Florida Department of Health reported 180 new cases of COVID-19 in Pinellas County on Nov. 7, bringing the tally to 27,372. The death toll stands at 831.
Since Nov. 2, 1,131 new cases and eight deaths have been reported.
Weekly case counts have been steadily rising. From Oct. 26-Nov. 1, 1,084 new cases and seven deaths were reported. From Oct. 19-25, DOH reported 1,031 new cases and 16 deaths. It was the first week since Aug. 3-9 more than 1,000 cases were reported in one week.
From Oct. 12-18, 938 new cases and 18 deaths were reported. It was the first week since Aug. 10-16 that more than 800 cases were reported. From Oct. 5-11, 652 cases and 19 deaths were reported in Pinellas. It was the first time since the week of Aug. 17-23 that more than 600 new cases were reported in one week.
The county’s first two cases were reported on March 11, and the first death was confirmed on March 23.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 837,077 with 17,311 deaths on Nov. 7. Cases in the United States totaled 9,810,609 with 236,642 deaths. Globally, more than 49.65 million cases have been reported with nearly 1.24 million deaths.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 27,149 residents and 223 non-residents. More cases were in females, 14,570 (54%), to 12,555 in males. Gender was unknown in 24. Ages range from 0-105. Median age was 43. Sixteen percent were Black, and 12% were Hispanic.
About 10% of all cases in the county have been hospitalized since March. DOH reported that 2,593 residents and 27 non-residents had been hospitalized in Pinellas.
Local hospitals had 31% capacity in staffed adult beds (993 of 3,195) on Saturday with 22% capacity (70 of 324) in ICU beds. All hospitals had at least one ICU bed available except AdventHealth North Pinellas. According to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, as of 10:30 a.m. Nov. 6, 141 beds were occupied by a COVID-19 patient with 22 in ICU and 28 on a ventilator.
Testing in Pinellas
DOH reported that 8.36% of 1,919 test results on Nov. 6 were positive, 7.40% of 3,739 results on Nov. 5, 6.17% of 3,192 on Nov. 4 were positive, 7.16% of 2,670 results on Nov. 3, 5.45% of 2,392 results on Nov. 2, 6.20% of 1,542 on Nov. 1, 5.29% of 4,064 results on Oct. 31, 3.80% of 1,721 results on Oct. 30, 5.26% of 4,646 on Oct. 29, 4.01% of 3,449 on Oct. 28, 3.52% of 3,402 on Oct. 27, 5.61% of 2,929 on Oct. 26, 4.57% of 2,381 on Oct. 25, 5.81% of 2,384 results on Oct. 24, 4.09% of 4,521 on Oct. 23, 3.11% of 4,490 on Oct. 22, 5.27% of 3,987 on Oct. 21, 7.29% of 1,322 on Oct. 20, 6.12% of 2,424 results on Oct. 19.
As of Nov. 1, 1,884, or 9.6%, of 19,686 tests of those younger than 18 in Pinellas were positive. Statewide, 69,498, or 11.9% of 582,789 tests were positive.
DOH has not provided information on cumulative testing in Pinellas or statewide since Oct. 26. Tampa Bay Newspapers requested an explanation, but did not receive a reply.
Pinellas announced Nov. 4 that the state had instructed it to temporarily suspend rapid antigen testing due to the state canceling its contract with rapid test reporting company bioIQ. The county continues to provide PCR testing at current testing sites.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7. For online information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Cases in Pinellas County schools
Pinellas County Schools reported that seven more students and six employees had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Nov. 5.
One employee and one student were from Oakhurst Elementary School and one partial classroom was affected. One student attended Palm Harbor Middle School and six partial classrooms were affected.
One student attended Skyview Elementary School and one partial classroom was affected. One student attended Pinellas Gulf Coast Academy and no impact to classrooms or buses was reported.
One student attended Curlew Creek Elementary School and one classroom was affected. One student attended Safety Harbor Middle School and no impact was reported. Two employees worked at Carwise Middle School and a small student group was affected.
One employee worked at Sutherland Elementary School and no impact was reported. One employee worked at Osceola Middle School and no impact was reported. One student attended Plato Academy charter school in Palm Harbor and three partial classrooms were affected. One employee worked at Plato Academy charter school in Pinellas Park and one classroom was affected.
Pinellas County Schools reported that seven students and one employee had tested positive for COVID-19 as on Nov. 4.
One student attended High Point Elementary School and one classroom was affected. One student attended East Lake Middle School and five partial classrooms were affected. One student attended Palm Harbor Middle School and seven partial classrooms were affected.
One student attended Northeast High School, and one classroom and three partial classrooms were affected. One student attended East Lake High School and five partial classrooms were affected. One student attended Tyrone Middle School and no impact to classrooms or buses.
One student attended Pinellas Park High School and two partial classrooms and one partial bus were affected. One employee worked at Bauder Elementary School and one classroom was affected.
Pinellas County Schools reported that eight students and six employees had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Nov. 2.
