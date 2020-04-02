Pinellas coronavirus cases up to 273 with six deaths

Pinellas County’s cases of coronavirus stand at 273, according to the report from the Florida Department of Health released at 6:30 p.m. on April 2. That’s 34 more than the number reported this morning.
The county’s death toll has increased to six. Department of Health in Pinellas Director Ulyee Choe confirmed that an 85-year-old man had died April 1 during an emergency County Commission meeting on April 2.
Choe also reported this morning that two cases of coronavirus had been confirmed in two separate long-term care facilities, which are currently under investigation. Both persons have been removed from those facilities.
Pinellas County’s coronavirus virus cases shot up by 65 in a 24-hour- period, March 31-April 1, Choe said. Recent models show that the number of cases in Florida might peak by May 2, but that’s not a sure thing, Choe said. He encourages everyone to continue to practice social distancing and to stay at home as much as possible.
According to DOH’s evening report on April 2, 248 of the cases in Pinellas are in Florida residents and 25 are non-residents. The majority of cases were men, 144, and 129 were women. Ages range from 10-91. Fifty-eight people were hospitalized.
The first two cases of coronavirus in Pinellas were confirmed on March 11.
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for 218 of the cases in Pinellas on Thursday morning. Fifty-four are St. Petersburg residents, 47 are from Clearwater, 45 from Largo, 14 from Seminole, 11 each from Palm Harbor and Tarpon Springs, Seven from Pinellas Park, six from Dunedin, Five from Clearwater Beach, three from Gulfport, two each from Safety Harbor, Belleair, Indian Rocks Beach, Bay Pines and Madeira Beach, and one each from Belleair Bluffs, South Pasadena and Oldsmar.
DOH reported that 4,313 people had been tested in Pinellas as of Thursday evening with 3,942 testing negative. Six were inconclusive and results were pending for 93.
The county’s first death attributed to coronavirus was a 52-year-old male who died March 18. His case was travel-related. He had traveled to Bulgaria, Germany and Utah.
All the other deaths in Pinellas were not travel-related and include a 67-year-old man who died March 21, an 83-year-old woman who died March 23, a 64-year-old man who died March 26 and a 58-year-old man who died March 28.
Pinellas County extended its local state of emergency and a “safer at home” order for another seven days, effective April 3. The county also passed a resolution April 2 closing all nonessential businesses.
The county Emergency Operations Center is working at a Level 1 virtual activation.
Visit www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/covid19/default.htm for more information.
State cases top 9,000
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 8,694 Thursday night compared to 7,717 reported this morning. Another 314 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 9,008, up nearly 1,000 from 8,010 reported this morning.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 144, which is 16 more than the number reported Thursday morning. DOH reports that 1,167 are hospitalized statewide.
Of the 9.008 cases, 904 are travel-related, 1,425 had contact with a confirmed case, 587 had travel and contact with a confirmed case and 5,778 are under investigation. DOH reported that 78,604 had been tested statewide as of Thursday morning. Of that number, 69,286 had tested negative. About 11 percent of tests are coming back as positive, DOH said.
DeSantis issued a stay-at-home order during a press conference Wednesday afternoon. The order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. April 3 and remains in effect until April 30.
National and global numbers
The state’s DOH COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard shows 238,820 cases of coronavirus in the U.S. with 5,758 deaths compared to 226,374 cases with 5,148 deaths reported on Thursday morning. The number of global cases was up to 1,007,977 cases with 52,771 deaths compared to 981,221 cases and 49,180 deaths this morning.
National and global information is provided by Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html. If you think you might need to be tested, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the county DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are open 24/7.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.