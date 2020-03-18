Ten cases of Coronavirus reported in Pinellas as of March 18

The Florida Department of Health announced March 18 that Pinellas County now has 10 residents with confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The five new cases in Pinellas include a female, age 61, who traveled to New York. The second is a male, age 32, who had contact with someone with a confirmed case. Two others are females ages 67 and 52 and it is unknown if those cases are travel-related. The fifth case is a male, age 23, and it is unknown if that case is travel-related.
Previous cases include a male, age 30, diagnosed on March 17, who had contact with a confirmed case. Two men were diagnosed March 16. Both are age 58. One case was travel-related. The other is unknown.
The first two cases in Pinellas were diagnosed March 11. Both are males, ages 67 and 64, who had traveled to Egypt.
The DOH reports that 152 county residents have been tested as of March 18. Ten were positive and 62 were negative. No results were available for 80.
Statewide, the number of confirmed cases in Florida residents is up to 289 with another 25 in non-residents, bringing the total to 314.
The number of deaths remains at seven.
DOH says that 2,493 have been tested and 878 people are being monitored.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention upped its count of cases to 7,038 with 97 deaths from all 50 states along with the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The World Health Organization has not updated its numbers from March 17 that showed 179,111 cases globally with 7,426 deaths.
