Florida Department of Health reported a new one-day high of 266 COVID-19 cases in Pinellas on Friday, bringing the count to 3,153. One more resident has died due to the novel coronavirus, upping the death toll to 113.
So far this week, 968 new cases and 11 deaths have been reported. Thursday’s increase of 203 cases was the previous one-day high for the county.
In comparison, 659 new cases and seven deaths were reported from June 8-14. DOH reported 162 new cases on June 13, which at the time had been the one-day high. DOH reported 286 new cases and 13 deaths in the county during the week, June 1-7, including 81 on June 5, the day the state moved into phase two of its recovery plans.
DOH reported 124 new cases and seven deaths from May 25-31, 151 new cases and eight deaths from May 18-24, 159 new cases and seven deaths from May 11-17, and 95 new cases and 19 deaths from May 4-10, which was the first week of phase one of the state’s recovery plan.
The county’s first two cases were reported on March 11, and the first death was confirmed on March 23.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 89,748 with 3,104 deaths on Friday. Cases in the United States totaled 2,205,307 with 118,758 deaths. Globally, more than 8.55 million cases have been reported with 456,881 deaths.
Cases in Pinellas
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas include 3,096 residents and 57 non-residents. More cases were in females, 1,783, to 1,299 in males. Ages range from 1-102. Median age was 43.
On Thursday, DOH reported that 512 have been hospitalized in Pinellas since March, which included 495 residents (12 more than Wednesday) and 17 nonresidents.
On Friday, the only data available showed 503 residents have been hospitalized (eight more than Thursday). No information was provided for non-residents. About 16% of residents with confirmed cases have been hospitalized since March. The percentage of hospitalizations has been decreasing in recent days. However, an uptick has been observed at emergency rooms with people complaining of COVID-19 symptoms.
Local hospitals reported nearly 27% available bed capacity on Friday with 18% capacity for adult ICU beds.
Testing in Pinellas
The detail report from June 19 indicated that 71,908 tests had been done in Pinellas with an average rate of positive results at 4%. Twenty-one were inconclusive and 53 were pending.
DOH’s dashboard showed on June 18 that 70,651 tests had been done in Pinellas with an average of 4.1% being positive. However, on June 17, the data and surveillance dashboard showed that 72,554 COVID-19 tests had been done in Pinellas with an average of 3.7% of test results being positive.
The percent positive has been steadily rising from 3.6% on June 16, 3.4% on June 15, 3.3 on June 14 and 3.2% on June 13.
According to the county specific report released June 19, 11.5% of 1,767 tests from June 18 were positive and 8.5% of 1,559 from June 17. On June 16, DOH reported that 136, or 6.6%, of 1,918 tests from June 15 were positive.
A summary report for Pinellas shows 12% of tests from June 15 were positive, 4.4% from June 14, 5% from June 13, 3% from June 12, 3.7% from June 11 and 4.7% from June 10. The numbers do not include people that have previously tested positive.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7.
Case counts in local municipalities
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for 3,096 of the cases in Pinellas on Friday. St. Petersburg has the most with 1,592 cases (51%), 462 are Clearwater residents, 315 from Largo, 200 from Seminole, 143 from Pinellas Park, 121 from Palm Harbor, 57 from Tarpon Springs, 46 from Dunedin, 27 from Safety Harbor, 25 from Oldsmar, 24 from Clearwater Beach, 12 each from Indian Rocks Beach and Gulfport, nine each from South Pasadena and Kenneth City, six from Madeira Beach, four from Crystal Beach, three each from Belleair, Belleair Beach, Belleair Bluffs and North Redington Beach, two each from Bay Pines, Lealman, St. Pete Beach, and Tierra Verde and one each from Indian Shores and Treasure Island, and nine listed as missing and one as homeless.
Case numbers at long-term care facilities
Since March, 722 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, or 23% of cases in the county.
