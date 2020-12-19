In the past three days, Florida Department of Health has reported 1,516 new cases of COVID-19 in Pinellas County, including 554 new cases on Dec. 17, 509 on Dec. 18 and 453 on Dec. 19, bringing the tally to 40,299.
Thirty residents have died due to the novel coronavirus, upping the death toll to 996. DOH reported 24 deaths on Dec. 17, five on Dec. 18 and one on Dec. 19.
Since Dec. 14, 2.546 new cases have been reported and 45 deaths. So far this month, DOH has reported 7,053 cases of COVID-19 and 94 deaths.
Weekly case counts and the number of deaths have been steadily increasing. From Dec. 7-13, 2,854 new cases and 26 deaths were reported. From Nov. 30-Dec. 6, 1,841 cases of COVID-19 were reported and 23 deaths. From Nov. 23-29, 1,930 cases and 32 deaths were reported.
From Nov. 16-22, 1,769 more cases and 13 deaths were reported and from Nov. 9-15, 1,331 new cases and 23 more deaths were reported. From Nov. 2-8, 1,434 new cases and eight deaths were reported. From Oct. 26-Nov. 1, 1,084 new cases and seven deaths were reported. From Oct. 19-25, DOH reported 1,031 new cases and 16 deaths. It was the first week since Aug. 3-9 more than 1,000 cases were reported in one week.
The county’s first two cases were reported on March 11, and the first death was confirmed on March 23.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 1,193,165 with 20,764 deaths as of Dec. 19. In the United States, cases totaled 17,592,999 with 315,174 deaths. Globally, more than 76 million cases have been reported with over 1.68 million deaths.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 39,425 residents and 874 non-residents. More cases were in females, 21,085 (53%), to 18,269 in males. Gender was unknown in 71. Ages range from 0-105. Median age was 43. Fourteen percent were Black, and 11% were Hispanic.
About 8% of all cases in the county have been hospitalized since March. DOH reported that 3,142 residents and 34 non-residents had been hospitalized in Pinellas.
Local hospitals had 30% capacity in staffed adult beds (1,001 of 3,337) on Saturday with 19% capacity (62 of 330) in ICU beds. All hospitals had at least one ICU bed available except Largo Medical Center, Morton Plant and Palms of Pasadena. According to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, as of 10:35 a.m. Dec. 19, 230 beds were occupied by a COVID-19 patient with 54 in ICU and 26 on a ventilator.
Testing in Pinellas
DOH reported that 7.27% of 5,626 test results were positive on Dec. 18, 7.74% of 6,111 results on Dec. 17, 6.42% of 7,610 on Dec. 16, 7.51% of 3,720 on Dec. 15, 8.80% of 3,575 on Dec. 14, 7.28% of 4,382 test results on Dec. 13, 6.57% of 4,907 results on Dec. 12, 6.26% of 6,294 results on Dec. 11, 7.38% of 6,511 on Dec. 10, 6.91% of 7,260 on Dec. 9, 8.46% of 2,738 on Dec. 8, 8.35% of 2,723 on Dec. 7, 7.05% of 3,864 on Dec. 6, 6.19% of 4,383 on Dec. 5, 6.09% of 6,708 results on Dec. 4, 5.18% of 4,865 on Dec. 3, 6.06% of 5,468 on Dec. 2 and 5.99% of 3,658 on Dec. 1.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7. For online information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Case counts in local municipalities, etc.
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pinellas on Saturday, Dec. 19. St. Petersburg has the most with 15,049 cases, 7,729 are Clearwater residents, 4,234 from Largo, 2,588 from Palm Harbor, 2,106 from Seminole, 1,958 from Pinellas Park, 1,423 from Tarpon Springs, 1,1989 from Dunedin, 731 from Oldsmar, 564 from Safety Harbor, 331 from Clearwater Beach, 290 from Gulfport, 187 from Kenneth City, 182 from South Pasadena, 158 from Indian Rocks Beach, 128 from Belleair, 104 from Madeira Beach, 64 from Belleair Beach, 54 from Crystal Beach, 53 from Tierra Verde, 43 from St. Pete Beach, 36 from North Redington Beach, 34 from Treasure Island, 26 from Bay Pines, 10 from Lealman, six from Belleair Bluffs, six from Ozona, five from Redington Shores, five from Redington Beach, four from Indian Shores, and one listed as homeless and 65 as missing.
