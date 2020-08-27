To provide access to more members of the community, the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County is partnering with the Pinellas County Urban League on a series of Saturday COVID-19 pop-up testing events from now until Oct. 3. Hours are 8 to 11 a.m. at each.
For information about testing, call the Urban League's COVID 19 testing hotline at 888-320-9077. Testing in Pinellas is at these locations:
• South St. Petersburg — Saturday, Aug. 29, at Mt. Zion Progressive Baptist Church, 955 20th St. S., St. Petersburg
• Greater Ridgecrest — Saturday, Sept. 5, at Largo Health Department, 12420 130th Ave. N., Largo
• North Greenwood — Saturday, Sept. 12, at Clearwater Martin Luther King Jr. Neighborhood Center, 1201 Douglas Ave., Clearwater
• Tarpon Springs — Saturday, Sept. 19 and 26, at Mt. Hermon MBC, 400 South Levis Ave., Tarpon Springs
• South St. Petersburg — Saturday, Oct. 3; site to be determined
The events provide testing at no cost in areas where there are a disproportionate number of residents without access to transportation. Those in cars or on foot can be tested and they can be asymptomatic.
The first event was in Greater Ridgecrest on Aug. 15, and others will follow in Clearwater, St. Petersburg and Tarpon Springs. The testing locations are also listed on the DOH-Pinellas Facebook page, online at www.facebook.com/HealthyPinellas/events.
For more information about DOH-Pinellas, visit www.PinellasHealth.com.
CVS Health expands COVID-19 testing capabilities by drive-thru test sites
In an ongoing effort to help slow the spread of the virus, CVS Health recently expanded its COVID-19 testing program by deploying 77 additional test sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations across Florida. The opening of these new test sites Aug. 21, added to the 221 locations previously opened in Florida.
The 77 additional test sites opening across the state are among the more than 1,900 locations CVS Health has opened since May and expand the company’s overall testing capacity.
In addition to increasing the number of drive-thru sites, CVS Health has expanded its network of independent third-party lab partners in an effort to help improve turnaround time for the delivery of test results. Given the steps CVS Health has taken, the majority of test results across the country will generally be available within two to five days.
“Our national scale and local community presence enable us to uniquely expand people’s access to safe and effective COVID-19 testing options and respond to a need for increased testing capacity,” said Emmanuel Kolady, senior vice president, CVS Health. “We remain grateful to our frontline colleagues who make these testing sites possible and whose dedication has allowed us to keep our stores and MinuteClinics open for customers seeking supplies and patients who need care.”
Self-swab tests are no cost to patients and will be available to individuals meeting CDC criteria, in addition to state and age guidelines. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment. Patients will be required to stay in their cars and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window or a location in the parking lot at a few stores, where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly.
Testing will not take place inside any retail locations, and CVS Pharmacy, HealthHUB and MinuteClinic will continue to serve customers and patients.
Additional testing sites in Pinellas and Pasco counties include:
• CVS Pharmacy, 11500 Ridge Road, New Port Richey
• CVS Pharmacy, 301 Third St. S., St. Petersburg
• CVS Pharmacy, 3426 Central Ave., St. Petersburg
• CVS Pharmacy, 5345 66th St. N., St. Petersburg
• CVS Pharmacy, 845 Fourth St. N., St. Petersburg
For a complete list of CVS Pharmacy drive-thru test sites, visit cvshealth.com/covid-19/testing-locations.
Running with the Rays virtual 5K registration opens
ST. PETERSBURG — The Tampa Bay Rays recently announced registration is now open for Running with the Rays, a virtual 5K race, presented by United Concordia Dental.
All proceeds benefit the Rays Baseball Foundation and Rowdies Soccer Fund, a 501(c)(3) organization and the official charity of the Rays and Tampa Bay Rowdies.
The Running with the Rays virtual 5K allows fans to run, jog or walk the 3.1 miles at their own pace and at the location of their choice anytime between Sept. 1-30, 2020. Participants have the option to upload their race time to the Running with the Rays 5K Results Platform and share photos on social media using #Rays5K.
Participants may select one of two types of registrations: standard registration or premium registration. For $30, standard registration includes a commemorative finishers’ medal, race bib and downloadable finishers’ certificate. For $50, premium registration includes all the items in the standard registration plus a voucher for two lower reserved tickets to a 2021 Rays regular season home game, subject to availability. Some exclusions apply. Fans who select premium registration will receive an email in March 2021 with information on how to redeem the ticket voucher. Race packets will be mailed within seven to 10 days of registering, and include the commemorative Running with the Rays finisher medal and race bib.
For more information or to register, visit raysbaseball.com/5K.
The Rays Baseball Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of those in need within our community, focusing primarily on education, youth development, wellness and social responsibility.