At least one case has been reported at 77 of the county’s long-term care facilities as of June 17 with 315 cases in residents and 252 in staff at the facilities. The numbers do not reflect current infections.
DOH reported on June 16 that 84 cases had been reported by Gulf Shore Care Center, 76 cases by St. Petersburg Nursing and Rehab, 56 cases had been reported by Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, 53 by Bon Secours Maria Manor Nursing Care Center in St. Petersburg, 36 by Carrington Place of St. Pete, 25 by Freedom Square Health Care Center in Seminole, 21 by Grand Villa of St. Petersburg, 19 by Bardmoor Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Largo, 15 by North Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg and 16 by St. Mark Village nursing home in Palm Harbor. The rest had less than 16.
These numbers are provisional and subject to change.
COVID-19 deaths
DOH reported on June 19 that a 91-year-old woman had died due to COVID-19, bringing the death count to 113.
At least 83 of the county’s 113 deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. According to a weekly report from DOH released June 13, 26 deaths were from Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, including one staff member; 16 from Gulf Shore Care Center; 11 deaths from St. Mark Village; six from Freedom Square Rehabilitation & Nursing Services; five from Patrick Manor; three from St. Petersburg Nursing and Rehab; three from Health and Rehabilitation Centre at Dolphins View; and two from the Inn at Freedom Square.
In addition, one death each was reported at Bardmoor Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Bay Tree Center in Palm Harbor, Palm Garden in Clearwater, Palm Garden of Pinellas, Addington Place of East Lake in Tarpon Springs and Sable Palms Health Care Center in Largo. Note: Palm Garden in Clearwater tells Tampa Bay Newspapers it has no deaths.
District Six Medical Examiner’s office released five death reports June 19, including a 96-year-old woman who died June 14, an 80-year-old woman who died June 15, and an 81-year-old man who died June 17. All were from Gulf Shore Care Center. Two others, an 85-year-old woman who died June 15 and a 91-year-old woman who died June 17 were from Bon Secours Maria Manor.
DOH reported on June 18 that an 81-year-old man and 82-year-old woman had died, and on June 17 confirmed that three women had died, including a 65-year-old, 80-year-old and an 85-year-old.
On June 16, DOH confirmed the deaths of five women, including a 79-year-old, 96-year-old, 102-year-old, 80-year-old and 93-year-old.
The medical examiner’s office released two death reports on June 15 for two women who got sick at home and then died at a local hospital, including a 79-year-old woman who died June 13 and an 80-year-old woman who died June 12. In the report on the 80-year-old, it was noted that other family members had tested positive for COVID-19 and at least one relative was seriously ill.
DOH reported on June 12 that an 86-year-old woman had died, and on June 11 confirmed that a 65-year-old woman had died. The medical examiner’s office released seven death investigation reports the same day, including a 77-year-old man who died June 7, a 73-year-old man who died June 2, a 90-year-old woman who died June 9 and a 65-year-old woman who died June 10. All four were residents of Gulf Shore Care Center.
Local state of emergency extended
The Pinellas County Commission voted June 18 to extend the local state of emergency through June 26. Commissioners discussed possible measures to slow the spread of COVID-19, including the possibility for mandatory face masks and better enforcement of existing state orders on capacity in local restaurants and bars.
Commissioners urge the public to wear cloth masks when in large groups and in enclosed public spaces. They also ask that people remember to use social distancing, wash their hands and continue good sanitation and hygiene measures.
The also decided not to hold an in-person meeting on June 23, but instead will continue to meet virtually. Public hearings have been canceled. They are expected to discuss the emergency ordinance on COVID-19 at that meeting.
For more information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
State cases top 89,500 with 3,104 deaths
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 87,643 on Friday. Another 2,105 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 89,748— 3,822 more than the number reported on Thursday.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 3,104, which is 43 more than the number reported the day before.
DOH reports that 12,774 residents have been hospitalized statewide.