One student and one employee were from Pinellas Park High School with five partial classrooms affected. Two students attended Hollins High School and nine partial classrooms were affected. One student attended Seminole High School and seven partial classrooms were affected.
One student attended High Point Elementary School and one partial classroom was affected. Two students attended Ozona Elementary School with no impact to classrooms or buses. One student attended Bayside High School with no impact.
One employee worked at Plato Academy charter school in Pinellas Park. One classroom was impacted. One employee worked at Fairmount Park Elementary School. No impact. One employee worked at Lakewood Elementary School. No impact. One employee worked at Bay Point Elementary School. No impact. One employee worked at Azalea Middle School. No impact.
For more information, visit https://www.pcsb.org/COVID19Cases.
Case counts in local municipalities
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pinellas on Saturday, Nov. 7. St. Petersburg has the most with 10,757 cases, 5,329 are Clearwater residents, 2,776 from Largo, 1,661 from Palm Harbor, 1,395 from Seminole, 1,364 from Pinellas Park, 874 from Tarpon Springs, 731 from Dunedin, 513 from Oldsmar, 387 from Safety Harbor, 214 from Clearwater Beach, 189 from Gulfport, 138 from Kenneth City, 133 from South Pasadena, 94 from Indian Rocks Beach, 67 from Belleair, 59 from Madeira Beach, 38 from Crystal Beach, 34 from Belleair Beach, 25 from North Redington Beach, 24 from Tierra Verde, 24 from St. Pete Beach, 19 from Bay Pines, 15 from Treasure Island, five from Belleair Bluffs, four from Redington Shores, four from Lealman, four from Ozona, three from Indian Shores and Redington Beach, one listed as homeless and 263 as missing.
Cases and deaths at long-term care facilities
Since March, 4,297 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, or 16% of cases in the county. At least 579 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. Pinellas is No. 3 in the state with reporting 8% of deaths at these facilities. Dade County is No. 1 with 851 deaths, or 12%, and Palm Beach County is No. 2 with 726 deaths, or 11%.
According to a weekly report from DOH, as of Nov. 6, 30 deaths had been reported by Countryside Rehab and Healthcare Center; 26 deaths by Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, including one staff member; 26 by Bon Secours Maria Manor Nursing Care Center; 26 by Gulf Shore Care Center; 25 by Jacaranda Manor; 24 by Peninsula Care and Rehabilitation Center; 21 by Oak Manor Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center; 19 by Apollo Health and Rehabilitation Center; 16 by Boca Ciega Center; 14 by Abbey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and 12 by Freedom Square Rehabilitation & Nursing.
Eleven deaths were reported by Mark Village, Walton Place, Bay Pointe Nursing Pavilion in St. Petersburg, Bardmoor Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Inn at the Fountains in St. Petersburg, Lexington Health and Rehabilitation Center and Gulfport Rehabilitation Center.
The Oaks of Clearwater and Highland Pines Rehabilitation Center reported 10 deaths. Nine were reported by Tierra Pines Nursing Home in Largo, West Bay of Tampa and The Care Center at Pinellas Park.
Eight deaths were reported by Carrington Place of St. Pete. Seven were reported by St. Petersburg Nursing and Rehabilitation, Arbor Oaks of Tyrone, Kensington Gardens Rehab and Nursing Center and Grand Villa of Largo.
Six were reported by Health and Rehabilitation Centre at Dolphins View, Consulate Health Care of St. Petersburg, Regal Palms, Consulate Health Care of Safety Harbor, Patrick Manor, Stratford Court of Palm Harbor and Palm Garden of Largo.
Five deaths were reported by Alpine Health and Rehabilitation, Seasons Belleair Memory Care in Clearwater, Gateway Care Center of Pinellas, Princeton Village of Largo and Eagle Lake Nursing and Rehab Center.
Four deaths were reported by Seasons Largo, Marion and Bernard L. Samson Center, Evergreen Manor Retirement Home in Safety Harbor, Angel Care Assisted Living Facility in St. Petersburg, Harbourwood Care Center in Clearwater, North Rehabilitation Center, South Heritage Health & Rehabilitation Center, Egret Cove Center in St. Petersburg.
Three were reported by Baytree Lakeside in Kenneth City, Palm Garden of Pinellas, Palm Garden of Clearwater, Masonic Home of Florida in St. Petersburg, Country Inn, Sabal Palms Health Care Center in Largo, Alhambra Health and Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, Belleair Health Center, Harborchase of Palm Harbor, Grand Villa of Pinellas Park, Lakeside Oaks Care Center, Grand Villa of St. Petersburg and Westminster Suncoast.
Two deaths were reported by Bayou Gardens Dunedin, Grand Villa of Clearwater, East Bay Rehabilitation Center in Clearwater, Cross Terrace Rehabilitation Center, Brentwood Senior Living at St. Pete, Bay Tree Center in Palm Harbor, The Inn at Freedom Square, The Inn at Lake Seminole Square, Royal Oaks Manor, Shore Acres Care Center in St. Petersburg, Sunset Point, PARC of St. Petersburg, Heron House of Largo, The Villas at Lakeside Oaks, Pinellas Point Nursing and Rehab Center in St. Petersburg.
