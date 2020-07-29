Pinellas County’s COVID-19 case count was up to 15,800 on Wednesday with Florida Department of Health reporting that 259 more had tested positive. Five more residents have died due to the novel coronavirus, upping the death toll to 400.
Since July 27, 653 new cases and 27 deaths have been reported. From July 20-26, 1,675 new cases were reported and 59 deaths — the lowest weekly case count since June 22-28.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 15,685 residents and 115 non-residents. More cases were in females, 8,426 (54%), to 7,252 in males. Gender was unknown for seven. Ages range from 0-104. Median age was 41. Seventeen percent were Black and 10% Hispanics.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 451,423 with 6,333 deaths on Wednesday. Cases in the United States totaled 4,363,511 with 149,407 deaths. Globally, more than 16.78 million cases have been reported with 661,349 deaths.
Case counts surged as businesses reopened
DOH reported 95 new cases and 19 deaths from May 4-10, which was the first week of phase one of the state’s recovery plan. Pinellas had 159 new cases and seven deaths from May 11-17, 151 new cases and eight deaths from May 18-24, and 124 new cases and seven deaths from May 25-31.
DOH reported 286 new cases and 13 deaths during the week, June 1-7, including 81 on June 5, the day the state moved into phase two of its recovery plans.
From June 8-14, 659 new cases and seven deaths were reported. DOH reported 162 new cases on June 13, which at the time had been the one-day high.
From June 15-21, 1,332 new cases and 13 deaths were reported in Pinellas. June 20 was the third consecutive day of record case counts that week with 285. June 19 was a record day with 266 cases, as was June 18 with 203 new cases.
For the week of June 22-28, 2,353 new cases and 40 deaths were reported. Three record-high days occurred with 614 new cases on June 27, 430 on June 26 and 354 on June 23. From June 29-July 5, DOH reported 2,513 new cases and 43 deaths, and 2,353 new cases.
From July 6-12, 2,312 cases were reported and 33 deaths. From July 13-19, 2,638 cases were reported and 85 deaths — the most new cases and deaths in any seven-day period so far. Pinellas set a new second highest one-day case count on July 13, adding 598. July 9 with 431 new cases and July 10 with 467 had been the previous second highest one-day count records.
The county’s first two cases were reported on March 11, and the first death was confirmed on March 23.
Hospital capacity
DOH reported on July 29 that 1,426 have been hospitalized, including 1,405 residents (31 more than Monday) and 21 non-residents. About 9% of all cases have been hospitalized since March.
Local hospitals reported 18.4% capacity in staffed adult beds (529 of 2,868), compared to 19.6% capacity (573 of 2,930) on Tuesday, 17.7% capacity (514 of 2,906) on Monday, 19.2% (545 of 2,834) on Sunday, 18.6% (528 of 2,840) on Saturday, 20.6% capacity (607 of 2,941) on Friday and 21% capacity (624 of 2,967) on Thursday.
According to Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, as of 10:30 p.m. July 28, 436 beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients, 88 were in ICU with 45 on a ventilator.
Capacity of adult ICU beds countywide was 12.7% on Wednesday (38 of 300), compared to 17% on Tuesday (43 of 305), 15% (46 of 303) on Monday, 17% (50 of 294) on Sunday, 12.8% (37 of 289) on Saturday, 15% (43 of 285) on Friday and 15.6% (46 of 295) on Thursday.
Four hospitals reported zero capacity in ICU beds, AdventHealth North Pinellas, Northside, Mease Countryside and St. Petersburg General. Morton Plant had eight, Bayfront Health and Mease Dunedin each had seven, Largo Medical Center had six, St. Anthony’s had five, Palms of Pasadena had three and Kindred Hospital had two.
