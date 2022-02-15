Florida Department of Health announced 103,022 new COVID-19 cases (about 14,717 a day) in its weekly situation report for Feb. 4-10 released Feb. 11, increasing the cumulative count since March 2020 to 5,732,798.
The increase was slightly less than the numbers in the report released the prior week for Jan. 28-Feb. 3 when DOH DOH documented 132,622 new cases (about 18,946 a day). The count has been steadily declining since the beginning of the year.
DOH reported 198,719 new cases (about 28,388 cases a day) for the week of Jan. 21-27 and 289,204 new cases (about 41,314 a day) for Jan. 14-20. DOH reported 430,297 new cases the week of Jan. 7-13, which seems to be the peak of the surge prompted by the highly contagious omicron variant.
The state’s death toll increased by 1,293 to total 67,572 compared to 66,279 reported for the week of Jan. 21-28, which was 1,324 more than the week of Jan. 21-27. It was the first time in weeks that the number of new deaths decreased compared to the prior week.
Experts say it is not surprising that the number of reported deaths would increase at a higher pace than new cases drop as death reports are often delayed. It is not unusual for the date a person died to be days or weeks prior to when it is included in the count.
As of Feb. 10, 40 deaths had been reported in children under age 16, 464 in the age group 16-29, 1,216 for ages 30-39, 2,905 for ages 40-49, 6,668 for ages 50-59, 5,482 for ages 60-64 and 50,797 for ages 64 and up.
The state’s positivity rate is continuing to decline, dropping to 14.3% for the week of Feb. 4-10 compared to 18% for Jan. 28-Feb. 3, 23.5% for Jan. 21-27, 26.8% for Jan. 14-20, 29.3% for the week of Jan. 7-13 and 31.2% reported for Dec. 31-Jan. 6.
By age group, the highest new case positivity rate as of Feb. 10 was 17.7% for ages 12-19, 15.7% for ages 5-11 and 15.4% for those less than age 5. The lowest positivity rate, 12%, was reported in ages 65 and up, 12.9% for ages 60-64 and 13.6% for ages 50-59.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the transmission rate for COVID-19 in Florida and Pinellas County remains high.
DOH documented 4,004 new COVID-19 cases (about 572 a day) in Pinellas County for the week of Feb 3-10 compared to 5,717 new cases (about 817 a day) for Jan. 28-Feb. 3, 8,984 (about 1,283 a day) for Jan. 21-27, 11,779 (about 1,683 a day) for Jan. 14-20 and 14,316 (about 2,045 a day) for Jan. 7-13. The cumulative case count increased to 202,745. The new case rate went down by 14%, according to the CDC.
The county’s new case positivity rate for Feb. 4-10 was 14.1% which is down from 18% reported for Jan. 28-Feb. 3. The positivity rate has been slowly declining going from 25.2% for Jan. 21-27, 26.8% for Jan. 14-20, 27.5% for Jan. 7-13 and 25.6% for Dec. 31-Jan. 6.
CDC reported 446 new hospital admissions in Pinellas over the past seven days compared to 621 last week with a 24% decrease in the rate of admissions.
CDC confirmed 79 deaths in Pinellas in the past seven days compared to 88 the previous week with a 7% decrease in the death rate. DOH does not report the deaths by county.
For information about where to get testing, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
According to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard, covid19.pinellascounty.org/dashboard/, as of Feb. 3, local hospitals were reporting extreme to moderate stress for the number of beds occupied by a COVID-19 patient. About 11% of beds were occupied by a COVID-19 patient and 15% in ICU.
Vaccination rate
The state’s vaccination rate for those ages 5 remains at 74%, according to the report for Feb. 4-10. As of Feb. 10, DOH says 15,356,586 Floridians have received a COVID-19 shot with 2,138,755 receiving a first-dose only and 8,241,766 completing the one- or two-shot series. In addition, 4,976,065 have taken a booster shot.
According to DOH, 95% of those 65 and older had received at least one shot, 89% of ages 60-64, 83% of ages 50-59, 78% of ages 40-49, 71% of ages 30-39, 61% of ages 20-29, 60% of ages 12-19 and 21% for ages 5-11.
In Pinellas County, 69% or 654, 435 residents have received at least one dose of vaccine. According to the county’ dashboard, as of Feb. 14, 72.7% of Pinellas residents are fully vaccinated, meaning they have received either the one or two-shots as required.
Information about COVID and where to vaccinated in in Pinellas is available at https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
United States and global numbers
According to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine’s COVID-19 dashboard, as of 2:20 p.m. Feb. 15, 77.98 million cases and 923,977 deaths had been reported in the United States, and 414.7 million cases had been reported worldwide with 5.83 million deaths.
