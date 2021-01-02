Governor prioritizes vaccinations for those ages 65 and older

As of Dec. 30, 211,165 Floridians had received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 13,559 in Pinellas County, according to a report from the state Department of Health.
Most were ages 35-64 and included health care workers, paramedics and other “front time workers.”
Nearly 50,000 of those ages 65 and older also have been vaccinated. That number should start going up in the near future.
Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County has announced it will begin a program to vaccinate those 65 years and older on Jan. 5. More information on reserving a time at a designated location is expected in the near future.
Gov. Ron DeSantis released an executive order Dec. 23 that says the state’s first phase of the vaccine shall only be used on long-term care facilities residents and staff; persons age 65 and older; and health care personnel with direct patient contact.
In addition, hospitals are allowed to vaccinate anyone believed to be extremely vulnerable to COVID-19.
According to a press release, over the past two weeks, more than 170 hospitals across the state have received doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, and as a part of their allocation, hospitals received enough doses to vaccinate their entire frontline health care staff and have vaccine remaining.
Largo Medical Center recently announced it had started vaccination clinics for frontline caregivers. The hospital received its first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and began vaccinating caregivers deemed highest risk on Dec. 24.
The Moderna vaccine received the Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization Dec. 18 and is the second vaccine to receive this approval.
Adam Rudd, CEO of Largo Medical Center said, “The safety of our caregivers has remained first and foremost throughout this pandemic and we are excited that we are now able to provide COVID-19 vaccines to our frontline caregivers. Their persistence and dedication to our patients over the past ten months is incredible and I wish to thank each and every one of them.”
The vaccine was being distributed to caregivers based on a tiering structure of COVID-19 exposure risk. As additional supplies of the vaccine are received, the tiering process will continue until all caregivers who want the vaccine receive it.
The Moderna vaccine can be stored in standard hospital refrigeration systems and so it can be shipped directly to hospitals. Like the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, it also requires two doses to provide the best protection against COVID-19.
For more information, visit LargoMedical.com and click on the Vaccine Information tab in the Our COVID-19 Response center.
BayCare began vaccinating frontline staff with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Dec. 22. This second vaccine enhances efforts that began last week to ensure that the health care system’s team members most at-risk for exposure get the protection they need.
“The vaccine is a gift we can give to our team members and providers this holiday week,” said Michael Magee, chief pharmacy officer. “In a season of hope, our caregivers are getting another layer of protection against this virus, which is great news for our team, their families and all we serve.”
BayCare had five vaccination clinics scheduled last week in Hillsborough, Pinellas and Polk counties. Clinics are continuing this week at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa, Winter Haven Hospital, and the BayCare System office in Clearwater. Each clinic is expected to vaccinate between 500 and 1,000 team members daily. BayCare employs nearly 30,000 team members who work in 15 hospitals and hundreds of additional locations throughout the Tampa Bay area.
“I’ve seen team members laugh, cry and even ask to take selfies while getting their vaccines,” Magee added. “We’re grateful to be able to give our frontline workers some peace of mind in what has been a very challenging year.”
Employees from Clearwater Fire & Rescue were among first responders receiving a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 22. The vaccines were administered by Sunstar employees and given at Dunedin Fire Station 62, 2833 Belcher Road. Fire Chief Scott Ehlers and Division Chief for Health and Safety John Klinefelter were among those to receive the vaccine.
John Peterson, Sunstar’s COO, said Emergency Medical Services is excited to providing life-saving vaccinations.
“We commend the Florida Department of Health for working quickly to set up a distribution system that will certainly save lives,” he said. “Sunstar is proud to be a part of that system.”
For up-to-date information, visit https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.