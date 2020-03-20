Pinellas residents urged to practice social distancing and self-isolation

CLEARWATER — Pinellas County commissioners voted unanimously to extend the local state of emergency for another seven days during an emergency meeting on March 19.
The order gives County Administrator Barry Burton the power to make purchases and decisions to keep residents safe and help mitigate and contain the spread of the coronavirus.
The meeting may be the last to be held in the fifth floor Assembly room for at least the immediate future. Commissioners and County Attorney Jewel White discussed how future meetings could be conducted within the confines of social distancing recommendations to keep gatherings to 10 people or less spaced six feet apart.
White said she was looking to get an opinion for the State Attorney General. Burton said the county’s IT department was already looking at options for virtual meetings.
Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order March 20 suspending the requirement for a quorum to be present in person or that a government body meets at a specific public place. It allows meetings to occur by telephone or video conferencing. It does not waive other constitutional requirements or the Sunshine Law.
There was no immediate information on how the meetings might be made public or how the public might attend especially to give testimony in public hearing and quasi-judicial matters.
The county’s next scheduled meetings include a work session on April 2 and a regular meeting on April 7.
Local school board meetings have been canceled. The Tourist Development Council canceled its March 18 meeting. PSTA has canceled all its meetings until April 14.
Keeping residents safe
Commissioners talked about a potential need to take further action to ensure social distancing and self-isolation. The consensus was to ask residents to voluntarily stay home as much as possible and only go out when necessary.
Grocery stores are still limited on stock and many have cut their hours. Some have set aside a specific time for seniors, age 65 and up, to shop before the rest of the public. Commissioners urged the rest to do the same.
Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said local restaurants and bars seemed to be complying with the orders to shut down (bars) and stop selling alcohol at 10 p.m. (restaurants). Establishments that remain open are following social distancing rules, keeping customer groups limited to 10 or less and spacing them six feet apart.
Commissioner Karen Seel said the commission needed to be ready to do more to ensure social isolation if conditions get worse, and many believe that they will. She did not give specific recommendations but had confirmed with White that the county charter gives the commission the power to do more.
Gov. Ron DeSantis took additional measures March 20 with an executive order that says all restaurants and eating establishments must stop serving food on-premises. They can continue to operate their kitchens for pick-up and delivery orders. The executive order also allows alcohol to accompany food orders.
Commissioner Ken Welch asked about shutting down shopping centers and malls. Many are doing so voluntarily. Simon Property Group shut down Tyrone Square Mall in St. Petersburg on March 19.
The governor ordered that all non-essential services be shut down in Broward and Palm Beach County on March 20. Pinellas is not at that point yet; however, Burton said the local state of emergency gives him the power to shut down such things as local fitness clubs and other non-essential businesses for a public safety purpose.
DeSantis shut down the state’s gymnasiums and fitness centers on March 20.
Department of Health Pinellas Director Ulyee Choe said testing was increasing in the county; however, he reminded everyone that there is no vaccine or medications available for COVID-19. He said personal actions are the best protection – social distancing, self-isolation, hand washing, not touching your face, etc.
Commissioners questioned staff about availability of supplies, especially for first responders and hospitals. Commissioner Janet Long said she had been told by hospital CEO’s they were starting to run out.
Choe said the biggest concern was personal protective equipment. Long asked if supplies were available via the National Guard of U.S. Military.
Emergency Management Director Cathie Perkins said there was no national stockpile of resources. She pointed out that everyone was competing worldwide for the same equipment. She is working with hospitals on sources for needed supplies.
Long asked about the problem of nursing homes not allowing transfers of patients from hospitals, which is not allowing the hospitals to free up needed bed space. Choe said nursing home had tight regulations, but he did not know about how the coronavirus pandemic was affecting those transfers.
Perkins said the county had a working group dedicated to nursing homes and assisted living facilities that would look into the issue.
Perkins participates in a conference call with hospitals twice a week as well as call with emergency medical services and fire departments. She said they are working on getting supplies, including ventilators. She said she recently sent 140 requests for resources to the state.
Long asked Sheriff Gualtieri about if it was possible to stop serving evictions the same as the sheriff did in Hillsborough County. Gualtieri said he had talked to the chief judge and the guidance was that he had to follow state law, and that means continuing to serve evictions as they are ordered by the different judges.
He said it was up to the judges to stop issuing the orders; otherwise, he had to follow the law. Clerk of the Court Ken Burke also said it was up to individual judges, who are all independently elected. He said they all handle such matters differently, adding that some don’t issue evictions during the Christmas holidays.
Changes in service delivery
County administrator Barry Burton talked about the changes being made to continue to deliver services to the public and protect staff. Many services have moved online and only available by phone. Some employees are now working from home, including the commissioners’ assistants.
Building and Development Review Services at 440 Court Street in Clearwater is accepting permit requests and applications via lobby drop-off only. Contractors may still make permitting and inspection requests online. Additionally, inspections will be limited to the exterior of structures to the extent possible, and all meetings will be held telephonically or virtually.
Animal Services will not be handling routine calls for licensing and public nuisance outside of the office. Dispatchers and senior Animal Control Officers will handle these types of calls by phone and email only. Any Animal Control officers that must go in the field will adhere to the 6-foot distancing recommendations.
Pinellas County Utilities has suspended the disconnection of water and wastewater service for non-payment, effective immediately for 30 days. Additionally, Utilities Customer Care offices are closed to walk-in visitors. Meetings will be by appointment only. Customer Care staff will remain available by phone or email. Customers may continue to pay their bills online, by phone at 727-464-4000.
Pinellas County Solid Waste has canceled mobile collection events for chemicals and electronics scheduled for March 28 and April 4. Also, a tire disposal event set for next month has been postponed.
Pinellas County Parks & Conservation Resources has canceled all park shelter reservations through April 30. Customers will receive refunds, and no new reservations will be accepted until further notice. Existing campground reservations at Fort De Soto Park will be honored, but patrons wishing to cancel can receive a refund (email parks@pinellascounty.org).
As of March 18, Heritage Village is closed as are Weedon Island Preserve Educational Center and Brooker Creek Preserve Educational Center. Preserve trails remain open.
For more information, visit www.pinellascounty.org.
Suzette Porter is TBN's Pinellas County editor. She may be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.