St. Petersburg General Hospital reported zero capacity in ICU beds on Tuesday. Morton Plant had 11 ICU beds, Bayfront Health had eight, St. Anthony’s had seven, Mease Countryside had six, Mease Dunedin and Largo Medical Center each had five, AdventHealth North Pinellas had four, Palms of Pasadena had three and Northside and Kindred Hospital had two.
Testing in Pinellas
DOH reported that 156,276 tests had been done in Pinellas as of July 28 with an average rate of positive results at 10%, the same as July 27, July 26, July 25 and 24, but up from 9.9% on July 23, July 22 and 21, and 9.8% on July 20, 9.7% on July 19 and July 18, 9.6% on July 17, 9.5% on July 16 and 9.4% on July 15. Results were pending for 18 and 116 tests were inconclusive.
According to the county specific report, 8.2% of 2,922 tests on July 28 were positive, 7.3% of 2,758 tests on July 27, 5.9% of 3,182 on July 26, 4.9% of 3,175 on July 25, 5.7% of 4,478 on July 24, 7.7% of 4,381 on July 23, 8.4% of 2,021 on July 22, 6.2% of 4,064 on July 21 were positive, 8.4% of 2,460 tests on July 20, 8.1% of 2,771 on July 19, 8.1% of 5,376 on July 18, 9.2% of 3,057 on July 17, 9.5% of 3,414 on July 16 and 9.9% of 2,663 on July 15.
The percent is the number of people who test positive the first time divided by all people tested that day, excluding people who have previously tested positive.
DOH also reported that as of July 24, 987 of those ages 18 or younger had tested positive, or 12.9%.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7. For online information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Case counts in local municipalities
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pinellas on Wednesday. St. Petersburg has the most with 6,644 cases, 3,078 are Clearwater residents, 1,616 from Largo, 879 from Palm Harbor, 802 from Pinellas Park, 747 from Seminole, 452 from Tarpon Springs, 392 from Dunedin, 268 from Oldsmar, 202 from Safety Harbor, 120 from Clearwater Beach, 91 from Gulfport, 65 from Kenneth City, 53 from Indian Rocks Beach, 50 from South Pasadena, 28 from Madeira Beach, 23 from Belleair, 20 from Belleair Beach, 17 from Crystal Beach, nine from Tierra Verde and North Redington Beach, eight from Treasure Island, seven from Bay Pines, five from St. Pete Beach, three from Belleair Bluffs, two from Lealman, one from Indian Shores, Ozona, Redington Shores and Redington Beach, one listed as homeless and 87 as missing.
Case numbers at long-term care facilities
Since March, 2,123 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, or 14% of cases in the county.
At least one case has been reported at 116 of the county’s long-term care facilities as of July 27 with 1,061 cases in residents and 524 in staff at the facilities. The numbers do not reflect current infections.
According to DOH, 113 were reported by Countryside Rehab and Healthcare Center in Palm Harbor, 88 were reported by Jacaranda Manor in St. Petersburg, 88 by Gulf Shore Care Center, 76 by Carrington Place of St. Pete, 73 by Lexington Health and Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, 70 by Peninsula Care and Rehabilitation Center at Tarpon Springs, 67 by Boca Ciega Center in Gulfport, 63 by Kensington Gardens Rehab and Nursing Center in Clearwater, 58 cases by Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, 49 by Gateway Care Center in Pinellas Park, 44 by Inn at the Fountains in St. Petersburg, 38 by Sunset Point Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Clearwater, 35 by Bon Secours Maria Manor Nursing Care Center in St. Petersburg, 33 by Lakeside Oaks Care Center in Dunedin, 31 by Apollo Health and Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, 31 by The Oaks of Clearwater, 30 by West Bay of Tampa in Oldsmar, 26 by Consulate Health Care of St. Petersburg, 24 by Oak Manor Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Largo, 22 by Regal Palms in Largo, 21 by Alpine Health and Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, 21 by Pinellas Point Nursing and Rehab Center in St. Petersburg, 21 by The Care Center at Pinellas Park and 20 by Bay Pointe Nursing Pavilion in St. Petersburg. The rest had fewer than 20.
