In the past two days, Florida Department of Health has reported 720 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the count to 41,280. Three more residents have died due to the novel coronavirus, upping the death toll to 1,000.
Since Dec. 21, 720 new cases have been reported and three deaths. So far this month, DOH has reported 8,034 cases of COVID-19 and 98 deaths.
Weekly case counts and the number of deaths have been steadily increasing. From Dec. 14-20, 2,807 new cases were reported and 46 deaths. From Dec. 7-13, 2,854 new cases and 26 deaths were reported. From Nov. 30-Dec. 6, 1,841 cases of COVID-19 were reported and 23 deaths. From Nov. 23-29, 1,930 cases and 32 deaths were reported.
From Nov. 16-22, 1,769 more cases and 13 deaths were reported and from Nov. 9-15, 1,331 new cases and 23 more deaths were reported. From Nov. 2-8, 1,434 new cases and eight deaths were reported. From Oct. 26-Nov. 1, 1,084 new cases and seven deaths were reported. From Oct. 19-25, DOH reported 1,031 new cases and 16 deaths. It was the first week since Aug. 3-9 more than 1,000 cases were reported in one week.
The county’s first two cases were reported on March 11, and the first death was confirmed on March 23.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 1,223,015 with 21,052 deaths as of Dec. 22. In the United States, cases totaled 18,163,047 with 321,698 deaths. Globally, more than 77.78 million cases have been reported with over 1.71 million deaths.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 40,381 residents and 899 non-residents. More cases were in females, 21,616 (54%), to 18,688 in males. Gender was unknown in 77. Ages range from 0-105. Median age was 43. Fourteen percent were Black, and 11% were Hispanic.
About 8% of all cases in the county have been hospitalized since March. DOH reported that 3,171 residents and 35 non-residents had been hospitalized in Pinellas.
Local hospitals had 24% capacity in staffed adult beds (756 of 3,098) on Tuesday with 17% capacity (55 of 331) in ICU beds. All hospitals had at least one ICU bed available except St. Petersburg General and Morton Plant. The number of COVID patients was increasing. According to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, as of 10:35 a.m. Dec. 22, 262 beds were occupied by a COVID-19 patient with 67 in ICU and 30 on a ventilator.
Testing in Pinellas
DOH reported that 7.92% of 3,536 test results on Dec. 21 were positive, 7.28% of 5,271 on Dec. 20, 6.38% of 3,741 on Dec. 19, 7.27% of 5,626 on Dec. 18, 7.74% of 6,111 results on Dec. 17, 6.42% of 7,610 on Dec. 16, 7.51% of 3,720 on Dec. 15, 8.80% of 3,575 on Dec. 14, 7.28% of 4,382 test results on Dec. 13, 6.57% of 4,907 results on Dec. 12, 6.26% of 6,294 results on Dec. 11, 7.38% of 6,511 on Dec. 10, 6.91% of 7,260 on Dec. 9, 8.46% of 2,738 on Dec. 8, 8.35% of 2,723 on Dec. 7, 7.05% of 3,864 on Dec. 6, 6.19% of 4,383 on Dec. 5, 6.09% of 6,708 results on Dec. 4, 5.18% of 4,865 on Dec. 3, 6.06% of 5,468 on Dec. 2 and 5.99% of 3,658 on Dec. 1.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7. For online information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Case counts in local municipalities, etc.
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pinellas on Sunday, Dec. 20. St. Petersburg has the most with 15,142 cases, 7,784 are Clearwater residents, 4,265 from Largo, 2,602 from Palm Harbor, 2,118 from Seminole, 1,969 from Pinellas Park, 1,432 from Tarpon Springs, 1,204 from Dunedin, 735 from Oldsmar, 566 from Safety Harbor, 331 from Clearwater Beach, 294 from Gulfport, 189 from Kenneth City, 183 from South Pasadena, 159 from Indian Rocks Beach, 129 from Belleair, 105 from Madeira Beach, 64 from Belleair Beach, 54 from Crystal Beach, 53 from Tierra Verde, 43 from St. Pete Beach, 36 from North Redington Beach, 34 from Treasure Island, 26 from Bay Pines, 11 from Lealman, six from Belleair Bluffs, six from Ozona, five from Redington Shores, five from Redington Beach, four from Indian Shores, and one listed as homeless and 68 as missing.
Since March, 4,980 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, or 13% of cases in the county.
For current case counts in Pinellas County schools, visit https://www.pcsb.org/COVID19Cases.
COVID-19 deaths in Pinellas
Pinellas County’s COVID-19 death toll reached 1,000 on Dec. 22. DOH reported one new death that day and two deaths on Dec. 21.
