DUNEDIN — While preparing for all non-essential city employees to work from home, and keeping only critical workers on duty during the coronavirus pandemic, city commissioners tried their best to plan for the future, when downtown will be bustling again and even have a new Fresh Market in summer.
During a March 19 Community Redevelopment Agency meeting, followed by a regular City Commission session, City Manager Jennifer Bramley told officials Dunedin has its emergency plan in operation.
After hearing about city preparations to keep providing services, Economic and Housing Development Director Bob Ironsmith, along with CRA Special Projects Coordinator Trevor Davis, reminded everyone there’s got to be a morning after, and presented officials with plans by Tampa Bay Markets to bring a Summer Fresh Market downtown from July 11 to Oct. 24.
Ironsmith said the downtown business community is very supportive of the plan to bring activity to the downtown during the summer months.
Davis explained initial plans are to operate the market twice a month from 9 a.m. until 1 or 2 p.m., depending on the heat of the season. He noted the larger seasonal market, which is held in downtown Pioneer Park, but is now suspended, operates Fridays and Saturdays from November to June.
The smaller summer market will be located near the Dunedin Railroad Museum in the city parking lot, bounded on the north by Main Street, south by Honey Street West, west by Blur Night Club, and east by Railroad Avenue West. When surveyed, the idea of a summer market was welcomed by local businesses to attract people downtown during summer months. In addition, vendors of the market have a large following of Dunedin customers that they would like to keep servicing, Davis explained.
Ironsmith said the idea of operating a Summer Market was brought before the Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Committee and the Downtown Dunedin Merchants Association and both were in full support. In addition, staff conducted a survey of downtown merchants and they too were in support of the market.
Ironsmith explained with the market suspended now, the summer market will provide the vendors with another opportunity. He added merchants want to see the action downtown.
“I think it’s a terrific addition to what Dunedin offers.” Commissioner Heather Gracy said. “… I think collaboration was much needed and it speaks to how our merchants are working together.”
She added “it offers the vendors some predictability. I follow a lot of them on Instagram and they promote Dunedin sometimes more than we do. I think they are a terrific tool in the tool box, especially for the downtown.”
Commissioner Deborah Kynes added, “I miss the market in the summer; I really miss that. I think it will be a wonderful tool to keep it bustling during July to October.”
Commissioners passed an agreement with Tampa Bay Markets unanimously.
Grant to aid road project
In other CRA actions, Ironsmith noted the city received a $1 million Forward Pinellas grant it will put toward remodeling of Skinner Boulevard from Bass Avenue to Alternate 19 that is funded for 2024.
Before the project begins, he explained, the city will conduct 3-D modeling to address concerns over proposed traffic circles at Douglas Boulevard and Highland Avenue. The project, which will slow traffic along a portion of SR 580, is also in the running for a $500,000 DOT safety grant.
EMS funding
During the regular meeting, commissioners approved Fire Chief Jeff Parks’ request to ask Pinellas County to provide funding for an EMS Rescue Unit for Fire Station 60, which is now one of the busiest in the county.
Parks explained that “Dunedin has a contract with Pinellas County to provide EMS services within the city and surrounding unincorporated areas. The county currently provides funding for one paramedic per shift on each of our engines.”
He advised Engine 60 is currently running close to 10 EMS calls per shift, with many of the EMS calls sending the city’s fire engine into adjacent unincorporated areas. However, the county only counts the 11 calls per shift needed to qualify for rescue unit funding that occurs within Engine 60’s city limit district.
“Staff feels that it is time to contact County EMS and request that a rescue unit with two personnel per shift be funded by the county due to call volume,” he added.
The rescue unit is also needed because Fire Station 60’s district includes the busy downtown and many nursing homes in the area.
“We’re getting tons of calls in there,” Park said. Having a rescue unit will reduce wear and tear on the fire engine, provide a backup unit, and have it available to fight any fires that might arise.
Another important factor, the chief told commissioners, is having a rescue unit will allow firefighters to quickly transport patients to a hospital if an ambulance is not available.
“I can definitely see your challenge in the downtown and this gives you a little more agility in responding, especially to the nursing homes,” Gracy said.
“Sounds like a great deal,” Kynes added.