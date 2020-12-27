In the past week, Dec. 21-27, Florida Department of Health has reported 2,223 new COVID-19 cases in Pinellas County, bringing the count to 43,210. Thirty more residents have died due to the novel coronavirus, upping the death toll to 1,029.
It was a slight decrease in cases and deaths compared to the week before. Weekly case counts and the number of deaths had been steadily increasing. From Dec. 14-20, 2,807 new cases were reported and 46 deaths. From Dec. 7-13, 2,854 new cases and 26 deaths were reported. From Nov. 30-Dec. 6, 1,841 cases of COVID-19 were reported and 23 deaths. From Nov. 23-29, 1,930 cases and 32 deaths were reported.
The county’s first two cases were reported on March 11, and the first death was confirmed on March 23.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 1,271,979 with 21,514 deaths as of Dec. 27. In the United States, cases totaled 19,031,403 with 332,502 deaths. Globally, more than 80.78 million cases have been reported with over 1.76 million deaths.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 42,250 residents and 960 non-residents. More cases were in females, 22,608 (54%), to 19,559 in males. Gender was unknown in 83. Ages range from 0-105. Median age was 44, up from 43. Thirteen percent were Black, (down from 13%) and 11% were Hispanic.
About 8% of all cases in the county have been hospitalized since March. DOH reported that 3,229 residents and 35 non-residents had been hospitalized in Pinellas.
Local hospitals had 27% capacity in staffed adult beds (817 of 3,058) on Sunday with 21% capacity (69 of 331) in ICU beds. All hospitals had at least one ICU bed available except Largo Medical and Palms of Pasadena. According to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, as of 5:35 a.m. Dec. 26, 276 beds were occupied by a COVID-19 patient with 70 in ICU and 39 on a ventilator.
Testing in Pinellas
DOH reported that 6.66% of 3,125 test results on Dec. 26 were positive, 5.95% of 4,051 results on Dec. 25, 8.20% of 5,889 on Dec. 24, 6.38% of 7,391 on Dec. 23, 8.32% of 4,111 on Dec. 22, 7.92% of 3,536 on Dec. 21, 7.28% of 5,271 on Dec. 20, 6.38% of 3,741 on Dec. 19, 7.27% of 5,626 on Dec. 18, 7.74% of 6,111 results on Dec. 17, 6.42% of 7,610 on Dec. 16, 7.51% of 3,720 on Dec. 15, 8.80% of 3,575 on Dec. 14, 7.28% of 4,382 test results on Dec. 13, 6.57% of 4,907 results on Dec. 12, 6.26% of 6,294 results on Dec. 11, 7.38% of 6,511 on Dec. 10, 6.91% of 7,260 on Dec. 9, 8.46% of 2,738 on Dec. 8, 8.35% of 2,723 on Dec. 7, 7.05% of 3,864 on Dec. 6, 6.19% of 4,383 on Dec. 5, 6.09% of 6,708 results on Dec. 4, 5.18% of 4,865 on Dec. 3, 6.06% of 5,468 on Dec. 2 and 5.99% of 3,658 on Dec. 1.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7. For online information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Case counts in local municipalities, etc.
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pinellas on Sunday, Dec. 27. St. Petersburg has the most with 15,935 cases, 8,287 are Clearwater residents, 4,616 from Largo, 2,828 from Palm Harbor, 2,266 from Seminole, 2,093 from Pinellas Park, 1,544 from Tarpon Springs, 1,301 from Dunedin, 780 from Oldsmar, 609 from Safety Harbor, 350 from Clearwater Beach, 322 from Gulfport, 198 from Kenneth City, 194 from South Pasadena, 172 from Indian Rocks Beach, 152 from Belleair, 103 from Madeira Beach, 68 from Belleair Beach, 61 from Tierra Verde, 57 from Crystal Beach, 46 from St. Pete Beach, 38 from North Redington Beach, 34 from Treasure Island, 26 from Bay Pines, 10 from Lealman, six from Belleair Bluffs, six from Ozona, six from Redington Shores, six from Redington Beach, four from Indian Shores, and one listed as homeless and 79 as missing.
Since March, 5,125 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, or 12% of cases in the county, which is down by 1%.
For current case counts in Pinellas County schools, visit https://www.pcsb.org/COVID19Cases.