These numbers are provisional and subject to change.
COVID-19 deaths
DOH reported on July 29 that five more county residents had died due to COVID-19, upping the death toll to 400. The dead included three women, age 92, 77 and 73; and two men, age 75 and 51.
At least 270 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. Pinellas is No. 3 in the state with reporting 10% of deaths at these facilities. Dade County is No. 1 with 601 deaths, or 22%, and Palm Beach County is No. 3 with 324 deaths, or 11%.
According to a weekly report from DOH released July 25, 27 deaths were reported by Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, including one staff member; 22 by Gulf Shore Care Center, including one staff member; 20 by Bon Secours Maria Manor Nursing Care Center; 15 by Jacaranda Manor and Apollo Health and Rehabilitation Center; 11 deaths by St. Mark Village and Peninsula Care and Rehabilitation Center; 10 by Boca Ciega Center; eight by Freedom Square Rehabilitation & Nursing Services and Walton Place; seven by Countryside Rehab and Healthcare; six by St. Petersburg Nursing and Rehabilitation, Bardmoor Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Health and Rehabilitation Centre at Dolphins View; and five by Patrick Manor.
In addition, four deaths were reported by Grand Villa of Largo, North Rehabilitation Center and Highland Pines Rehabilitation Center. Three were reported by Seasons Belleair Memory Care in Clearwater, Regal Palms, Palm Garden of Largo, Arbor Oaks of Tyrone, Carrington Place of St. Pete and Consulate Health Care of St. Petersburg.
Two deaths were reported by Egret Cove Center in St. Petersburg, Baytree Lakeside in Kenneth City, Bay Tree Center in Palm Harbor, Palm Garden of Clearwater, Sabal Palms Health Care Center in Largo, Royal Oaks Manor, Marion and Bernard L. Samson Center, The Inn at Freedom Square, The Inn at Lake Seminole Square, Inn at the Fountains in St. Petersburg, Westminster Suncoast, West Bay of Tampa and Sunset Point.
One death was reported by Seabreeze Siesta Manor in Clearwater, Sylvan Terrace in Pinellas Park, Union House in Clearwater, Grand Villa of St. Petersburg, Heather Haven in Dunedin, Heather Haven II in Dunedin, Heron House of Largo, Lexington Health and Rehabilitation Center, Kensington Gardens Rehab and Nursing Center, Palm Garden of Pinellas, Oak Manor Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Bay Pointe Nursing Pavilion in St. Petersburg, Brentwood Senior Living at St. Pete, Addington Place of East Lake, Abbey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Grand Villa of Dunedin, The Care Center at Pinellas Park, Consulate Health Care of Safety Harbor, County Inn in Pinellas Park and Cross Terrace Rehabilitation Center.
DOH reported on July 28 that 17 more county residents had died due to COVID-19, including eight women, ages 87, 85, 84, 79, 75, 73, 72 and 68; and nine men, ages, 87, 83, 80, 80, 79, 77, 73, 68 and 59.
The District Six Medical Examiner’s Office released 17 death investigation reports on July 28, including 11 from long-term care facilities. Two were men from Jacaranda Manor in St. Petersburg in St. Petersburg: an 89-year-old that died July 21 and a 70-year-old that died July 16. Two were men from Apollo Health and Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg: a 76-year-old man who died July 21 and a 59-year-old man who died July 20.
Three others died July 23, including a 65-year-old woman from Alpine Health and Rehabilitation, a 79-year-old man from Belleair Health Care Center in Clearwater and an 84-year-old man who died July 23 from Arbor Oaks Senior Living Facility.
In addition, a 93-year-old man died July 22 from Baytree Assisted Living Facility, and two died July 21, including a 91-year-old woman from Fountains of Boca Ciega Bay in St. Petersburg and a 74-year-old woman died July 21 from Countryside Health and Rehabilitation Center in Palm Harbor.
