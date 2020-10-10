Florida Department of Health has announced that the Oct. 10 daily COVID-19 reports will be delayed until tomorrow.
According to a press release, DOH received approximately 400,000 previously-reported COVID-19 test results from Helix Laboratory – a private lab that is not affiliated with the state of Florida.
Officials say the massive size of the data file and the need to de-duplicate hundreds of thousands of results prevented the Department of Health's automatic reporting system from processing yesterday's results as it normally does.
State epidemiologists were working to reconcile the data, which officials say will take a day to finish.
Officials say the daily report will resume on Sunday, Oct. 11.
Tampa Bay Newspapers was able to get an updated report on hospital capacity for Saturday.
Local hospitals had 32% capacity in staffed adult beds (1,175 of 3,619) with 24% capacity (70 of 291) in ICU beds. One of 11 hospitals reported zero capacity in ICU beds, Northside. According to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, as of 10:30 a.m. Oct. 9, 97 beds were occupied by a COVID-19 patient with 21 in ICU and 14 on a ventilator.
About 10% of all cases in the county have been hospitalized since March. DOH reported that 2,360 residents and 23 non-residents had been hospitalized in Pinellas as of Friday, Oct. 9.
Pinellas County’s COVID-19 case count went up by 88 on Friday, bringing the count to 22,910. Florida Department of Health also reported that four more residents have died due to the novel coronavirus, upping the death toll to 780.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases on Friday was 728,921 with 15,372 deaths.
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted at 6 p.m. Saturday, cases of the coronavirus reported in the United States were up to 7,689,358 with 214,007 deaths compared 7,620,052 with 212,840 deaths at 1 p.m. Friday. The number of global cases increased to 37,010,669 with 1,069,836 deaths compared 36,669,238 with 1,063,235 deaths on Thursday.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.
Note: All numbers are provisional and subject to change.