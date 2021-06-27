Uptick reported in Florida’s COVID-19 positivity rate

The positivity rate for new cases of COVID-19 in Florida seems to be increasing. The state Department of Health reported a new case positivity rate statewide for COVID-19 of 3.8% for the week of June 18-24 compared to 3.3% for June 11-17 and 3.4% the week previous.
In Pinellas County, the positivity rate for the week was 3% compared to 2.7% for June 11-17 and 2.3% for June 4-10.
Case counts also rose slightly. DOH reported 11,873 new cases, an increase of 1,244 from the 10,629 reported the previous week. The cumulative total since March 2020 was up to 2,321,929. The report also showed that 44 people had died, upping the death toll to 37,772.
However, the same as last week, there are discrepancies in the numbers. For example, if you add the number of new cases, 11,873, to the cumulative total of 2,310,881 reported for June 11-17, the sum is 2,322,754 — a difference of 825.
In terms of deaths, DOH reported 44 new, but when that number is added to the death toll of 37,555 reported last week, the total is only 37,599, or a difference of 173 from the 75,772 reported.
In Pinellas County, DOH reported 347 new cases for June 18-24, upping the count to 80,558. There was only a slight discrepancy. DOH reported 323 new cases for June 11-17, increasing the tally to 80,216. If you add 347 to 80,216, the sum is 80,563, which is off by five.
DOH reported 301 new cases June 4-10 in Pinellas with a cumulative number of 79,890 with a discrepancy of three.
DOH ended its daily reports of COVID-19 activity on June 2 and removed the dashboard that provided a detailed account of cases, deaths, testing and other information since March 2020.
DOH no longer provides the number of new deaths by county. As of June 2, deaths in Pinellas totaled 1,671
More information about COVID in Pinellas is available at https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Vaccination rate up to 57%
Statewide, as of June 24, DOH reported that 10,833,521 Floridians had received a COVID-19 vaccination with 1,621,232 receiving a first-dose only and 9,212,289 completing the one- or two-shot series.
DOH reports that 57% of ages 12 and older have been vaccinated, up from 56% on June 17 and 55% on June 10.
According to the DOH, 83% of those 65 and older had completed the one- or two-shot series, 73% of ages 60-64, 63% of ages 50-59, 53% of ages 40-49, 43% of ages 30-39, 36% of ages 20-29 and 28% of ages 12-19.
In Pinellas County, 498,429 had been vaccinated out of a population of 992,298, or 56%, up 1% from June 17.
United States and global numbers
Johns Hopkins University of Medicine is still maintaining a COVID-19 dashboard on national and worldwide cases and deaths. As of 3:21 p.m. June 17, 33.6 million cases and 603,966 deaths had been reported in the United States, and 180.9 million cases had been reported worldwide with 3.92 million deaths. In addition, more than 2.88 billion vaccine doses have been administered.
