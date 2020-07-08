CLEARWATER — There was little pomp and plenty of unusual circumstances surrounding the first of 16 graduation ceremonies for Pinellas County high schools, held on a humid, rainy July 7 morning at Spectrum Field in Clearwater.
The festivities, which were delayed more than a month because of the coronavirus pandemic, kicked off at 7 a.m. with Tarpon Springs High School seniors and their family members following the CDC’s social distancing guidelines, strolling onto the infield from outside the stadium as thunderclouds gathered overhead. After walking past the podium and receiving congratulations by Principal Leza Fatolitis and Tarpon Mayor Chris Alahouzos, the students turned and headed back up into the stands, where many paused on the concourse to take photos with friends and family above the field.
Although there was a brief weather delay as a strong shower rolled through the area near the end of the two-hour event, the first of the 16 ceremonies to be held over the course of four days was relatively uneventful and provided a sense of closure for the Class of 2020 seniors, according to those involved.
“I thought it was a good way to congratulate the seniors of Tarpon Springs High School,” Alahouzos said. “Even with the health crisis we’re fighting, they still had a ceremony where kids can remember their special day as they complete one chapter in their life and go onto the next. I thought it was very nice for the school district to organize the event and keep that tradition going, and all of us, including teachers, parents and administrators, want to wish them best of luck and congratulate them on their accomplishment.”
While the students had to deal with some unusual rules and stipulations, including picking up their diplomas at nearby Clearwater High after the ceremony and, of course, wearing face masks, most said they were happy they got the experience of walking with their classmates.
“It was interesting. Very different, very fast and very hot,” Marishelle Rapozo said after she made her way back up to concourse in a pair of high heels, which she confessed were on the prohibited item list. “But I enjoyed it and I’m glad they did it. It was better than nothing and now we’ll have something to tell our kids.”
Fellow Sponger senior Matt Ruff agreed.
“We’ll always be the generation that that had this type of graduation,” he said, adding, “it was definitely something to remember.”
As the Spectrum Field grounds crew worked feverishly to sweep the puddles away, students and faculty from Pinellas Park High School prepared for their ceremony, lining up in the parking lot while a bright rainbow was overhead.
While she was waiting for the event to start, PPHS English teacher Renee Boullianne said she felt it was important to honor the Class of 2020 with a traditional graduation ceremony.
“I think it’s great,” she said. “The students need it, they deserve it and they worked very hard for this moment. I had hoped, and truly believed, they’d pull something like this off because everyone in Pinellas County Schools has the students in mind. I remember from my high school days how you work so hard for this, and I believe everyone deserves to have this moment. It’s important for them to have this closing ceremony to put a cap on their high school careers.”
After posing for pictures in front of the field, PPHS graduate David Brettner shared his thoughts on the ceremony that officially concluded his tenure as a Patriot.
“It was surprising because I thought this day would never come,” Brettner said. “But I’m glad people came together to make it happen, and I’m glad everyone showed up. It was a nice way to end my high school days.”