Since March, outside visitation has been prohibited at Florida’s long-term care facilities. But as of Sept. 1, visitation is now allowed at nursing homes, assisted living facilities, adult family-care home, adult group homes and other facilities with some restrictions.
A Task Force on the Safe and Limited Reopening of Long-Term Care Facilities met Aug. 26 to approve guidelines that were sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis for his consideration.
The task force was led by Mary Mayhew, secretary for the Agency for Health Care Administration. Other members included Dr. Scott Rivkees, the state’s surgeon general, Richard Prudom, secretary of the Florida Department of Elder Affairs, Gail Matillo, president and CEO of Florida Senior Living Association, Emmett Reed, executive director of Florida Health Care Association, Michelle Branham, vice president of public policy for the Alzheimer’s Association and Mary Daniel, who represented the state’s caregivers and families.
Daniel’s husband, Steve, has early onset Alzheimer’s disease. He lives in a memory care unit of one of the state’s nursing homes. When visitation was suspended due to COVID-19, she asked if she could volunteer or get a job at the facility so she could see her husband of 24 years. She was hired as a dishwasher and since been working with other families who also want to see their loved ones.
During the Aug. 26 meeting, she said more than once that she didn’t understand why she could touch her husband as a dishwasher but not as his wife.
Some of the task force members, including Daniel, Mayhew, Prudom, Matillo and Branham attended a Sept. 1 roundtable discussion with DeSantis in Jacksonville where the governor approved the recommendations and directed the Florida Division of Emergency Management to issue an emergency order lifting visitation restrictions.
Visits will be by appointment only and visitors must wear personal protective equipment and follow other measures designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The task force outlined its recommendations in three focus areas during the Aug. 26 meeting, which included:
• Safely allowing essential caregivers to visit long-term care facilities;
• Safely allowing compassionate care visits in long-term care facilities; and
• Visitation options including indoor and outdoor opportunities.
Essential caregivers are those that provide healthcare services and/or assistance with activities of daily living to help maintain or improve the quality of care or quality of life of a facility resident. The care or services must be included in a resident’s plan of care or service plan.
Activities of daily living were listed as bathing, dressing and eating. But after a lengthy discussion, the task force agreed to add emotional support.
The subject came up when talking about requirements for general visitation. Mayhew had added an exception to social distancing that would have allowed visitors to be closer than 6 feet to a resident if they wore personal protective equipment using the same Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for healthcare workers.
Rivkees had strong objections to that exception. He said everyone needed to recognize that residents who had been infected with COVID-19 had gotten it from workers bringing the virus into the facilities. He thanked workers for their work “under really challenging times.”
However, he pointed out that even when workers were doing everything right, wearing personal protective equipment, residents were still getting COVID-19. He also reminded everyone that the virus is “extremely serious” for those over 65 years of age and has a very high mortality rate. He said the more individuals interacting with residents, the greater the risk.
He said there was a big difference between the risks from a healthcare worker providing necessary services to clients versus individuals who are visiting. He said visitors could give COVID-19 to a resident, who in turn could give it to others in the facility, which could be a big problem.
“That’s why from the very beginning we focused on keeping COVID-19 out of facilities,” he said.
He has reviewed documents from 30 states with plans to reopen facilities to visitation and none talk about allowing any visitors contact closer than 6 feet, which is the social distancing requirement. He said it all goes back to basics of a respiratory virus. He said a person’s breathe or spoken word can go 6 feet. He said the virus can be transmitted by touch.
“Wearing a mask provides an element of protection,” he said. “But again, it’s not foolproof.”
He said according to published information, a surgical mask will stop transmission by about 70%-80%.
“That’s not 100%,” he said. “By having social distancing of 6 feet and a mask — that’s not either or in terms of the guidelines,” he said, adding that they are done collectively.
He is concerned about visitors coming in that are asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic, which he said may pose an even bigger risk.
“By having more individuals closer together, it is really going to increase the risk of an individual getting COVID-19,” he said.
Most of the task force members said they were OK with waiting a few weeks or a month to see what happened before allowing people to get closer to residents except those considered as essential caregivers.
But Daniel objected, giving an example of an 87-year-old man with an 85-year-old wife who is not physically able to bath, dress or feed her husband. Daniel said she would be prevented from even holding her husband’s hand.
“Death if happening in these facilities because of the isolation,” she said.
She said she understands the risk.
“But at what point do we say the cure is worse than the disease,” she asked.
She has a Facebook page where people post daily about the death of their loved ones from loneliness and failure to thrive. She argued that an essential caregiver also was someone who can provide emotional support.
Mayhew agreed that mental health was important and suggested emotional care be added to the essential care category. She said a lot of people were suffering from significant depression. She said the guidelines needed to be something that was sustainable.
“The clock is ticking for so many of these families,” she said. “We’ll never be 100% safe.”
In the end, the others agreed that mental health and emotional support was essential to the residents’ care.
The guidelines include general requirements for a facility to be able to allow visitation, including have no onset of COVID-19 cases in residents or staff for 14 days and having sufficient staff to manage visitors.
The guidelines outline safety rules for visitors and the difference between essential, compassionate caregivers and general visitation.
Essential and compassionate caregivers will be allowed to visit even if a facility hasn’t met the 14-day rule.
Mayhew said 60% of the state’s facilities had not had an onset of cases in 14 days, so they would be able to open as soon as they have policies in place to support the guidelines. She said since the peak of COVID-19 cases in July, there had been a 40% reduction in cases in staff and 30% reduction in residents.
Besides visitation from family members, beauty salons and barbers will be allowed to provide services. Residents will be allowed to leave the facility for medical appointments and healthcare providers will be allowed to enter facilities as part of the recommendations.
During the roundtable, DeSantis admitted that opening up the facilities to visitation would come with some risk, but he believes it can be mitigated using the task force’s guidelines.
He also believes it is necessary, especially “if you weight the risk — I think it’s a small risk — against the certain harm of isolation.”
“No one should be going this long without a hug,” Mayhew said.
DeSantis said the facilities won’t be required to allow visitation nor will they be required to supply personal protective equipment, such as facial coverings. Facilities have to meet the criteria before they can open their doors to outsiders.
When asked about hugging, DeSantis said he thought the maximum amount of affection should be allowed. He said a hug was not prolonged enough for exposure, although it could happen, but was not likely.
He said it would be important for the residents.
“It will be a huge, huge, great, great feeling (for them) to have someone there for them,” he said.
Essential caregivers will be able to touch, hug, rub their back and hold their hand, Daniel said, but not general visitors.
Mayhew said maybe in time that could happen. She said the new visitation policies had been done thoughtfully and slowly and would require monitoring and then evaluating.
“Then we’ll see in the next few weeks if we can make changes,” she said.
