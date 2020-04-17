Pinellas County coronavirus death toll is up to 15, according to the report released Friday morning by Florida Department of Health. In addition, the county has 27 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 557 — 37 more than the number reported yesterday morning.
Statewide, the number of cases increased to 24,119 with 686 deaths. Cases in the United States totaled 672,246 with 33,318 deaths. Globally, more than 2.18 million cases have been reported with 147,384 deaths.
Coronavirus cases in Pinellas include 516 Florida residents and 41 non-residents. Cases were equally split 50% for men 50% for women. Ages range from 1-98. The median age was 54.
According to report on Friday morning, 78% were white, 13% were black, 5% were other and 4% were unknown. According to the report on ethnicity, 86% were non-Hispanic, 9% were Hispanic and 5% were unknown.
DOH reports that 112 have been hospitalized in Pinellas, which includes residents and non-residents. Local hospitals reported nearly 41% available bed capacity on Friday morning with almost 37% capacity for adult ICU beds.
“Hospitalizations is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness,” DOH said. “These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. We do not have a figure for that information at this time.”
As of Friday morning, DOH reported that 9,946 people had been tested in Pinellas with 9,302 testing negative. Nine tests were inconclusive and results were pending for 78. DOH said 5.6% of test results were coming back as positive.
More than 100 cases in St. Petersburg and Clearwater
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for 489 of the cases in Pinellas on Thursday night. St. Petersburg and Clearwater each have more than 100 cases. St. Petersburg is on top with 145 cases, 102 are Clearwater residents, 65 from Largo, 45 from Seminole, 31 from Palm Harbor, 25 from Tarpon Springs, 19 from Dunedin, 12 from Pinellas Park, eight from Clearwater Beach, seven each from Safety Harbor and Oldsmar, four from Indian Rocks Beach, three each from Belleair and Gulfport, two each from Bay Pines, Belleair Bluffs, Kenneth City and Madeira Beach, and one each from Belleair Beach, North Redington Beach, Crystal Beach, Treasure Island and South Pasadena.
Sixty-four cases were reported in long-term care facilities with one death. Several cases were reportedly from Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion.
COVID-19 deaths in Pinellas
The county’s death toll increased to 15 on Friday morning. No additional information was available. It was the second death reported this week. DOH reported on April 14 that an 80-year-old man who had traveled to New York had died due to coronavirus.
Five deaths were reported from April 7-11. DOH reported the death of a 74-year-old man on April 11, which was not travel-related. Two deaths were reported on April 10, a 78-year-old woman who had traveled to Washington, D.C. and in Florida, and a 75-year-old man who had traveled to New York.
DOH reported the death of a 56-year-old woman on April 8 and a 76-year-old woman on April 7. Neither was travel-related.
The county’s first death attributed to coronavirus reported on March 23 was a 52-year-old male. He had traveled to Bulgaria, Germany and Utah. The county’s second travel-related death was an 82-year-old man who had traveled to Ohio and in Florida.
The six other deaths were not travel-related and include two women: a 40-year-old, the youngest victim so far, and an 83-year-old. The rest were men, ages 85, 67, 64 and 58.
Local state of emergency extended
Pinellas County extended its local state of emergency and “safer-at-home” order for another seven days, effective April 17-24. Beaches and pools will remain closed. All nonessential businesses will remain closed. For more information, visit pinellascounty.org/emergency/covid19/FAQ-Stay-at-Home-Order.pdf.
The county Emergency Operations Center is working at a Level 1 virtual activation. Visit www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/covid19/default.htm for the latest updates.
State cases number more than 24,000
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 23,443 on Friday morning. Another 676 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 24,119 — 779 more than the number reported last night and 1,222 more than what DOH reported Thursday morning.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 686, which is 18 more than the number reported last night. DOH reports that 3,507 have been hospitalized statewide.
DOH reported that 236,503 had been tested statewide with 210,718 testing negative. DOH says 10.3 percent of tests results have been positive.
Of the 23,340 statewide cases reported Thursday night, 1,540 were travel-related, 5,944 had contact with a confirmed case, 1,242 had travel and contact with a confirmed case and 13,948 were under investigation.
Florida is under a stay-at-home order that remains in effect until April 30.
National cases top 670,000
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted at 11:47 a.m. Friday, cases of coronavirus in the United States were up to 672,246 with 33,318 deaths compared 658,263 with 32,186 deaths reported at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The number of global cases increased to 2,182,734 with 147,384 deaths compared to 2,138,763 with 142,735 deaths last night.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html. If you think you might need to be tested, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are open 24/7.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.
Note: Information on this report is subject to change.