Since March, 4,950 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, or 13% of cases in the county.
For current case counts in Pinellas County schools, visit https://www.pcsb.org/COVID19Cases.
COVID-19 deaths in Pinellas
DOH reported one new COVID-19 related death in Pinellas on Dec. 19, five on Dec. 18 and 24 on Dec. 17. The death toll stands at 996.
Nine deaths were reported Dec. 16, two deaths on Dec. 15 and four on Dec. 14. So far this week, 45 deaths have been reported. Since Dec. 1, 94 deaths have been reported.
To date, one death has been reported in the 15-24 age group, four deaths in the 25-34 age group, nine in the 35-44 group (1%), 26 in 45-54 (3%), 82 in 55-64 (8%), 199 in 65-74 (20%), 304 in 75-84 (31%) and 371 (37%) in ages 85 and up.
At least 659 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. Pinellas is No. 3 in the state with reporting 8% of deaths at these facilities. Dade County is No. 1 with 893 deaths, or 11%, and Palm Beach County is No. 2 with 798 deaths, or 10%.
Local state of emergency, face mask order
Pinellas County Commission has extended the local state of emergency through Dec. 25. The countywide ordinance requiring that facial coverings be worn in indoor places also remains in effect. Bars and restaurants can only serve seated patrons.
County Administrator Barry Burton told commissioners on Dec. 15 that case counts were increasing and the percent positive was up with numbers close to the ones experienced during the COVID-19 outbreak in July.
Staff recommendation was to extend the local state of emergency until Dec. 25, which means the ordinance requiring mandatory facial coverings in indoor places and social distancing remains in effect. Customers at bars and restaurants must be seated to be served, and employees must wear masks.
Burton is expected to extend the local state of emergency through Jan. 1.
Dr. Ulyee Choe, director of the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County, provided an update on the latest trends. He said average seven-day case count was up to 404, the highest since the summer, and the seven-day average for tests coming back positive was 7.3%. Deaths were up to 957 with 67% of them coming from long-term care facilities.
He said hospital capacity remained stable; however, increases in COVID patients were noted with 219 in local hospitals that Tuesday morning. He said hospitals had expressed some concerns about staffing if increases in patient numbers continued. He said there also had been outbreaks at long-term care facilities.
For more information on the county’s response to the coronavirus, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Statewide cases top 1.19 million with 20,784 deaths
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 1,173,409 on Saturday. Another 19,756 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the total to 1,193,165 — 11,682 more than the number reported the day before.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
The number of deaths in Florida residents increased to 20,473 deaths deaths, which is 72 more than the number reported on Friday. DOH also reported that 291 non-residents have died, bringing the state’s death toll to 20,764.
DOH reports that 59,851 residents have been hospitalized statewide as of Dec. 19. No information was available about non-residents.
Testing statewide
DOH reported that 8.35% of 125,686 test results on Dec. 18 were positive, 8.75% of 135,453 results on Dec. 17, 8.71% of 135,375 on Dec. 16, 9.28% of 110,843 on Dec. 15, 9.64% of 88,315 on Dec. 14, 8.34% of 91,602 on Dec. 13, 7.89% of 103,473 on Dec. 12, 7.91% of 121.759 on Dec. 11, 7.89% of 132,832 on Dec. 10, 8.12% of 127,533 on Dec. 9, 8.66% of 99,250 on Dec. 8, 7.92% of 91,211 on Dec. 7, 7.64% of 91,546 on Dec. 6, 7.86% of 96,450 on Dec. 5, 7.31% of 129,828 on Dec. 4, 7.50% of 122,900 on Dec. 3, 8.19% of 119,180 on Dec. 2 and 9.15% of 98,034 on Dec. 1.
National cases up to 17.59 million with 315,174 deaths
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted at 6 p.m. Dec. 19, cases of the coronavirus reported in the United States were up to 17,592,999 with 315,174 deaths compared to 16,873,988 with 306,243 deaths at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 16. The number of global cases increased to 76,085,068 with 1,681,885 deaths compared to 73,953,702 with 1,644,416 deaths on Dec. 16.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.
Note: All numbers are provisional and subject to change.