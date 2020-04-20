SEMINOLE — A Seminole nursing facility beleaguered by COVID-19 has announced four more positive cases — two residents and two employees.
Freedom Square executive director Michael Mason announced Monday that 41 residents have tested positive for the virus and 77 have tested negatively. Additionally, 21 employees have tested positive and 37 have tested negative.
“Discussions are also underway with local, state, and federal leaders about the offer to provide additional testing to all employees and symptomatic residents for COVID-19 on the Freedom Square campus,” Mason said in a press release. “Currently, testing has been made available to all employees at various testing locations in our area.”
Mason went on to say that the Florida State Department of Health is expected to work closely with the facility to develop mitigation strategies.
The announcement comes following last week’s crisis at the facility, where three patients died as a result of coronavirus and 95 residents were evacuated to local hospitals.
The deceased patients — a 74-year-old man on April 11, and two on April 17, a 66-year-old man and an 84-year-old woman — were residents at Seminole Pavilion.
Freedom Square is among 21 long-term care facilities in Pinellas County that have or have had patients with the coronavirus.
On Saturday, Gov. Ron DeSantis allowed the Department of Health to release the list of facilities, which include the following ones in Pinellas:
• Bay Tree Center
• Belleair Health Care Center
• Consulate Health Care of Safety Harbor
• Consulate Health Care of St. Petersburg
• Freedom Square Rehabilitation & Nursing Services
• Seminole Pavilion Rehabilitation & Nursing Services
• Heron House Of Largo
• Highland Pines Rehabilitation Center
• Inn At Lake Seminole Square
• Lakeside Oaks Care Center
• Manorcare Health Services Dunedin
• Masonic Home Of Florida
• Morton Plant Rehabilitation Center
• Palm Garden Of Clearwater
• Palm Garden Of Largo
• Pinellas Point Nursing And Rehab Center
• Regal Palms
• South Heritage Health & Rehabilitation Center
• St. Mark Assisted Living Center
• St. Mark Village
• Tierra Pines Center