COVID-19 deaths in Pinellas
Pinellas County’s COVID-19 death toll reached 1,029 on Dec. 27. DOH reported 30 new deaths from Dec. 21-27.
To date, one death has been reported in the 15-24 age group, four deaths in the 25-34 age group, nine in the 35-44 group (1%), 27 in 45-54 (3%), 84 in 55-64 (8%), 203 in 65-74 (20%), 316 in 75-84 (31%) and 385 (37%) in ages 85 and up.
At least 670 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. Pinellas is No. 3 in the state with reporting 8% of deaths at these facilities. Dade County is No. 1 with 903 deaths, or 11%, and Palm Beach County is No. 2 with 815 deaths, or 10%.
Local state of emergency, face mask order
Pinellas County Administrator Barry Burton has extended the local state of emergency through Jan. 1. The countywide ordinance requiring that facial coverings be worn in indoor places also remains in effect. Bars and restaurants can only serve seated patrons.
Burton told commissioners on Dec. 15 that case counts were increasing and the percent positive was up with numbers close to the ones experienced during the COVID-19 outbreak in July.
Staff recommendation was to extend the local state of emergency until Dec. 25, which means the ordinance requiring mandatory facial coverings in indoor places and social distancing remains in effect. Customers at bars and restaurants must be seated to be served, and employees must wear masks.
Burton is expected to extend the local state of emergency through Jan. 1.
Dr. Ulyee Choe, director of the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County, provided an update on the latest trends. He said average seven-day case count was up to 404, the highest since the summer, and the seven-day average for tests coming back positive was 7.3%. Deaths were up to 957 with 67% of them coming from long-term care facilities.
He said hospital capacity remained stable; however, increases in COVID patients were noted with 219 in local hospitals that Tuesday morning. He said hospitals had expressed some concerns about staffing if increases in patient numbers continued. He said there also had been outbreaks at long-term care facilities.
For more information on the county’s response to the coronavirus, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Statewide cases top 1.27 million with 21,514 deaths
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 1,250,275 on Sunday. Another 21,704 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the total to 1,271,979 — 59,398 new since Dec. 21.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
The number of deaths in Florida residents increased to 20,976 deaths. DOH also reported that 302 non-residents have died, bringing the state’s death toll to 21,514.
DOH reports that 61,459 residents have been hospitalized statewide as of Dec. 27. No information was available about non-residents.
Testing statewide
DOH reported that 9.69% of 65,939 test results on Dec. 26 were positive, 8.01% of 68,436 results on Dec. 25, 7.89% of 124,648 on Dec. 24, 7.88% of 150,411 on Dec. 23, 8.68% of 116,426 on Dec. 22, 8.78% of 106,737 on Dec. 21, 8.45% of 116,373 results on Dec. 20, 7.91% of 94,963 on Dec. 19, 8.35% of 125,686 on Dec. 18, 8.75% of 135,453 on Dec. 17, 8.71% of 135,375 on Dec. 16, 9.28% of 110,843 on Dec. 15, 9.64% of 88,315 on Dec. 14, 8.34% of 91,602 on Dec. 13, 7.89% of 103,473 on Dec. 12, 7.91% of 121.759 on Dec. 11, 7.89% of 132,832 on Dec. 10, 8.12% of 127,533 on Dec. 9, 8.66% of 99,250 on Dec. 8, 7.92% of 91,211 on Dec. 7, 7.64% of 91,546 on Dec. 6, 7.86% of 96,450 on Dec. 5, 7.31% of 129,828 on Dec. 4, 7.50% of 122,900 on Dec. 3, 8.19% of 119,180 on Dec. 2 and 9.15% of 98,034 on Dec. 1.
Vaccination summary
As of Dec. 26, 113,946 had received a first-dose of the COVID-19 vaccination. The state began administering the vaccine on Dec. 14. In Pinellas, 8,832 have received a vaccination.
Statewide, the age group receiving the most vaccinations was 45-54 with 23,874, 55-64 receiving 23,521, 34-55 receiving 23,499 and 24-35 receiving 19,997.
Those ages 65-74 received 9,907, 75-84 received 5,165 and 85 and older received 4,373. In addition, ages 16-24 have received 3,610.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.
Note: All numbers are provisional and subject to change.