right now.
“Right now, we’re trying to get everyone to take this seriously and limit activities,” he said.
He said staff was looking at data and trends and also checking to see what other states and countries were doing to reopen their economies.
He said even when things began to open again, people would still need to practice social distancing.
For now the county is putting together tentative plans. Burton said those plans would be communicated to the public when it was closer to time to make those decisions.
He said the recent trend of fewer numbers of cases in Pinellas was a good sign that the rate was slowing.
“But we’ll have to watch it a couple weeks,” he said, adding that it (declining numbers) could be a “false-positive.”
Gualtieri said health professionals are saying that the reduced numbers is the result of the safer-at-home orders from the county commission and the governor.
“We’re on the right track with that,” he said.
He said if numbers continued to go down, there would be “room for some optimism.”
“But it’s incumbent on — and the only reason it’s happening – is because of what people are doing,” he said. “So if people revert back. If they take their foot off the pedal and think, oh I can just go back to doing what I was, then we’re going to revert back to having greater problems.”
Gualtieri acknowledged that not everyone agreed on what were essential and nonessential services and activities. He said Pinellas had outlined what people could and could not do using the direction received from the state.
The governor’s order specified essential services and activities, Burton said. The county just produced a guiding document that says what you can and can’t leave your home to do.
He said some people have approached the county with thoughts that they might be in an essential category. He said they were evaluating them on a case-by-case basis.
Gualtieri added that the governor’s order only set the minimum, and the county commission had added additional restrictions, such as closing the beaches, beach parking lots and playgrounds.
“We’re not adjusting what is in the governor’s order,” Gualtieri said. “We don’t have the authority to do that. We are updating the guidance, so everyone who is following the law clearly knows what the law is and those who are supposed to enforce the law clearly know what the law is so everybody is on the same page.”
Burton and Gualtieri also fielded questions about hospital capacity, which is OK right now, and individual questions about what is allowed and not, and when people should wear masks and gloves, and more.
The sheriff answered questions about evictions that are currently on hold; however, he stressed that it not his decision. Eviction orders are issued by the courts. It’s his job to enforce them.
He said he has plenty of deputies right now. Bookings are down at the jail and there are 1,000 less inmates than there were at this time last year.
He said the sheriff’s office was starting to see some “evidence of people getting cabin fever” with people yelling at each other and more fights. He said deputies were patrolling closed businesses to prevent looting and other problems.
When asked to give a reason for optimism, Gualtieri said, “that we’re going to come out of it strong.”
“We’re a resilient community,” he said.
Burton pointed to the way people have stepped up to help each other.
“This is a very caring community,” he said. “People are trying to do what they can do to make things better.”
When asked what the public can do to help law enforcement and first responders, Gualtieri said, “stay home and limit contact with others.”
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.