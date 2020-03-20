Visitors will not be admitted to inpatient units at Largo Medical Center and other HCA Healthcare West Florida hospitals, the company announced March 20.
“With the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rising in Florida and around the nation, we are further limiting access into our hospitals to help ensure that our patients, caregivers, and visitors are safe,” said Ravi Chari M.D., president of HCA Healthcare West Florida. “We are monitoring the situation and will continue to make adjustments based on the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Florida Department of Health, local officials and HCA Healthcare’s enterprise emergency operations center.”
Exceptions must be approved by the hospital administrator on call or administration and can be made for end-of-life situations, labor and delivery, postpartum and the neonatal intensive care unit, and behavioral health units.
One visitor will be allowed per patient in the emergency room. Once a patient is admitted, the visitor must leave.
One visitor will be allowed per patient who is having outpatient surgery or other outpatient procedure requiring sedation. The visitor must remain in the designated waiting area. If the patient is admitted as an inpatient, the visitor must leave.
No one under age 18 will be considered for visitation unless they are the parent of a hospitalized child.
All visitors will be questioned regarding coronavirus symptoms or potential contacts. Those authorized to enter must practice hand sanitation upon entering the hospital and upon entering and exiting a patient’s room.
Palms of Pasadena and St. Petersburg General hospitals are also covered under the new visitation policy.