The 11th report was on an 81-year-old woman who died July 20 from Palm Garden Assisted Living Facility. She fell and went to hospital on June 23. She later started having respiratory issues and had to be intubated. She tested positive for COVID-19 on July 15.
The other reports were on those who went from their home to the hospital, including a 76-year-old woman who died July 15 and a 60-year-old woman who died July 18. Two women died on July 21: a 52-year-old and an 85-year-old woman. Two men died on July 23: a 76-year-old man and a 78-year-old man.
DOH reported five COVID-19 related deaths in Pinellas on July 27, including two women, age 81 and 89; and three men, age 92, 75 and 73. DOH reported on July 26 that a 74-year-old woman had died due to COVID-19. DOH confirmed five COVID-19 related deaths on July 25, including three women, two ages 90 and one age 89; and two men, age 73 and 79.
DOH confirmed the youngest death in the county on June 26: a 22-year-old man. Only 17 deaths have been reported statewide in the 15-24 year-old age group, as of July 29, which is two more than reported on July 26.
In Pinellas, two deaths also has been reported in the 25-34 age group, three in the 35-44 group, 12 in 45-54, 27 in 55-64, 73 in 65-74, 128 in 75-84 and 154 in ages 85 and up.
Mandatory face masks order countywide
The Pinellas County Commission voted July 21 to extend the local state of emergency through July 31.
Commissioners will meet July 30 to consider another extension of the state of emergency.
The countywide ordinance requiring that face masks be worn in indoor public places when social distancing (keeping 6 feet apart) is not possible remains in effect. Bars with a food license and restaurants can only serve people who are seated and social distancing of 6 feet must be maintained. Staff also must wear face masks when preparing or serving food or beverages indoors and outdoors.
For information on where to get a free face mask, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/free-face-masks/.
For more information on the county’s response to the coronavirus, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Florida’s case count tops 450,000
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 446,251 on Wednesday. Another 5,172 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 451,423 — 9,446 more than the number reported on Tuesday.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 6,333, which is 216 more than the number reported the day before. DOH also reported that 124 non-Florida residents have died, which is one more than reported on Tuesday.
DOH reports that 25,499 residents have been hospitalized statewide, which is 582 more than the number reported on Tuesday. No information was available about non-residents.
Testing statewide
DOH reported that 3,531,721 had been done statewide as of July 28 with 12.8% coming back as positive, up from 12.7% on July 27, 12.6% on July 26, 12.5% on July 25, 12.4% on July 24, 12.3% on July 23, 12.1% on July 22, up from 12% on July 21, 11.9% on July 20, 11.8% on July 19, up from 11.6% on July 18 and 11.5% on July 17. DOH reported that 4,956 results were inconclusive and results were pending for 3,220.
Looking at daily results, 12.26% of 67,598 tests on July 28 were positive, 11.69% of 69,804 tests on July 27, 11.39% of 69,277 tests on July 26, 11.06% of 75,110 on July 25, 11.43% of 94,356 on July 24 were positive, 13.31% of 81,151 on July 23, 12.31% of 72,923 on July 22, 10.55% of 82,644 on July 21, 13,62% of 59,431 on July 20, 14.74% of 60,787 on July 19, 11.83% of 93,122 on July 18, 12.17% of 74,247 on July 17, 11.85% of 84,286 on July 16 and 12.97% of 93,017 on July 15.
In a press conference on July 15, Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state would be making an effort to use labs that could produce quicker results. The goal is to get results in 48-72 hours instead of five-seven days.
National cases top 4.35 million with 149,407 deaths
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, cases of the coronavirus reported in the United States were up to 4,363,511 with 149,407 deaths compared to 4,307,542 with 148,076 deaths at 11 a.m. Tuesday. The number of global cases increased to 16,783,622 with 661,349 deaths compared to 16,534,345 with 654,860 deaths on Tuesday.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