DOH reported one new COVID-19 related death in Pinellas on Dec. 20. One death was reported on Dec. 19, five on Dec. 18 and 24 on Dec. 17. Nine deaths were reported Dec. 16, two deaths on Dec. 15 and four on Dec. 14. So far this week, 45 deaths have been reported. Since Dec. 1, 95 deaths have been reported.
To date, one death has been reported in the 15-24 age group, four deaths in the 25-34 age group, nine in the 35-44 group (1%), 26 in 45-54 (3%), 84 in 55-64 (8%), 200 in 65-74 (20%), 305 in 75-84 (31%) and 371 (37%) in ages 85 and up.
At least 660 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. Pinellas is No. 3 in the state with reporting 8% of deaths at these facilities. Dade County is No. 1 with 897 deaths, or 11%, and Palm Beach County is No. 2 with 806 deaths, or 10%.
Local state of emergency, face mask order
Pinellas County Commission has extended the local state of emergency through Dec. 25. The countywide ordinance requiring that facial coverings be worn in indoor places also remains in effect. Bars and restaurants can only serve seated patrons.
County Administrator Barry Burton told commissioners on Dec. 15 that case counts were increasing and the percent positive was up with numbers close to the ones experienced during the COVID-19 outbreak in July.
Staff recommendation was to extend the local state of emergency until Dec. 25, which means the ordinance requiring mandatory facial coverings in indoor places and social distancing remains in effect. Customers at bars and restaurants must be seated to be served, and employees must wear masks.
Burton is expected to extend the local state of emergency through Jan. 1.
Dr. Ulyee Choe, director of the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County, provided an update on the latest trends. He said average seven-day case count was up to 404, the highest since the summer, and the seven-day average for tests coming back positive was 7.3%. Deaths were up to 957 with 67% of them coming from long-term care facilities.
He said hospital capacity remained stable; however, increases in COVID patients were noted with 219 in local hospitals that Tuesday morning. He said hospitals had expressed some concerns about staffing if increases in patient numbers continued. He said there also had been outbreaks at long-term care facilities.
For more information on the county’s response to the coronavirus, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Statewide cases top 1.23 million with 21,052 deaths
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 1,202,660 on Tuesday. Another 20,355 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the total to 1,223,015 — 10,434 more than the number reported the day before.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
The number of deaths in Florida residents increased to 20,754 deaths, which is 74 more than the number reported on Monday. DOH also reported that 298 non-residents have died, bringing the state’s death toll to 21,052.
DOH reports that 60,471 residents have been hospitalized statewide as of Dec. 22. No information was available about non-residents.
Testing statewide
DOH reported that 8.78% of 106,737 test results on Dec. 21 were positive, 8.45% of 116,373 results on Dec. 20, 7.91% of 94,963 on Dec. 19, 8.35% of 125,686 on Dec. 18, 8.75% of 135,453 on Dec. 17, 8.71% of 135,375 on Dec. 16, 9.28% of 110,843 on Dec. 15, 9.64% of 88,315 on Dec. 14, 8.34% of 91,602 on Dec. 13, 7.89% of 103,473 on Dec. 12, 7.91% of 121.759 on Dec. 11, 7.89% of 132,832 on Dec. 10, 8.12% of 127,533 on Dec. 9, 8.66% of 99,250 on Dec. 8, 7.92% of 91,211 on Dec. 7, 7.64% of 91,546 on Dec. 6, 7.86% of 96,450 on Dec. 5, 7.31% of 129,828 on Dec. 4, 7.50% of 122,900 on Dec. 3, 8.19% of 119,180 on Dec. 2 and 9.15% of 98,034 on Dec. 1.
Vaccination summary
As of Dec. 22, 49,932 had received a first-dose of the COVID-19 vaccination. The first dose was administered Dec. 14. In Pinellas 3,840 had received a vaccination. Statewide, the age group receiving the most vaccinations, 11,357, was 35-44, with those ages 45-54 receiving 10,982 and ages 24-35 receiving 10,448. Vaccinations have been administered to 3,740 of those ages 65-74, 1,204 to those 75-84 and 968 to those 85 and older.
National cases up to 18.16 million with 321,698 deaths
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted at 5 p.m. Dec. 22, cases of the coronavirus reported in the United States were up to 18,163,047 with 321,698 deaths compared to 17,805,599 with 317,043 deaths at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 20. The number of global cases increased to 77,783,803 with 1,711,805 deaths compared to 76,694,601 with 1,690,658 deaths on Dec. 20.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.
Note: All numbers are provisional and subject to change.