One death was reported by Westminster Palms in St. Petersburg, Wrights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Seminole, The Vineyard Inn in Largo, Union House in Clearwater, Sylvan Health Center in Clearwater, Sylvan Terrace in Pinellas Park, Seabreeze Siesta Manor in Clearwater, Grand Villa of Dunedin, Golfview Healthcare Center in St. Petersburg, Heather Haven in Dunedin, Heather Haven II in Dunedin, Magnolia Gardens Assisted Living in Pinellas Park, The Barrington, Addington Place of East Lake, Addington Place of College Harbor in St. Petersburg, Clearwater Center, Bristol Court Assisted Living Community in St. Petersburg, Glen Oaks Health and Rehabilitation Center in Clearwater, Laurellwood Care Center in St. Petersburg, Morton Plant Rehabilitation Center, Elmcroft of Pinecrest in Largo and Bayside Care Center in St. Petersburg.
COVID-19 deaths countywide
DOH reported the death of a 70-year-old man on Nov. 6, upping the death toll to 831.
In Pinellas, one death has been reported in the 15-24 age group, three deaths in the 25-34 age group, six in the 35-44 group (1%), 23 in 45-54 (3%), 70 in 55-64 (8%), 163 in 65-74 (20%), 256 in 75-84 (31%) and 309 (37%) in ages 85 and up.
DOH reported one more COVID-19 related death on Nov. 5 and confirmed the deaths of two men, ages 77 and 75. DOH reported one more COVID-19 related death on Nov. 4. No further details were available. DOH reported three more COVID-19 related deaths on Nov. 3. No further details were available.
DOH reported two deaths on Nov. 2. DOH added two deaths to Pinellas County’s total on Oct. 31 and also confirmed that three men had died due to COVID-19 ages 77, 72 and 61.
DOH reported the deaths of two men, ages 86 and 62, on Oct. 30 and one death was reported on Oct. 29. No further details were available. DOH confirmed the death of a 93-year-old woman on Oct. 28, but the death count remained the same. DOH reported two deaths on Oct. 27. Both were women, ages 89 and 73. No deaths were reported on Oct. 26.
Local state of emergency, face mask order
Pinellas County Administrator Barry Burton has extended the local state of emergency through Friday, Nov. 13, using the delegated authority given to him by county commissioners. Public health officials are closely monitoring the continued increase in the seven-day rolling averages for new COVID-19 cases, percentage of positive tests and hospital capacity.
The countywide ordinance requiring that face masks be worn in indoor public places when social distancing is not possible also remains in effect. The ordinance requires that retail employees wear face coverings unless in an area that is not open to the public with social distancing measures in place.
Restaurants and staff at bars can only serve people who are seated. Social distancing of 6 feet must be maintained. Staff also must wear face masks when preparing or serving food or beverages indoors and outdoors. Customers do not have to wear masks while eating or drinking. No congregating at the bars or in any area is allowed.
The ordinance includes several exemptions for those that might not be able to wear a face masks; however, private businesses do not have to allow for those exemptions.
For more information on the county’s response to the coronavirus, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Statewide cases top 835,000 with 17,311 deaths
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 825,906 on Saturday. Another 11,171 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the total to 837,077 — 4,452 more than reported the day before.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
The number of deaths in Florida residents increased to 17,100 deaths, which is 86 more than the number reported on Friday. DOH also reported that 211 non-residents have died, bringing the state’s death toll to 17,311.
DOH reports that 50,265 residents have been hospitalized statewide, which is 188 more than the number reported on Thursday. No information was available about non-residents.
Testing statewide
DOH reported that 8.28% of 48,766 test results on Nov. 6 were positive, 6.36% of 75,475 on Nov. 5, 6.20% of 93,277 on Nov. 4, 7.75% of 52,331 on Nov. 3, 7.58% of 56,063 on Nov. 2, 6.47% of 39,169 results on Nov. 1, 4.32% of 106,796 results on Oct. 31, 6.32% of 34,698 results on Oct. 30, 5.89% of 87,022 results on Oct. 29, 4.90% of 81,195 results on Oct. 28, 3.52% of 3,402 on Oct. 27, 6.31% of 63,647 on Oct. 26, 5.94% of 53,199 on Oct. 25, 4.71% of 47,879 on Oct. 24, 3.68% of 116,187 on Oct. 23, 4.0% of 89,381 results on Oct. 22, 5.62% of 92,135 on Oct. 21, 6.74% of 29,890 on Oct. 20 and 6.17% of 54,932 on Oct. 19.
National cases up to 9.81 million with 236,642 deaths
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, cases of the coronavirus reported in the United States were up to 9,810,609 with 236,642 deaths compared to 9,643,922 with 235,071 deaths at 2 p.m. Friday. The number of global cases increased to 49,655,083 with 1,247,374 deaths compared to 48,996,342 with 1,237,417 deaths on Friday.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
Note: All numbers are provisional and subject to change.