In the detail report it shows that 1,533,876 people had been tested statewide as of June 19 with 89,748, or 5.8%, of results coming back as positive.
DOH’s dashboard showed an average an average of 5.7% of positive results on June 18, which was up from 5.6% on June 17 and 5.5% on June 16. The state reported that an average of 5.4% had tested positive on June 14 and 15, and 5.3% as of June 12.
Looking at daily results on the detail report, 11.67% of 30,768 tests on June 18 were positive, 10.72% of 28,837 tests on June 17, and 12.4% of 22,095 on June 16.
As of June 19, 1,005 tests were inconclusive and results were pending for 1,578.
Of the 89,748 cases reported June 18, 2,335 were travel-related, 38,641 had contact with a confirmed case, 2,261 had travel and contact with a confirmed case and 32,252 were under investigation.
Statewide recovery plans
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced during a June 3 press conference that the state was moving into phase 2 of its recovery plan. Bars and pubs were allowed to reopen on June 5 with 50% indoor capacity and no restrictions on outdoor seating except to maintain social distancing. All customers must be seated to be served. The new rules do not apply to nightclubs, which remain closed.
Restaurants were allowed to seat customers at their bars as of June 5 and can continue to operate at 75% capacity.
DeSantis changed the rules to allow gatherings of up to 50 people, instead of 10.
Retail establishments and gyms were allowed to open at full capacity. In-store retail businesses, including gyms and fitness centers, must still adhere to social distancing guidelines keeping 6 feet apart. Sanitation protocols also are a requirement.
Entertainment venues, such as movie theaters, bowling alleys and concert halls, were allowed to reopen at 50% capacity.
In addition, the governor said other personal services could reopen, such as tattoo parlors, tanning, massage and acupuncture, but they must use Florida Department of Health guidance.
Pari-mutuel facilities were allowed to submit reopening plans. The state’s universities have until June 23 to submit reopening plans. The governor announced plans during a June 11 press conference to reopen schools in August.
Persons age 65 and older and those with underlying medical conditions are still urged to avoid crowds and exposure to COVID-19. The governor also urged others to be careful when interacting with those more vulnerable to the novel coronavirus virus.
In the written order, it says that all persons who work in long-term care facilities should be tested for COVID-19 on a routine basis. Visitation by family and friends is still prohibited.
Governor attributes rising case numbers to testing
DeSantis held a press conference June 16. He said he has no plans to impose any new restrictions or require that people wear face masks. The state will not be shutting down or rolling back, he said.
DeSantis attributed the high numbers of new cases to an increase in what he called “surveillance testing.”
He said during most of the pandemic, the state had averaged 5%-10% in positive tests, dropping down to less than 3% before he started reopening things. Recently, the rate of positivity has been 4.9%.
DeSantis attributed that increase to not only more testing but also to the fact that testing was taking place in high risk environments, such as in agriculture/migrant workers, who live in close confines, and with construction workers that also are in close contact with one another.
More tests also are being done in jails and prisons, as well as long-term care facilities, both places where there is congregant living and a high risk of spread.
DeSantis still has no plans to allow visitation at long-term care facilities. He said that population needs to be protected. Staff is required to be tested every two weeks.
He also said he wouldn’t require the use of face masks “under the penalty of breaking the law;” however, he does recommend, and said that the CDC recommends, that people wear masks when they can’t social distance and when conducting “face-to-face business.”
He also pointed out that more of the positive tests were in the younger demographic and that there was no effect on the state’s hospital capacity.
National cases exceed 2.2 million with 118,758 deaths
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted at 2:15 p.m. Friday, cases of the coronavirus reported in the United States were up to 2,205,307 with 118,758 deaths compared to 2,168,414 with 117,832 deaths at 12:15 p.m. Thursday. The number of global cases increased to 8,550,458 with 456,881 deaths compared to 8,391,551 with 449,898 deaths on Thursday.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.
Note: All information is subject to change.